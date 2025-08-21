ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gideon’s Chariots 2 officially launched. Construction plan approved in the E1 area, which will divide the West Bank.

There is no ceasefire in Gaza; in fact, the government has raised the level of escalation. Defense Minister Israel Katz has approved the operation to capture Gaza City, state television and Kan Radio reported. The Israeli army has recalled 60,000 soldiers from the reserve and extended the service of 20,000 reservists in preparation for the operation in Gaza City, according to the government press office. The Israeli Defense Minister, according to media reports, has named the operation “Gideon’s Chariots 2.” The operation began on August 20. The Israeli government has also given final approval to the construction plan in the E1 area, which will divide the West Bank.

In the late hours of August 19, approximately eight US tanker aircraft were spotted departing from El Adid Air Base in Qatar, likely indicating the redeployment of several combat squadrons from the region. Additionally, two US AWACS aircraft, stationed at King Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, left the region yesterday. Such a rapid withdrawal of strategic assets from the region raises questions and is perceived as a suspicious move that could signal a significant evolution in the security situation or a change in the deployment of forces.

Tensions between Prime Minister Netanyahu and French President Macron are rising. As Politico reports, Macron’s office lashed out at Netanyahu in the evening, accusing him of manipulation and “disgusting comments” after Netanyahu sent Macron a letter blaming him for the rise of anti-Semitism in France. In the letter, Netanyahu linked the latest cases of anti-Semitism in France to Macron’s policies on the Palestinian issue, writing: “Your decision to recognize a Palestinian state adds fuel to the fire of anti-Semitism. This is not diplomacy, it is appeasement, and it encourages Hamas terrorism.” Macron’s office responded that the accusations and attempts to link them are “false, disgusting, and will not go unanswered.”

Relations with Israel, Iran, and the United States are also heating up. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi: “We have not yet reached a mature stage in our negotiations with the United States. The Americans want to achieve at the negotiating table what they have failed to achieve militarily and will not achieve. We will not engage in negotiations that ignore the rights of the Iranian people.”

In Lebanon, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri lamented the lack of guarantees from the US: “After Tom Barrack, the US envoy to the Middle East, failed to provide any guarantees or promises, most of Barrack’s answers to Lebanese officials’ questions confirmed that he has no mandate to exert pressure on Israel.” Barrack’s most difficult meeting in Lebanon was in Ain al-Tineh, where Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reminded him of their last meeting, in which Berri had confirmed Lebanon’s willingness to take action if Barrack succeeded in obtaining reciprocal action from Israel.

Berri stated: “I had previously indicated the need for Lebanon took a step forward, but you have provided us with nothing. You have failed to stop the war, nor have you succeeded in imposing the two-week truce that you yourselves had spoken of. Today, you claim that you have no mandate to put pressure on Israel, which means that you are informing us in advance that everything we have done or will do will be of no use, and this is what will lead to the failure of your mission.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated to August 20. The Iranian news agency Fars reports a fire near Tabriz airport. The Commander of the Central Headquarters of Khatam Al-Anbiyaa: “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are currently at maximum combat readiness and the enemy’s movements are being closely monitored.”

The Iranian Defense Minister: “We will use new missiles in response to enemy adventures. Everything we used in the last war was produced by our defense industry. In the final days of the war, 90% of our missiles hit their targets.

An operational incident occurred in Syria when an old Syrian bomb exploded on Mount Hermon while soldiers were working on the site. Seven soldiers were injured, four of them in critical condition. The soldiers were transferred to Ziv Hospital in Safed.

UNIFIL forces announced that, in coordination with the Lebanese Army, they discovered a 50-meter-long tunnel and several unexploded ordnance near the town of Adshit al-Qusayr, in southern Lebanon.

The IDF is continuing its extensive Operation Gideons 2 in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, and has made progress in the most “dangerous” areas of the neighborhood. After securing the school and destroyed buildings in the southwest, under heavy air and artillery cover, Israeli armored units advanced into the less destroyed and denser urban areas. They quickly reached Al Shawa Al Khasa Street, capturing the blocks opposite. They then advanced further northwest, capturing a commercial area and at least five other blocks.

Additionally, the IDF has cleared new residential areas west of the Salah Al-Deen Highway and has begun operations west of the highway, near the Old City, although no concentrations have yet been observed.

Palestinian groups have responded with sporadic mortar shelling against Israeli positions, IED detonations against military vehicles, and the downing of reconnaissance drones. Rocket fire at Israeli border settlements has also continued. The Israeli operation to occupy Gaza City began, unofficially, weeks ago with the start of attacks on the Zeitoun neighborhood. The scale and speed of demolitions and evictions in that area are unprecedented.

In fact, they already control and have razed large parts of the eastern neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah and Shujaiyya, so relatively quick success is expected in some areas. Five divisions are expected to participate in the remainder of the operation.

Palestinian media reported a successful operation against the IDF in Rafah, following which the active evacuation of the dead and wounded began. The IDF reported casualties in the Nachshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. One soldier was seriously injured, while two others are in good condition, according to the military.

The IDF continued its low-intensity operations in and around the city of Khan Younis, clearing new areas and consolidating its presence in the city center. Israeli forces resumed clearing operations in the western part of Qizan An Najjar and established control over the rest of the city. They also reached the former humanitarian tent complex on the western outskirts of Khan Younis, clearing it and the surrounding areas.

Furthermore, the IDF cleared new areas of the dense urban neighborhoods in western Khan Younis, continuing to demolish buildings and establish forward command and control points. Palestinian factions continued to detonate IEDs and launch rockets, albeit at a reduced rate.

Israeli media reported that a serious “security incident” occurred in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, around 10:30 a.m.

A group of 15 to 20 heavily armed Palestinian fighters reportedly attacked an Israeli position from a tunnel they had dug themselves, firing anti-tank missiles, rocket launchers, and heavy machine guns. The fighting lasted about half an hour, with Palestinian forces reportedly attempting to capture Israeli soldiers. Several IDF evacuation helicopters transported the dead and wounded to hospitals.

Hamas had intended to capture the Israeli soldiers, but the operation failed after 30 minutes of intense clashes. The attack was supported and coordinated by a mortar unit, which opened fire on Israeli positions.

Israeli sources say that eight of the approximately 15 militants were killed and that the others fled back into their tunnel. Operations to locate them are underway, and Israeli artillery shelling has been reported in the area. The target unit was the Israeli “Haruv” reconnaissance unit of the 900th “Kfir” Infantry Brigade. The Kfir’s last known position was in Khan Younis, which coincides with Israeli reports confirming the location of the attack. The latest sources report that three Israeli soldiers were evacuated with moderate to serious injuries following this morning’s clashes in Khan Younis.

