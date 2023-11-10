ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas: free prisoners only in exchange for our prisoners. Israel: no truce

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr declared that “Israel is a stronghold for us… It’s almost like having an aircraft carrier in the Middle East. It’s our oldest ally. If Israel disappears, Russia, China and the BRICS+ countries they will control 90% of the world’s oil, and this would be a disaster for US national security.”

Hundreds of people gathered at Grand Central Station in New York to demonstrate in support of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The protesters chanted slogans such as “freedom for Palestine”, “enough is enough” and “Israel is a terrorist state”. Furthermore, criticism was raised against the American administration. Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. American police arrest protesters inside Congress

Still on the subject of demonstrations, USI records a protest in front of the American embassy in the capital of Mauritania, which calls for an end to the war in Gaza and the entry of aid.

An opinion poll shows a divide among Americans over whether Israel has gone too far in its response to Hamas, according to the Associated Press. Forty percent of those surveyed said Israel had overstepped the mark in its response to Hamas

US Undersecretary of State Barbara Leaf said the ceasefire in Gaza does not guarantee the release of the hostages. “A ceasefire will not necessarily lead to the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.” However, the US Undersecretary of State stated that: “our priority is the release of the Americans held hostage by Hamas and we appreciate the efforts of Qatar and Egypt”.

The US State Department said: “Ultimately, we are interested in seeing Gaza united with the West Bank under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.”

A US official told Al Jazeera: “We confirm that the Houthis shot down a US forces drone over international waters off the coast of Yemen.” According to Fox News: “The Houthis likely used the SA6 missile to shoot down the US drone, which was worth $32 million.”

According to Reuters, Russian anti-ship missiles obtained by Hezbollah give it the means to implement the veiled threat launched by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah against American warships. Three current US officials and one former US official confirm that Hezbollah has built a surprising array of weapons, including anti-ship missiles. CNN reports that according to a Pentagon official: Washington has taken additional steps to communicate directly with Iran to make clear that it is not seeking escalation.

The European Union has proposed that Gaza become an international protectorate after the war, neither Israel nor Hamas should rule Gaza in the future

Turkish parliament bans Coca-Cola for its “support” of Israel. It will no longer supply Coca-Cola products as part of a boycott of companies that “support Israel”. “It has been decided that products of companies that support Israel will not be sold in restaurants, cafes and tea houses inside the parliament,” the statement read, as reported by Reuters.

Erdogan accused the West of hypocrisy and silent observation of the “Gaza massacre”. “Western countries, led by the United States, simply observed the massacre in Gaza silently and from afar. They are too weak to ask for a ceasefire (…) Those who turn a blind eye to the burning of the Holy Quran cannot stand the Palestinian flag, the examples of hypocrisy we see after October 7 can be increased,” Erdogan said at the Organization for Economic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Tashkent. “If we, the OIC countries, as representatives of the Muslim world do not raise our voices today, when else will we be able to do so?” said the Turkish leader.

The Mossad, together with Brazilian intelligence services and international partners, helped prevent an attack on Brazilian territory planned by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, ordered and financed by Iran, the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

The Iranian President said: “We demand an urgent end to Israeli incursions into Gaza, an end to human genocide and the delivery of aid.” “The martyrdom of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of the Zionist entity is being carried out with American and Western support.”

The Jordanian Foreign Minister declared on the evening of November 8: “We refuse to talk about alleged scenarios after the Israeli war in Gaza. We reject any talk of the post-war administration of Gaza through Arab and non-Arab forces. Hamas is an infinite idea and those who want a different situation must respect the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The ministries of culture of Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine forced the inclusion of a point on the Gaza genocide in the declaration of the UNESCO conference in Paris

In Israel, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the Israeli military places no restrictions on the timing of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, he said on Wednesday. “There are no restrictions on the duration of the operation,” the Times of Israel said. Gantz said that the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip was “a war for our very existence and for Zionism.” In this regard it cannot provide a rough estimate of the duration of all its phases. At the same time, the minister noted that Israel will not give up its strategic goals.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that “there will be no ceasefire without the release of our abductees.” The number of prisoners in the Gaza Strip is 239 and their families have been informed, the Israeli authorities said.

According to Israel Today, the “Israeli” army has a vague policy regarding army casualties in Gaza. While the Jewish newspaper Maariv reported a statement from a former Shin Bet official: “I suggest that we be more modest in describing the damage suffered by Hamas, since it appears that most of the fighting forces are still on the ground, which indicates that Hamas it is far from collapsing.”

Gaza Ministry of Health: Since the beginning of the aggression, the occupation Israel has committed 1,098 massacres against Gaza families and the Al-Astal family in Khan Yunis has lost more than 100 martyrs. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that on the 9th night 61 people were injured in clashes with the occupation forces in Bethlehem. Gaza’s Al-Quds hospital is out of fuel and will cease most operations. Despite strict electricity rationing, the hospital’s main generator was shut down, the surgical department and the MRI diagnostic department were closed, and the oxygen system was turned off. There is intense bombing around the hospital, where 14,000 civilians are taking refuge.

Yemen’s Houthis claimed to have been able to shoot down an American MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance aircraft and attack a drone in Yemen’s territorial waters with “appropriate weapons”. The Yemenis have enough Iranian-made air defense systems: they have shown at the parade two months ago, among them the Barq-2.

The Houthis have a lot of air defense equipment the Saudis can confirm this with more than a dozen UAVs shot down. But for some reason the Americans decided to conduct reconnaissance right in the affected area, knowing all this.

The spokesman for the Ansar Allah movement, Muhammad Abdel Salam, in the aftermath of the demolition, declared: “The Islamic world is facing a difficult religious, moral and humanitarian test regarding the Zionist-American genocide to which Gaza is subjected.”

The Israeli army said Hamas had lost control of northern Gaza and that more than 50,000 residents had moved to the south of the enclave on Wednesday. The IDF has captured a Hamas outpost in western Jebaliya, source Israeli army press service

It was reported that a large number of Hamas fighters were killed and entrances to underground tunnels near the asylum were discovered. At the same time, the IDF reports heavy losses in the 551st Brigade. The Israeli military also reported attacking Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon in response to missile launches into Israeli territory. According to local sources, the deaths in the army ranks were at least 35.

The joint effort of the IDF and ISA reveals that Hamas exploits hospitals, ambulances, clinics, mosques and schools for terrorist purposes. The terrorist organization Hamas exploits ambulances, hospitals, clinics, mosques and schools for terrorist purposes. Hamas also uses ambulances to transfer weapons and terrorist agents to the Gaza Strip. This is another example of how the terrorist organization Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure and uses civilians as human shields.

A joint announcement by the IDF and ISA reports that the IDF and ISA have killed the head of Hamas’ Central Camps Brigade anti-tank missile unit.

According to ISA and IDF intelligence, an IDF fighter plane killed Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib, head of Hamas’s anti-tank missile unit in the Central Camps Brigade. As part of his assignment, Maghsib directed and carried out numerous anti-tank missile launches directed at Israeli civilians and Israeli soldiers.

Hamas says participation in American-Israeli talks to impose a new reality on Gaza is a conspiracy to liquidate the Palestinian cause. Hamas leader Fawzi Barhoum said: “American talk of a humanitarian truce in Gaza contradicts their support for genocide in the Strip.”

The visit of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to Russia has been postponed indefinitely, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmtrij Peskov.

The deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, said on November 9: “The more the occupation army advances and enters Gaza, the more its losses and deaths increase. The resistance cannot be broken, but it will inevitably win. The occupation will increase the withdrawal of destroyed tanks and dead soldiers. The occupation’s talk that the leadership is located under Al-Shifa hospital is very ridiculous. The further you advance, the more you will retreat your destroyed tanks and dead soldiers, and the resistance cannot be broken, but rather will win. The performance of the resistance axis advanced, especially Hezbollah and Yemen. Since the day of the Balfour Declaration we have resisted, we have not stopped and we will not stop resisting.”

And again the. deputy head of the political bureau of Hamas, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri: “Unfortunately, Arab countries are facing resistance missiles in Yemen, and we encourage further attacks against the entity by Arab countries. We need to discuss the “post-occupation” phase and not the illusions of the “post-Hamas” phase. An official declaration of war and the launch of missiles and drones against this entity is underway in Yemen. Unfortunately, either Yemeni drones and missiles are being met by both Arab countries and the Americans. I wonder why Arab countries face missiles aimed at the entity?” “The Iraqi resistance strikes American bases in Syria and Iraq, and we encourage further attacks against the entity from any Arab or Islamic region. The occupation must pay the price and release prisoners in exchange for prisoners, and we are serious about this.”

The military spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida said: “Our fighters continue to face Israeli aggression on all fronts. We trust, with God’s help, that since the start of the ground aggression, 136 military vehicles have been completely or partially destroyed and taken out of service. Our Mujahideen destroy vehicles and inflict massive deaths and injuries on the invading enemy forces.” “In the next few minutes we will show one aspect of the greatness of our mujahideen and their commitment against enemy vehicles and soldiers holed up in buildings, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.” “The only way to resolve the prisoner issue is an agreement for the total or partial exchange of prisoners. There is no other solution to the prisoner dossier other than the exchange of one category for another or a global trial. Anyone who sabotages the attempts to surrender dual nationality prisoners is the enemy that exposes the lives of its prisoners to imminent danger every hour of every day. The duty of the hour is to support our people by all means and not to submit to the occupation , strengthened by the Zionist-American administration”. The military spokesperson of Hamas finally made a call to arms: “oh fighters of our people and oh their masses throughout the land of Palestine, and rise up to crush the Zionist plan, since you are always been a graveyard for the dreams of the enemy’s foolish leaders. Let us give the occupation the good news of a next phase of anger and resistance in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Jerusalem and on all fronts and in all arenas, with God’s help.”

The general secretary of the Al-Nujaba movement, Sheikh Akram Al-Kaabi militia of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance responded to the Hamas spokesperson: “We will not stop and we will not compromise. There are no political solutions against such an arrogant and criminal devil, but the cure for him is complete eradication so that our country can enjoy peace.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3pm on November 9: IDF units, supported by armored vehicles, continue their ground invasion of the Gaza Strip from three directions. In the northwestern part of the enclave there is fighting along the Mediterranean coast and on the border with the Al-Shati region.

In the east, Israeli troops are trying to expand their zone of control on the outskirts of Beit Hanoun. Hamas militants, in turn, lay ambushes and fire rockets at IDF strongholds.

South of Gaza, IDF units are making their way towards the Ar-Rashid Highway. Despite the premature and victorious news from the Israeli authorities about the encirclement or the city, there is no objective evidence of this.

From time to time, the Israelis open a humanitarian corridor along the Salah ad-Din Highway to evacuate refugees from the city. With these actions, the IDF is seeking to minimize reputational risks and facilitate the ground operation in Gaza.

On top of this, the Israeli Air Force is hitting the city’s critical infrastructure, essentially “squeezing” its residents. In a context of worsening humanitarian problem in the Gaza Strip, more than 60% of medical facilities have already stopped functioning.

Hamas militants do not stand aside and launch rockets at Israeli settlements. Ashkelon, Ashdod and Tel Aviv were again under fire.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Israeli security forces continue to quell the discontent of local residents. In the Shuafat refugee camp, the house of thirteen-year-old Muhammad Zalbani was blown up.

The situation on Israel’s northern border has not changed significantly. Hezbollah fighters are bombing IDF strongholds and, in response, the Israelis are burning forests in southern Lebanon.

At the same time, in Syria and Iraq, pro-Iranian proxies continue to show limited and practically formal activity. Several drones attacked US targets on the territory of both countries, and American positions in the area of the Conoco oil refinery were also fired upon with rockets.

On November 9, the Palestinian resistance responded to the assault by Israeli forces on the city of Jenin, where violent clashes broke out. Which continue while we are closing the information collection. And again at 2pm the Palestinian resistance faces the Israeli forces trying to advance towards the Nabulsi roundabout, west of Gaza.

