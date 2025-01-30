ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas frees three hostages. IDF operation in Jenin and Tulkarem. Knesset: Yes to the colonization of the West Bank

Hamas and Israel will today carry out a new prisoner exchange. Israel brings home: Arbel Yahod; Agam Berger; Gadi Misheh Musas, announced by Abu Ubaida, leader of the armed wing of Hamas. Five Thai workers kidnapped on October 7 will also be released. Israel releases 110 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

Erdogan met for the first time since the ceasefire with a Hamas delegation led by Muhammad Darwish in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara. The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the head of the secret service Ibrahim Kalin and the head of the presidential communications department Fahrettin Altun.

The withdrawal of American troops from Syria raises concerns in Israel, Israeli media say. Troops have been seen crossing the border into Iraq in recent days. On the issue of US troop withdrawal, Israeli Defense Minister Katz: “We will act against any threat from Syria.”

In Israel, Channel 14 reports that: “The Knesset Legislative Committee has approved a law allowing Jews to buy land in the West Bank” and at the same time, US Special Envoy for Gaza and Israel Steve Witkoff, a well-known real estate developer, first visited Gaza and then met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau.

According to Barak Ravid, Axios: “US envoy Steve Witkoff visited the Netzarim corridor in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. A senior Israeli official said the two men reviewed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and inspected vehicles on the Netzarim axis.” In the second meeting, Witkoff met with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz. Press sources say Netanyahu is expected to to travel to the United States on Sunday morning and return on Thursday. And he is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump.

The Israeli Attorney General has issued a search warrant for an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Jonathan Urich, demanding that Meta’s WhatsApp servers and Telegram’s servers be hacked as part of an investigation into the leak to the Bild newspaper.

A meeting of all the factions in Syria has been announced, at which their dissolution and merger will be announced under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense. Al Qaeda in Syria has also disbanded and its men will join the new government, according to AQIM.

Egyptian President El-Sisi has said that the displacement of Palestinians cannot be allowed due to its impact on Egypt’s national security and therefore maintains his position of not accepting the displaced.

And now a look at the military scenarios.

A statement from the Lebanese Army reads: “We continue the deployment south of the Litani in coordination with the Five-Year Committee, despite the Israeli enemy’s persistence in its attacks, including shooting at the army and citizens during the deployment, in addition to the two recent raids on Nabatieh.” “We continue to accompany citizens in the border towns and work to implement Resolution 1701 and carry out the necessary procedures on the ground in several locations south of the Litani. We call on citizens to abide by the directives issued in their official communiqués and to abide by the instructions of the deployed military units.”

The Lebanese Army fired two Israeli shells. On January 30, the IDF moved toward the western entrance to the town of Al-Taybeh from the Adaissa side and fired machine gun fire. The IDF advanced to a distance of 100 meters from the Lebanese Army position at the western entrance to the city of Mays al-Jabal. The convoy included a bulldozer that performed excavation operations and erected barriers in the middle of the road after bypassing the position of the international UNIFIL forces in the “Al-Mufilha” neighborhood, under the protection of a Merkava tank.

The UN is pressuring Lebanon to release an Israeli spy, who was their employee in southern Lebanon. The story began when the Bint Jbeil office, affiliated with the Nabatieh regional office of the General Directorate of State Security, was able, after continuous monitoring and tracking, to arrest A. Sader (born in 1982, his mother is Mireille – she comes from the Christian city of Ain Ebel), immediately after his return from a short visit to Israel. During the investigation conducted with him at the State Security headquarters in Ramlet al-Baida under the supervision of the judiciary, the detainee confessed to having collaborated with the Israeli army since the latter’s invasion of southern Lebanon.

He contributed and carried out several security missions requested of him during the invasion, and conducted more than one meeting and communication with his leaders, while they were in the south or inside the occupied territories.

In Gaza, according to the United Nations, more than 376,000 displaced Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza since the opening of the “Netzarim” crossing axis. According to the Palestinian Government Press Office: “More than half a million displaced Palestinian members have returned in the past 72 hours from the central and southern governorates to Gaza and the northern governorates, via Al-Rashid and Salah Al-Din roads, after 470 days of forced displacement since the start of the genocidal war committed by the “Israeli” occupation army in the Gaza Strip.”

An officer from the IDF’s Negev Brigade, commenting on yesterday’s accidental killing of an Israeli bulldozer driver working with the army in the Gaza Strip: “The soldiers in Gaza are frustrated, scared and exhausted and are shooting only to kill. The expression “arresting a suspect” is only suitable for media use, but in reality the soldiers are shooting to kill. The Israeli was seen before he was killed not carrying a weapon and posing no danger to the soldiers. However, he was killed because he was believed to be Palestinian.”

On January 30, Israeli vehicles fired shots in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The destruction of Camp Jenin continues and now also Camp Tulkarem in the West Bank. The Israeli Defense Minister from the Jenin camp: “We have declared war on Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank.” “We must work with all our strength until we reach a situation where terrorism does not return to this camp with the end of our operation.”

Palestinian sources report widespread destruction in the Jenin camp, following the ongoing Israeli aggression for the ninth day. And they themselves report: “What happened in Jenin is happening silently in Tulkarem, with widespread arrests by non-Palestinian authorities against resistance fighters and citizens.”

Palestinian Authority security services arrested the young man, Muhammad Nafi’, brother of the martyr Ashraf Nafi’, while he was in the town of Attil, north of Tulkarem.

