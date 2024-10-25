ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas: In case of new agreement, we will be the first to free Russian hostages. IDF: “In the north, there is a chance of a clear conclusion”

Haaretz complains that: “Soldiers are being killed and Netanyahu is worried about the drone attacks on his house in Caesarea have given him another opportunity to present the plight of the victims”.

The Times reports that Israel has postponed its attack on Iran following the leak of classified military documents from the Pentagon last week. Israeli TV channel KANN contradicts the Times: “We will attack Iran, despite US pressure to soften the blow”. In the meantime, many airlines including Qatar Air Line have suspended flights until November 1. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has threatened: “Our operation in Iran could have repercussions on other countries”.

Secretary of State Antony John Blinken was in Qatar yesterday: “Talks should resume in the coming days to seek an agreement in the Gaza Strip”. Hamas, after condemning the terrorist attack against Turkey, reported that as part of a new agreement it will release the prisoners, two of them Russian, as a sign of respect. “Hamas, as a gesture of respect towards Russia, will give priority to the release of two hostages with Russian citizenship but within the framework of an exchange agreement with Israel”, – RIA Novosti, citing Mousa Abu Marzook, a senior Hamas official.

The idea of ​​an international conference in support of Lebanon comes from France. A country that today recorded three deaths in the ranks of its army from Israeli bombing “near the settlement of Yatar in the region of Bint Jbeil, in southern Lebanon, during the evacuation of the wounded. As a result, three were killed, including one officer,” the Lebanese Army said. The Pentagon expresses deep concern over the Israeli attacks on the Lebanese Army and calls for all measures to be taken to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese Forces.

The UN Secretary General in an appeal called for support from the Lebanese Army, in response, Mikati said: “As part of the ceasefire, we can deploy an additional 8,000 soldiers to southern Lebanon.” Lebanon’s largest Christian party in the Majlis an-Nuwwab, “Lebanese Forces,” calls on Beirut residents to report suspicious Hezbollah activity, including weapons caches.

Tensions ease in Sri Lanka for Israeli citizens: “Two arrested in Sri Lanka on charges of planning an attack on Israeli tourists. One recently arrived from Iraq,” Ynet source. The US Embassy in Sri Lanka, however, issued a warning to its citizens, urging them to refrain from visiting popular tourist sites in the east of the country.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, from the city of Kazan where BRICS work was underway: “We call on the countries of the world to implement the UN recommendations to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine. In this case, we rely on the BRICS grouping. It is urgent to implement the Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Finally, President Mahmoud Abbas announced his desire for Palestine to join the BRICS group.

In his speech at the expanded session of the BRICS Plus summit, Vladimir Putin said that “the fighting in Gaza has spread to Lebanon and will affect many countries in the region.” He added that “we are committed to creating a multipolar world.” “The transition to a just world order is not an easy process. They are trying to hinder it. It is not possible to restore peace in the region without correcting the historical injustice in the Palestinian territories”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in the same session: “As leading countries of the Global South, we must unite to defend peace and security, we must push for a global ceasefire in Gaza and prevent the spread of fighting in Lebanon”.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “We believe in the need for developing countries to unite and strengthen cooperation among the countries of the South to address the challenges”. And again: “The importance of continuing cooperation among developing countries to collectively address the attempt to impose a unilateral policy that harms the interests of our countries”.

Israel carried out an airstrike on the Kafar Souseh area of ​​the Syrian capital Damascus. There are deaths and injuries. Syrian Ministry of Defense: “At around 3:40 a.m. today, Israel launched an air strike from the direction of the Syrian Golan and from the direction of northern Lebanon, targeting two points in the Kafar Souseh neighborhood in Damascus and one of the military points in Homs, in the countryside, which resulted in the death of one soldier, the wounding of seven others and material damage”.

And now a look at the front line Israel-Lebanon and Gaza.

An Israeli drone targeted a car on the international road near Beirut. On the night of October 24, a new wave of Israeli attacks was recorded on Beirut in the Daahiya neighborhood, and also near the Iranian embassy in Beirut hit the headquarters of Al-Mayadeen, a pro-Hezbollah news agency based in Beirut. In total 12 Israeli air strikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut.

An Israeli drone attacked a car on the Aley-Kahala road, one dead and one wounded. A motorcycle was targeted near the ruins of Tyre, one dead and one wounded. Five dead and several wounded in the preliminary toll of the Israeli air strike on a house in the town of Al-Halaniyeh, Baalbek.

Udaysah direction and on the Chebaa front. Israeli forces have almost completed the demolition of houses in Kfarkala. Heavy clashes are ongoing in the southern and eastern axes of Taibah, east of Rab al-Thalathin and inside Markaba.

The villages of Taibah, Rab Al-Thalathin and Markaba serve as Hezbollah’s main line of defense in this area. It is crucial for Hezbollah to hold this line to counter any future advances of the IDF into southern Lebanon. These areas are strategically located, allowing Hezbollah to inflict heavy losses and mount a strong defense using missiles and anti-armor rockets.

On the Chebaa front, as expected, the main objective of the IDF’s 210th Division is to enter Chebaa and Kfarchouba. However, the rough terrain makes it difficult to advance, and Hezbollah can hamper the IDF forces with precise rocket and artillery attacks from elevated positions.

The Islamic Resistance targeted gatherings of IDF soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, Basaliyah, with a missile. Hezbollah spent clashes with three IDF and Hezbollah fighters in Ayta al-Chaab, a Merkava tank was destroyed with a guided missile, which caused it to catch fire and its crew was killed or wounded.

The Islamic Resistance still claim as of 12:00 on October 24, clashes were reported in the town of Ayta al-Chaab from Zero range with various types of machine guns and missiles. At 16:00 Hezbollah claimed a rocket attack on Israeli soldiers gatherings on the eastern outskirts of the city of Markaba.

On the night of October 24, Israel’s defense effort on Tel Aviv was heavy. Citizens in shelters. Air traffic was disrupted at Ben Gurion International Airport due to missiles arriving from Lebanon. Hezbollah said it used Qader-2 missiles against the Israeli base of Glilot near Tel Aviv. The interceptions were spotted from Nablus in the West Bank as anti-aircraft guided missiles attempted to intercept Hezbollah missiles aimed at Tel Aviv. Seven explosions were reported and four hits were reported aimed at Tel Aviv. IDF reports indicate that at least one missile was not intercepted and fell on Tel Aviv. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted the Israeli aerospace industry on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

Red alerts in northern Israel, mainly concentrated towards Nahariyya, four explosions recorded the Islamic Resistance targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Miskvam, using rocket launchers, air strike with a squadron of assault drones on the Ramot Naftali barracks; the Nashrim base, southeast of the city of Haifa, was attacked with missiles and the Zovulon military industries base, north of the city of Haifa, was hit again.

Sirens in action in Safed, Rosh Pina in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings for fear of drone infiltration. At least 20 missiles were launched.

An Iraqi drone was wandering in the skies of Tiberias.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked a target in the Jordan Valley with drones. According to Israeli media, two were injured due to the fall of a missile in Sheikh Danoun in the Gulf of Acre.

Palestinian sources reported heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles in Jabalia camp, north of Gaza; one young man was killed by Israeli sniper bullets in Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. Militia members of the forces of martyr Omar Al-Qasim targeted a group of Israelis south of the Netzarim axis with mortar fire. Al-Qassam Brigades: “We targeted a military bulldozer “D9” with a “Shawaz” device near Al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery shelling coincided with gunfire from vehicles stationed around the Al-Saftawi roundabout, northwest of Gaza City. According to Palestinian sources, Israelis opened fire on Kamal Adwan hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF wrote in a statement: “In the north, there is a possibility of reaching a clear conclusion. We have completely dismantled Hezbollah’s upper chain of command. The elimination of Sinwar was not planned, and neither were the troops of the 450th Brigade present there, nor the tank commander’s course unit: they did not know who they were targeting. It was not planned, but it was not accidental either. It was not a coincidence; it is methodical, the result of the pressure on Rafah, the result of the dismantling of the Rafah Brigade. It is also the result of the regional command insisting on deploying more troops there during this festive month, pushing further forward, maintaining the operational grip on the territory and tackling the problem head on. It is methodical, not a coincidence. Determination and perseverance: this is the key. Now, they too are determined, but we are much more determined. Because we are better, we are more justified and also because we are stronger. Another result: Jabaliya is falling, this is another psychological collapse. Both physically and psychologically. And if we eliminate the commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade, it is another collapse. These moves, again, I do not know what we will encounter tomorrow, but this pressure brings us closer to more results.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

