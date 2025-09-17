ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ground operation begins in Gaza. The UN: it’s genocide. Spain cancels arms contracts. Qatar accuses Netanyahu of wanting to assassinate Hamas and negotiators.

The ground operation in Gaza has begun. Tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from the IDF’s 188th Brigade crossed the fence this evening and entered the battle in Gaza City. Netanyahu confirms the start of the intensive phase of operations in Gaza.

President Donald Trump said in a statement: “I’m doing a great job bringing peace to the Middle East. I should receive a lot of bonuses for that.” He also promised: “Netanyahu will not strike again in Qatar.”

The UN Commission recognizes Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as genocide. Former EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell believes Israel should be isolated internationally due to the Jewish state’s actions in the Gaza Strip. “Israel should be isolated internationally in every possible way for its actions in Gaza and, of course, should not participate in international competitions or cultural events, as we did with Russia,” Borrell said in an interview with Onda Cero radio.

Today, the European Commission will propose a package of measures against Israel, including the suspension of certain trade agreements, said European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho. Meanwhile, Spain canceled an $820 million arms supply deal with Israel for Elbit artillery. This was followed by the cancellation of the $278 million deal for Spike missiles with Rafael.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel announced that Luxembourg intends to recognize the State of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for September 22-30. The news was reported by the RTL television channel.

Nearly a week after Israel’s attack on Qatar, an emergency summit of Arab and Islamic states opened in Doha. Arab and Islamic states will support all measures taken by Qatar to respond to the Israeli attack on Doha, according to the summit’s final declaration. Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in his speech at the Doha Arab and Islamic summit, stated: “Netanyahu announced days ago that the Palestinian state will not be established. The head of the occupation government wants to transform the Arab region into an Israeli sphere of influence. We will do everything necessary to take concrete and decisive measures, in accordance with international law.” Finally, Qatar’s Foreign Minister stated: “Negotiations on the Gaza agreement are not possible now because Netanyahu wants to assassinate anyone who negotiates with him and bomb the mediating state.”

Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin has been arrested in Bulgaria in connection with the 2020 Beirut port explosion. The ammonium nitrate that exploded came from his ship, killing more than 200 people, according to AP News. According to the agency, Grechushkin was arrested at Sofia Airport last week. He faces extradition to Lebanon to testify. The publication emphasizes that, if he refuses, investigators are prepared to travel to Bulgaria to question him.

In Israel, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: “Netanyahu has led us to an unprecedented decline in Israel’s foreign relations.” Israel must prepare for isolation and may be forced to transition to autarky, a regime of maximum economic self-sufficiency. Netanyahu issued the warning, Ynet reports. A photo showing Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Rubio participating in excavation work in one of the tunnels beneath the city of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, gained widespread attention on September 15th.

Netanyahu asked to leave the trial hearing to make a phone call after receiving an envelope.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on September 16th. The Israeli army first issued a warning and then an attack on the port of Hodeidah, in Yemen. The Houthis announced: “Our air defenses are currently intercepting Israeli planes attacking our country.” “The air defenses caused great confusion among enemy aircraft and forced some of their combat formations to abandon the airspace before carrying out their attack, and their deep penetration was thwarted, thank God,” – General Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman. The attack targeted several civilian sites in the city of Hodeidah.

The Israeli Air Force reportedly attacked Damascus. Syrian authorities have denied the claim. Explosions were heard around the capital Damascus from an unknown source at Syrian military headquarters. This afternoon, Syrian forces withdrew their heavy weapons from the southern part of the country.

A child was injured following an Israeli raid that targeted a building in Nabatieh. Rescue teams continue to evacuate the wounded in the Nabatieh raid; the number of wounded has reached 12, including four children and three women.

In the West Bank, the Al-Quds Brigades – West Bank Division: “Jihad Pact: New operations announced in the occupied territories.” The Al-Quds Brigades – Nablus Battalion claimed responsibility: “Fighters are pushing back occupation forces on multiple fronts in Nablus.”

“A senior Israeli army official from the Druze community participated yesterday, along with extremist Knesset member Tzvi Sukkot and head of settlements in the northern West Bank, Yossi Dagan, in the assault on Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus,” Israeli media reported. The officer is Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, head of the IDF’s so-called civil administration.

The IDF ground invasion of Gaza City has begun. Tanks are gathering on the outskirts of Gaza City. The 162nd and 98th regular divisions are leading the operation. The 36th division will gradually join in over the coming days. Tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from the IDF’s 188th Brigade are crossing the fence tonight and entering the battle in Gaza City.

Palestinian sources: “Palestine is in tragic and difficult conditions, residents have been displaced by Zionist bombing of Gaza City.” Israeli bombings are significantly increasing in several areas of the Gaza Strip. Residents of Gaza City prefer to stay in the city due to the lack of alternatives. A high-level source from the Al-Quds Brigades told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “We faced an Israeli force, including agents, at dawn on Tuesday in the intelligence area northwest of Gaza City.” “We caused casualties among the forces, both dead and wounded, and the Israeli Air Force intervened to extract the forces and agents.”

Serious explosions in the Tel al-Hawa and Al-Rimal neighborhoods in Gaza City were caused by IDF attacks, which blew up buildings with explosive robots. Israeli airstrikes targeted the Ayan Hotel in Gaza City.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

