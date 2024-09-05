ISRAELHAMASWAR. Halevi: We will not give up any war objectives. Dragon Cable in Israel. Hezbollah fires 65 rockets. Mossad network dismantled in Lebanon

Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, on September 3, held an assessment of the situation in the central Gaza Strip and said, “We must not give up any of the war objectives. The IDF continues to defeat the military wing of Hamas and is doing everything it can to bring the hostages back alive. Every hostage we return alive now will have many more years of life and every terrorist will eventually be eliminated.”

Southern Command Commander General Yaron Finkelman, 252nd Division Commander General Yehuda Vach and other commanders participated in the visit. On September 3, the Italian Chief of Defense, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, arrived for a visit to Israel as an official guest of the Chief of General Staff, General Herzi Halevi.

Iran says it has no obligation to inform the world how or when it will respond to the killing of the Hamas leader, and that the waiting period will last as long as it is convenient for the country, Lebanese media reported, citing Iranian officials.

Since October 7, Lebanese security services have arrested several collaborators of Israel, including a nurse who provided her Israeli handlers with security information, photos and coordinates, before the Information Branch was able to arrest him. This branch, although trained and funded by the EU and the US, has played a key role in the arrest of many Israeli spies in Lebanon. People, according to a testimony from one recruit, were lured on the social sphere and offered a job by an NGO that was then the Mossad.

And now a look at the situation between Israel, Hamas-Hezbollah updated at 16:00 on September 4.

In southern Lebanon: Israeli air strike in the village of Khiyam; another Israeli air strike in Aita al-Shaab and a third ta Yatar and Zibqeen. And a drone strike in Kafarshouba that caused a fire. Israeli air strike between Kuneen and Aynataha. Also a drone strike near Bani Hayan. Aircraft operating on the outskirts of the village of Kabrikha, in the Hujjair Valley.

According to an IDF statement, the locations hit are Hezbollah military areas: “During the night, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a hostile UAV approaching Israel from the east. The UAV did not enter Israeli territory. No casualties were reported. The IAF struck a rocket launcher in the Zabqin area in southern Lebanon that was being used to launch rockets toward Israel. The IAF struck Hezbollah military facilities in the Khiam and Ayta ash Shab areas in southern Lebanon. IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the areas of Kfarchouba, Aalma El Chaeb, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.” IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the areas of Kfarchouba, Aalma El Chaeb, and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

The IDF later reported: “Following sirens sounded at 1:40 p.m. in the Shtula area in northern Israel, a projectile was identified as coming from Lebanon and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported. During the day, Hezbollah launchers used to fire from the Kounine and Qabrikha areas in southern Lebanon toward Israeli territory were hit by the IAF. On September 4: Rocket alerts in Qiryat Kleb, Dishon, and KfarYuval Gil’adi. Impacts in open areas and a building in Qiryat Shmona. Additional rockets were fired toward the Biet Hillel base. Sirens sounded in Netu’a and Shtula, Zar’it, Hanita, northern Israel.”

Another IDF statement said that “over 200 Hamas personnel were eliminated in a 162nd Division operation in the Tel al-Sultan area of ​​Rafah; large quantities of weapons found inside a basement where Hamas personnel had infiltrated. Over the past week, troops from the 401st Brigade have conducted precise, intelligence-led operations in the Tel al-Sultan area, as part of the 162nd Division’s operations in Rafah.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

