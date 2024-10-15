ISRAELHAMASWAR. Haifa: Saraya Awliya al Dam claims attack on Golani barracks: swarm of drones. Israel aims for a UN intervention Korea War style

On October 14 alone, 125 Israeli soldiers were injured, 116 of them on the border with Lebanon, in addition to the attack on the Golani base in Haifa. While 9 soldiers were injured in the Gaza Strip. Israel is therefore paying a high price for the ground invasion that continues on four different fronts. While as far as the Gaza Strip is concerned, the objective now is full control of the northern area.

The United States will deploy THAAD missile defense systems in Israel to intercept ballistic missiles in the event of another Iranian attack while investigators are examining the study of the drones that hit the Golani base. Which appear to be made of carbon and to have had on board explosives different from those used so far by the axis of resistance.

The attack in Haifa on the Golani barracks was claimed by the Saraya Aliwa al Dam, Iraqi militias linked to Hezbollah. Siding with the Saraya Awliya al Dam: Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance, the Qassam armed wing of Hamas, Ansar Allah, the Fatah Intifada movement and the resistance committees in Palestine. In the attack, 4 soldiers were killed and over 60 were injured.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Secretary of Defense Yoav Gallant and expressed his condolences to the soldiers killed in the Hezbollah drone attack. Austin reaffirmed the deep commitment of the United States to the security of Israel, reflected in the announcement of the deployment of THAAD to Israel in the coming days.

Furthermore, Austin reiterated that Israel must take all measures to ensure the safety of UNIFIL soldiers and the Lebanese army, and stated that it is necessary to move from military action to a diplomatic solution to allow residents on both sides of the border to return to their homes as soon as possible.

From Israel, the president of the Alma Center, Sarit Zehavi, who is also a senior reserve officer, in a briefing organized by the Jerusalem Press Association, clearly implied that one of the possible objectives of Israeli military and diplomatic policy is to obtain international support possibly by transforming the UNIFIL peacekeeping mandate into a peaceenforcing mandate, to ensure that the international community fights against the terrorist structure of Hezbollah, following the example of the UN commitment historically held in the Korean War. Another scenario highlighted by Zehavi is that of a coalition of the willing on the model of what was done for Daesh.

The commander of the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon, Aroldo Lazaro, wrote in X: “The peacekeepers in southern Lebanon are working in difficult conditions. Yesterday I was able to visit the Italian peacekeepers whose positions were under fire from the IDF, and I saw heavy clashes between the IDF and Hezbollah forces nearby. I am incredibly proud of their courage and dedication.”

Palestinian sources reported: “South African citizen Aaron Bayhak is believed to be a member of the Israeli Refaim unit, a special task force within the Israel Defense Forces.” According to Palestinian journalist Younis Tirawi, the group is responsible for killing civilians in the Gaza Strip.

According to Channel 14: “Israel is working to create a security zone on the border with Syria to prevent armed incursions into its territory.”

The IRGC announced that the body of Quds Force commander Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed along with Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli attack in Beirut, has been found. His body will be flown to Iran for a funeral ceremony and burial. Also from Iran, through the voice of Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi: “Tehran is absolutely ready for a state of war, but it aspires to peace.” Iran, through an intermediary, has told the United States that it would not respond in the event of an Israeli attack limited to certain targets, according to Israeli state TV. Iran met with the Houthis today.

U.S. officials believe Israel has narrowed its targets in response to the Iranian attack, which they describe as Iranian military and energy infrastructure.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on October 14.

Sirens in action in the southern Golan. Sirens in action in: Ramot Naftali where the Islamic Resistance claimed the attack, Hulam in the Upper Galilee; in Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee, the Islamic Resistance claimed the attack with rocket launchers. Attacked the Jordan Valley from Iraq, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq claim attacks, two with drones. And sirens still in action Maalot-Tarshiha, Tsiphon, Matat, Doviv, Alkush, Fasuta and Shtula and Sasa’a in Western Galilee.

Sirens are sounding widely in Netanya and its surroundings, the Islamic Resistance has claimed attack with a missile salvo on the barracks of Beit Lid, east of Netanya.

Numerous rockets fell in Karmiel. About 15 launches from Lebanon were monitored. Most of the launches were intercepted and numerous rocket landings were detected in the Karmiel area.

The situation in Haifa is complicated. The Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post: “We have never seen a UAV attack like this before. The drones were sent from Lebanon in the middle of a barrage of Hezbollah rockets. The arrival occurred as base personnel were gathering in the dining room.” The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, published a cover photo today showing a drone next to the caption: “Turning Haifa into Kiryat Shmona.” The attack was later claimed by Hezbollah-affiliated Iraqi militias.

IDF statement reads: “Yesterday (Sunday), a UAV launched by the Hezbollah organization struck a military base adjacent to Binyamina. All the injured were evacuated to the hospital and their families were informed. Four IDF soldiers were killed in the incident and seven others were seriously injured.”

According to Israeli media: “In the attack on the Israeli base, Hezbollah used UAVs with a carbon fiber structure, which Russia uses in Ukraine.” Apparently these types of drones are difficult to detect using radar. The assault drones used by Hezbollah-affiliated militias, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, operated as part of Operation “Khaybar” and the squadron of assault drones was launched to strike a training camp belonging to the “Golani” Brigade in “Binyamina”, south of Haifa.

According to Israel Today: 52 Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade are still in hospital, 8 of them in serious condition. The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Herzi Halevy, during his visit to the Golani base: “We are in a state of war and attacking a training base in depth is difficult and the results are painful.” According to the Israeli Army Radio: in addition to the drones, 10 missiles were launched on the city of Haifa. Three hit their targets.

On the morning of October 14, Defense Minister Yoav Galant visited the Golani military base: “This is a difficult event and its consequences are painful. We must investigate, study the details and learn the lesson quickly and professionally”.

The Islamic Resistance launched a missile salvo against the “Stella Maris” naval base northwest of Haifa on the morning of October 14.

The Islamic Resistance also claimed attacks in Lebanon against Israeli soldiers: against a gathering of Israeli forces in Labbouneh with a missile launcher. And another missile against “the Zibdin barracks in the Lebanese farms of Shebaa”. A gathering of Israeli soldiers in the south of Maroun al-Ras was hit with bullets. Also in Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance hit Israeli soldiers with a missile in Khaled el Ouard; an ambush against Israeli forces while they were trying to enter Ayta el Chaeb, the Israeli soldiers withdrew; a gathering of Israeli forces in the site of Ruwaisat Al-Alam, in the Lebanese hills of Kfarchouba, was hit with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance says that “during an attempt to infiltrate an Israeli infantry force into Lebanese territory from the direction of the town of Markaba,” it was targeted with artillery shells.

In Gaza, al-Qassam rockets announce the implementation of 5 operations on combat fronts in the Gaza Strip and announce the wounding of some soldiers. Gaza media reports that four people were killed and seventy were wounded following an Israeli attack on a refugee camp near the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Strip.

The IDF version is as follows: “Under the direction of the IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise attack on Hamas men operating inside a command and control center in the Deir al-Balah area. The command and control center, which was embedded in a compound that previously served as the “Shuhadah Al-Aqsa” hospital, was used by Hamas to plan and execute terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.”

Al-Quds Brigades claim multiple attacks. East of Jabaliya camp: mortar shelling of Israeli concentrations. And yet another ambush targeted mechanized infantry; mortar attack claimed against a a group of Israeli soldiers and enemy vehicles in Jabal Al-Kashef. They target two Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells near the Al-Sarat mosque in the Al-Geneina neighborhood in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip; and again claim attack with anti-personnel explosive device “Thunder” the attack against a number of Israeli soldiers while they were trying to enter a house, causing deaths and injuries near the Al-Sarat mosque in Al-Jeneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Finally, clashes are reported between Hamas and Israeli forces in the Jenin camp after discovering the infiltration of an Israeli special force from the area of ​​the Al-Hussan roundabout, used IEDs against IDF vehicles in the Al-Saha area.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/