ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza: Two more weeks for the release of hostages. UNIFIL enters Khiam. Clashes in Gaza and the West Bank

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albarez reported that the countries of the Middle East are ready to normalize relations with Israel as soon as a Palestinian state emerges.

“Hamas” demands in a statement that Israel be forced to respect the UN resolution to stop the war of extermination in Gaza: “We call on the international community to work to force the government of the enemy to implement the UN resolution, demanding an end to the war of genocide in Gaza”.

Hezbollah will issue checks for $14,000 to anyone whose house was damaged or destroyed during the war. UNIFIL entered Khiam to verify the Israeli withdrawal from the western and northern sectors before the deployment of the Lebanese army. According to Al-Manar correspondent: “Information about the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the city of Khiam, and UNIFIL forces are strengthening their presence and patrols in the city after a convoy of vehicles entered in the morning.”

Interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati reassured the Lebanese, saying: “The five-member oversight committee is required to work to stop Israeli violations.”

Lebanese General Security said in a statement: “Our personnel operate at all border crossings in full compliance with Lebanese laws and the directives of the political leadership. No individuals wanted by international or local courts are allowed to cross. The Masnaa border crossing is seeing a significant influx of Syrian arrivals. The Army and General Security are implementing strict measures to verify entry requirements before people reach the border, causing prolonged traffic congestion on the highway in recent days. The congestion is not due to chaos or disorder but stems from the strict measures implemented before people reach our center.” According to Israeli sources, “intense behind-the-scenes talks are underway regarding a prisoner exchange deal with Gaza: the prevailing view among those working on the issue is that there are serious negotiations and they speak with optimism, but nothing will be decided within a few days and it will probably take two to three weeks before a decision is reached. An informed official explained: This time it is really serious.”

Unlike previous times, the negotiation team is working without leaks officials explained: “We will not allow leaks to ruin the efforts, because leaks create political pressure on both sides, and therefore there is a need for complete secrecy here, and the details are hidden from everyone.”

And now a look at the military situation updated at 16:00 in, South Lebanon, Israel, Gaza, West Bank.

On December 11, the Lebanese Army began to deploy in some of its former positions facing south of Khiam City and Ain Arab, and army bulldozers are preparing to enter some neighborhoods of the city. The first to enter were those of the Lebanese Army’s Engineer Regiment who entered the areas of Jabbali and al-Jlahiye in Khiam, southern Lebanon. The team began clearing debris from the roads to prepare for the army deployment.

Videos of Lebanese Army reinforcements on the main Qalaia-Marjayoun road towards the Marjayoun military base appeared on social media on December 12. The Army Command announced the deployment of army units to 5 locations around the city of Khiyam – Marjeyoun in coordination with UNIFIL as part of the first phase of deployment in the region, coinciding with the Israeli withdrawal from it, following the contacts of the five members of the supervision committee. According to the statement, the deployment will be completed in the next phase, while the specialized units will conduct an engineering survey of the city with the aim of clearing unexploded ordnance. The Army Command calls on citizens not to approach the area and to follow the instructions of the military units until the deployment is completed.

The Israeli army withdrew from Khiam permanently on December 12 in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. Israeli forces withdrew from Wadi al-Khiam towards Surda in the Khiam plain, coinciding with the start of the Lebanese army’s entry into the city.

Hamza Baddah killed by Israeli drone: drone targeted his van on the main road between the towns of Beit Lev and Sarbin after returning from herding cattle in the town of Beit Lev. Two more people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a car in the al-Ouaini neighborhood of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon. Two more people were killed and one was injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the tent city square in southern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Press Agency: “The Israeli army blew up houses between the towns of Shamaa and Tair Harfa in the Wadi Hussein region of southern Lebanon.” Israeli warplanes flew low over the airspace of the southern suburbs and the capital Beirut.

Sirens sounded across the Gaza Strip over fears of drone infiltration. Sirens sounded in Netivu, western Negev, over fears of drone attack.

Drone attack on settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip. Recorded, GPS jamming in the “Tel Aviv” area and central Israel after a drone infiltration, which led to the activation of sirens in several areas of northern Israel, according to Tel Aviv media.

Clashes continue in Gaza. An Israeli air strike targeted the northern areas of the Gaza Strip. According to the spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza Mahmoud Basal in an interview with Al-Mayadeen: “Ethnic cleansing has been ongoing in the northern Gaza Strip for 64 days. More than 90 percent of the homes of citizens in the northern Gaza Strip have been almost completely destroyed. We receive calls from citizens of Gaza City without our teams being able to reach them to answer their calls. From November until now, we have not been able to reach areas in the southern Gaza Strip. The number of martyrs in Gaza is inaccurate due to the lack of knowledge of the fate of a large number of missing persons.”

In the late morning of December 12, a reconnaissance plane “Zananat” entered the atmosphere of Jenin city and its camp at low altitude. Clashes were recorded at the Salem checkpoint.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades together with the Jenin Youth for Vengeance and Liberation and the common hall of the resistance factions in the Jenin camp claimed an attack on the settlements around Jenin with a heavy barrage of bullets at the Salem Checkpoint, Dotan and Jener settlement.

The Al-Qassam claimed a sniper attack against two Israeli soldiers in the area of ​​“Block 2” of the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. Also attacked were two Israeli army D9 bulldozers and a Tiger troop carrier near the Al-Faluga cemetery, west of the Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip. Claimed third attack against Israeli positions on the “Netzarim” axis with heavy-caliber mortars and 107 mm Rajum rockets south of Gaza City. Apache helicopters fire heavily towards southern areas of Gaza City.

In the afternoon following clashes in Gaza, a military evacuation helicopter from Gaza transports wounded soldiers to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem. According to Channel 14: “Resistance fighters target with missiles an Israeli army force near the “Be’eri” settlement in the Gaza hinterland”.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent reports Israeli air strike on a building in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza.

Clashes in the West Bank. On the morning of December 12, the Israeli army attacked the city of Qalqilya after killing Muhammad Barahmeh, seizing his body and besieging a house nearby. The IDF continued its military operation in Qalqilya city until the early afternoon of December 12.

According to Palestinian sources, Muhammad Barahmeh’s vehicle in Qalqilya city was hit by more than 100 IDF bullets. Activity was reported in Jalamah, Arranah, Deir Ghazaleh, Beit Qad, Faqqua in the West Bank. Arrests were reported in Nablus. Resistance fighters fired homemade grenades at IDF near the Askar al-Jadeed camp hill, east of Nablus. The IDF stormed Madama village, south of Nablus, for the fourth time in a row today.

