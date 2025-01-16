ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas and Israel expected to release prisoners on Sunday. Tel Aviv takes 15 km of Syria and bombs Gaza, destroys buildings in Lebanon

According to Palestinian channels, the head of the Hamas negotiating dossier, Khalil Al-Hayya, deputy head of Hamas, will announce the terms of the agreement to his people today. According to Secretary of State Blinken: “Hamas has gained almost as many fighters as it has lost.”

The final proposal for the prisoner exchange deal has already been accepted by Hamas. According to Al Mayadeen, “The ceasefire agreement is expected to be signed by both sides by today.”

Channel 12: “It looks like a ‘cabinet’ meeting will be held tomorrow morning, followed by a cabinet meeting to vote on the agreement.” Netanyahu held an urgent meeting with the negotiating delegation in Qatar on the 15th evening and informed the families of the prisoners that an exchange deal had been concluded. Israel would hand over the maps and timetable for the withdrawal, and if the deal is signed, the first prisoner exchange will take place next Sunday.

French President Macron will visit Lebanon on Friday. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Vice President and former Foreign Minister, said in an interview that Israel placed explosives in a centrifuge purchased for Iran’s nuclear program. Zarif did not explain or specify when this came to light, but said the explosives were found embedded in centrifuge components purchased from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, which were successfully located and removed.

Starting on January 14, the first group of trained soldiers joined the army as part of the first phase of the plan to strengthen military units deployed in the south, which includes the recruitment of 6,000 personnel to implement Resolution 1701 and its provisions. Volunteers have begun training in specialized units to be deployed to units.

From Yemen, the military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said: “We targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and some of its warships in the northern Red Sea with a series of cruise missiles and drones.” “Our attack on the US aircraft carrier and its warships occurred during their attempt to carry out operations to target Yemen.” Saree said: “This attack on the American aircraft carrier “USS Harry Truman” is the sixth since its arrival in the Red Sea.” “The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they are ready for any American or Israeli escalation and that they continue to carry out their duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people and will not stop unless they stop the aggression and lift the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

The IDF announced the arrival of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla on January 14 as the official guest of the Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi. The commanders held a strategic meeting focused on assessing the regional situation and reviewed courses of action to address threats and developments in the Middle East.

The two discussed a variety of possible scenarios on near and far fronts, emphasizing strengthening operational cooperation and improving readiness for any scenario. The visit sends a clear and unmistakable message about the importance and significance of the strong strategic relationship between the IDF and the US military.

And now a look at the areas where Israel has a military presence updated at 16:00 on January 15.

An illegal border crossing between Syria and Lebanon has been closed by Syrian security forces following clashes with traffickers on the border with Lebanon last night. An Israeli drone targeted a convoy that handles military operations in Syria between the governorates of Daraa and Quneitra. Three people were killed in the Israeli shelling of the military convoy in the town of Ghadir Al-Bustan between the governorates of Daraa and Quneitra, in the south of the country.

After more than a month of ground invasion in Syria, the Israeli army announced: “We have seized more than 3,300 weapons in Syrian territory, including two tanks of Assad’s army and about 1,500 missiles, RPGs and rocket launchers.” Yedioth Ahronoth wrote this, citing senior Israeli officials, and states that “the Israeli army will maintain control of 15 kilometers in Syrian territory to prevent the new loyalists of the Syrian government from launching rockets towards the Golan Heights. In addition, Israel is planning a new military operation 60 kilometers south of Syria to expand its sphere of influence and ensure its security. The Syrian transitional government has yet to give a decisive response to the Israeli occupation of the southern border areas. Meanwhile, Israel shows no intention of abandoning Syrian territory, with the Yedioth Ahronoth report indicating “a fixed military presence 15 km inside Syria and a potential expansion to 60 km”.

In Lebanon, Israeli armed drones have been flying over Beirut and especially Dahyeh. Major Israeli demolitions took place during the early hours of January 15 in: Markaba, Aita al-Shaab, Aitarun, Maj Al-Jabal, Haneen and among other cities. This is one of the busiest nights in terms of demolitions of civilian homes. The IDF demolished, among other things, the water tank in the town of Aita.

The Lebanese Army is waiting at the western entrance to the town of Aitaroun from the direction of the town of Bint Jbeil to enter the town to open the roads that were closed by Israeli bulldozers. The IDF is still in the town demolishing, thus delaying the entry of the Lebanese Army contrary to the signed agreements.

An Israeli force consisting of tanks and personnel carriers advanced from the town of Yaroun and carried out a raid on civilian homes on the outskirts of the Doura neighborhood amid gunfire and the throwing of hand grenades. An Israeli force advanced towards the Kfar Shuba public school and fired machine guns.

Clashes continue throughout the Gaza Strip, with a new serious security event in Beit Hanoun resulting from the attack on Israeli forces there. An Israeli airstrike targeted Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, three people killed in an Israeli raid that targeted a gathering of citizens in Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

The Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for a January 14 raid towards the areas of Mazaya and Ezbet Milin in Jabalia camp with two “Thaqib” type anti-armor devices. Timed devices that damaged two Merkavas and caused the death and wounding of its crew. The Al Quds Brigades also claimed responsibility with the Mujahideen Brigades for attacks against gatherings of Israeli soldiers near the Al-Bukhari Mosque, east of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Four killed and wounded by Israeli drone strike in Block 9 of Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. Citizens were injured in a drone strike near the Shiqaqi Mosque, south of Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.

In the afternoon, Palestinian channels reported two killed and wounded by Israeli shelling against the camp (2) in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.

And more artillery shelling by Israel on Kashko Street, east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City; The Israeli army blew up residential buildings west of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Quds Brigades and Jenin Brigade in action in Qabatiya, south of Jenin, planting bombs on Israeli military vehicles. Three IDF soldiers were injured – two seriously and one slightly – when a roadside bomb exploded in the West Bank town of Qabatiya overnight, IDF source The soldiers were riding in a lightly armored David vehicle when a bomb planted in the area by Palestinian militants exploded next to the vehicle. The soldiers from the Kfir Brigade and the Menashe Regional Brigade were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Association said Israeli forces arrested at least 12 West Bank citizens from yesterday evening until Wednesday morning.

