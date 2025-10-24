ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza, still starving, aid is not arriving. Lebanon: Hezbollah prepares for war

In a lengthy interview with Time magazine, Trump describes how he secured a deal between Israel and Hamas when he called Netanyahu on October 4th and told him: “Bibi, you can’t fight the world. You can fight isolated battles, but the whole world is against you.” The magazine’s issue is dedicated to “Trump World.”

Senator Ted Cruz believes the $3 billion the United States allocates annually to Israel is worth it because in return, America gains access to the Mossad’s capabilities.

The US Central Command spokesman: “Within two weeks, the Gaza headquarters will be fully operational: all countries will join; we have the capacity to monitor everything that happens in Gaza.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “The international security force in Gaza must be composed of countries with which ‘Israel’ feels comfortable.” “We have many reasons to be optimistic. I wanted to understand the work and the needs. There are a lot of military personnel here, including from partner countries, and the Israelis who host us are also an important part. The presence of foreign soldiers in the region will continue to grow, as will the coordination of humanitarian aid. Many positive progress is expected.”

According to Politico: “Senior US officials expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s response to Hamas’s ceasefire violation on Sunday, which left about 40 dead in Gaza, and declared Israel out of control.” US Vice President Vance on the Israeli Knesset vote on West Bank sovereignty: “It was a really stupid political stunt, and I personally consider it an insult. The West Bank will not be annexed by Israel.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Trump regarding West Bank annexation: “We are an independent country.”

US President Donald Trump has announced he will visit the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told US Vice President J.D. Vance during a meeting on the afternoon of October 23rd that Israel is “committed to the return of all dead hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and a better future for the region.” Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and senior IDF commanders also attended the meeting at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, which focused primarily on the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir filmed a video in a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, saying: “Every house here belongs to us. We own this house. Remember, your house will become mine.”

Since October 23rd, NATO E-3B AWACS aircraft have been active along the eastern Mediterranean, gathering intelligence on Lebanon and Palestine, and possibly on Russian bases in the ports of Tartus and Latakia. The Bundeswehr has signed a $2 billion contract with the Israeli company Rafael for the supply of Spike anti-tank missiles. The Germans “purchased” the missiles originally ordered from Spain, which canceled the contract because it was contrary to Israel’s policy on Gaza.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Diyar quoted a security source who confirmed that the Hezbollah resistance movement is “more fortified today than it was before the 2024 Israeli aggression,” for many reasons. “The gaps Israel exploited have been closed, and Israel does not recognize the new leaders and is unable to harm them.”

According to the IDF, the five-day exercise conducted by the 91st “Galilee Brigade” Brigade in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force, Navy, Civil Defense teams, regional councils, the Fire and Rescue Authority, Magen David Adom, and the “Israeli” Police has concluded. It was intended to improve operational readiness for both defensive and offensive operations along the Lebanese border by sea, air, and land.

According to Haaretz: “The majority of Gaza’s population supports the execution of armed gangs by Hamas.” The newspaper Haaretz, through interviews with Gazans, reports: “Gaza residents believe that justice has finally caught the armed groups that terrorized civilians during the war.” Majid (one of the Gazans) states: “During the two years of war, these individuals stole aid and plundered our lives. They collaborated with the IDF, killed some of our best men, and were responsible for our hunger. The best possible action was their public execution, as a lesson.”

Farouk, 25, expressing anger at the role of these groups in spreading hunger, states: “I support their execution. They stole aid, attacked the refugees and scared people.” He adds: “Gaza is in a dangerous phase. Either full control or total chaos. You cannot release Israel’s accomplices and ask them to promise not to repeat their actions.

And now the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on October 24. IDF equipment has been registered in southern Syria. In Lebanon, Israeli forces continue to launch attacks in the Arab Salim area of ​​southern Lebanon. Two people were killed in targeted attacks. In Toul, a car was hit near a building, resulting in two deaths. Sound bombs were also dropped on several villages in southern Lebanon. The IDF is expanding its Houla base in Lebanese territory with a solar-powered dual-lens setup for electro-optical (EO) and infrared (IR) cameras, enabling day and night surveillance. Construction was reportedly carried out four days ago.

Looting and destruction of goods continues. Food supplies in the West Bank. Settlers steal olives from a Palestinian family in the Tel Rumeida area, west of the Old Quarter of Hebron.

About 100 bodies were found in mass graves after the Israeli army withdrew from the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in northern Gaza. Zionist artillery shelling occurred east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli army vessels opened fire in the sea near the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

About 50 trucks loaded with aid reached northern Gaza, far fewer than the 600 trucks per day agreed upon in the ceasefire agreement. The Hebrew newspaper “Maariv” reported: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli army, during a cabinet meeting, to shoot any Palestinian child who approaches the yellow line in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Gaza Center for Human Rights: “Gaza is buried under 70 million tons of rubble and nearly 20,000 unexploded bombs. Every corner hides a ticking time bomb. We are calling for the deployment of international engineering teams equipped with the necessary equipment and expertise to remove these debris and secure residential areas. “The food crisis in Gaza remains ‘catastrophic’ two weeks after the ceasefire,” according to the United Nations Health Agency. Food aid to Gaza remains well below the daily target of 2,000 tons. Only two crossings are open, and Israel is blocking shipments to a famine-stricken area. Furthermore, settlers often block the road in front of humanitarian aid trucks headed to Gaza at the Kerem Abu Salem crossing. Tons of much-needed humanitarian aid are on trucks that cannot enter Gaza.

Calculate the percentages of destruction in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli military actions: Beit Hanoun – 99%; Beit Lahiya – 89%; Umm al-Nasr – 100%; Jabaliya – 76.5%; Jahraj – 100%

Al-Maaraka – 100%; Al-Zahra – 98%; Naziret – 8%; Al-Bureij – 29%; Al-Muayzi – 16%; Al-Masdar – 33%; Wadi al-Salka – 68%; Al-Qarara – 79%; Khan Yunus – 60%; Bani Sahiha – 49%; Absan al-Zaira – 69%; Rafah-95%.

