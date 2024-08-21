ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hamas accuses Biden and Blinken of lying, will only discuss the July 2 proposal. Clashes continue on the borders between Lebanon and Israel. IDF recovers 6 bodies

On August 19, Blinken and Netanyahu had individual talks for two and a half hours. US Secretary of State Blinken said at a press conference in Israel: “I came to reaffirm our commitment to the security of Israel, including in recent weeks, first to deter and, if necessary, to make clear that we are absolutely ready to defend Israel.”

Netanyahu during his meeting with the families of the killed soldiers regarding the demands to leave the conquered axes said: “We will not abandon the Philadelphia and Netzarim axes under any circumstances, despite the enormous pressure that is being put on us, and this is a strategic base, both military and political.”

Hamas responded to Blinken with an official statement: “We followed with great astonishment and disapproval Biden’s statements in which he claimed that the Movement was moving away from the ceasefire agreement. We confirm that Biden and Blinken’s statements are misleading accusations and do not reflect the reality of our position, which wants to end the aggression.”

And they added: “Biden and Blinken’s statements are part of the American bias against Israel and collaboration in the aggression and war of extermination. We believe that these statements are the American green light for the extremist Zionist government to commit further crimes against civilians. What was presented to us recently is a reversal of what the parties achieved on July 2, which was based on Biden’s statement. The mediators in Qatar and Egypt know that the Movement has behaved positively in all negotiations and that Netanyahu always hinders the achievement of an agreement. We reaffirm our commitment to what was agreed with the mediators on July 2, which is based on Biden’s statement and the Security Council resolution. We call on the mediators to assume their responsibilities and to force the occupation to accept Biden’s statement and the Security Council resolution.”

Hezbollah also rejects the new US proposal for negotiations: “Hezbollah’s reaction was linked to the negotiations, as soon as Hamas announced its opposition to the new proposal – Hezbollah was released from the imposed restrictions and waited so as not to be blamed for the breakdown of the system” negotiations.” . “Hezbollah’s response is ready, the target is clear, defined and carefully chosen so that Netanyahu does not use it as an excuse to escalate and expand the war in Lebanon. If he wants to escalate and attack important targets in Lebanon, Hezbollah will engage him in a war of attrition from which Israeli cities will not emerge unscathed.”

The bodies of hostages Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry are being returned to Israel. They were probably killed in captivity in Israeli raids on Hamas tunnels. But this is not certain. Regarding the operation to recover the bodies, a joint IDF and ISA statement reads: “IDF and ISA have rescued the bodies of hostages Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry from the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip. During the night of August 19, the bodies were rescued from the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip.”

“The rescue operation was conducted under the command of the 98th Division and carried out by the Paratroopers Brigade, the Yahalom Unit and the 75th Battalion, together with ISA forces. The operation was made possible by precise information provided by the ISA, IDF intelligence units and the IDF Intelligence Directorate hostage headquarters. Following an identification procedure conducted by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, the IDF Manpower Directorate hostage team, responsible for accompanying the families of the hostages, informed their families and communities today. The IDF and ISA send their deepest condolences to the families.”

“During the operation, forces identified a tunnel shaft approximately 10 meters deep that led to an underground path where the bodies of the hostages were found. The Yahalom Unit and ISA soldiers examined the path and neutralized the obstacles, armored doors, weapons, explosives and hiding places used by Hamas.”

Egyptian President Al-Sisi Al-Sisi said: “It is time to end the ongoing war in Gaza and resort to the voice of reason.”

Iranian threats calling for revenge for the killing of number one of the Hamas politburo. Deputy Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards: “Revenge for the martyr Ismail Haniyeh is inevitable and will be carried out at the right time”.

Echoing these words are those of the Houthis who have published a video showing the rockets and entitled: “The answer is coming”.

And now a look at the conflict between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 15:00 on August 20.

The IAF on the night of August 19 struck a number of Hezbollah weapons depots in the Beqaa area of ​​Lebanon. After the attacks, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons in the affected depots. In addition, an IAF aircraft eliminated Hussein Ali Hussein in the Deir Qanoun area in southern Lebanon. Hussein was a leading member of Hezbollah’s missile unit in the Yarine area. The news was confirmed by Hezbollah. Tayibe in southern Lebanon was also hit, the facility where Hezbollah operated was hit.

A difficult day for settlers in the settlements in northern Israel. Channel 12 wrote that 80 missiles were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel on the morning of August 20. The area of ​​Dovev and Bar’am were targeted, IDF source. Sirens were also on alert in Ortal, northern Israel.

According to the IDF: “Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights areas, approximately 55 projectiles were identified originating from Lebanese territory.” Israeli fire and rescue services are currently working to put out fires that broke out in several areas in northern Israel due to shelling. Shortly after the launches, the IAF struck one of the launchers from which the shells were fired.

The Islamic Resistance posted online images of the attacks on the IDF’s Zarit barracks on the southern Lebanese border.

Sirens are active in Shtoula, Elon, Afdoun, Manot and Neve Ziv in Western Galilee. In Capri, east of Nahariya.

The Islamic Resistance bombed the 146th Division headquarters in Jatoun Basaliyat with Katyusha rockets on Tuesday 20/08/2024 and the Al-Marj site with missile weapons

The Resistance also claims rocket bombing against Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the “Netzarim” axis

Israeli aircraft bombed the “Mustafa Hafez” school, which houses displaced persons, west of Gaza City, on the night of August 19. Nine people were killed and wounded. According to the IDF, a Hamas hideout was hidden under the school.

The Qassam claimed attack against the Merkavah with an Al-Yassin 105 projectile near Al-Quds University in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip; military man hit inside a house with a TBG projectile near Al-Qadisiyah school in the Western camp in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, three Israeli soldiers reportedly killed in direct clashes.

Qassam shelling, at al Omar Al-Agha in the Al-Qarara area, northeast of Khan Yunis city. A D9 military bulldozer was hit near the Red Housing Junction in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city.

IDF troops killed approximately 40 Hamas men, who were eliminated in close-quarters combat and IAF strikes. The IDF statement also said that “Throughout the day, IDF troops eliminated numerous Hamas men and dismantled numerous infrastructure sites in the Khan Yunis area, including launch sites from which projectiles were fired into Israeli territory.”

According to Kan 11 Channel: “High explosive devices have reached Palestinian armed groups in the West Bank and shipments of dangerous weapons have arrived through gaps in the border fence with Jordan.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

