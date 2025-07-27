ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza starves, Reform and Tribal Forum: “We categorically deny that any aid is entering the Gaza Strip through our brothers in Jordan or other Arab countries.”

As of July 23, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the total number of deaths from famine and malnutrition had reached 111 since the beginning of Israel’s attacks and the hunger war in Gaza.

Over 100 humanitarian and human rights organizations are calling on governments around the world to urgently intervene as the food crisis in the Gaza Strip worsens. The organizations called for “an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the lifting of all restrictions on the flow of humanitarian aid.”

The signatories warned of the spread of mass famine throughout the Strip, with tons of food, clean water, and medical supplies piling up outside Gaza, and humanitarian organizations still being prevented from entering or delivering aid to civilians.

“While Gazans starve due to the Israeli government’s blockade, humanitarian workers join the same food lines, risking being targeted just to try to feed their families. With supplies completely depleted, humanitarian organizations are watching their colleagues and partners wither before their eyes.”

Israeli restrictions, delays, and the fragmentation of procedures under the total blockade have caused “chaos, hunger, and death.” We call on governments to lift all bureaucratic and administrative restrictions, urgently open all border crossings, and ensure unrestricted access to aid throughout the Gaza Strip, while rejecting the Israeli military-controlled distribution system.

We emphasize the need for states to take concrete measures to end the blockade, including halting the transfer of weapons and ammunition.

The Algerian representative to the Security Council: “Israel is using hunger as a weapon of war in Gaza, before the eyes of the world. Israel is obstructing humanitarian convoys to Gaza and targeting Palestinians near aid centers. United Nations organizations are under attack not only in Gaza, but also at the Security Council. A ceasefire in Gaza is long overdue, and the Security Council must declare it a moral duty. We condemn the Israeli attacks on Jerusalem.”

A press release issued by the Reform and Tribal Forum: “We categorically deny that any aid is entering the Gaza Strip through our brothers in Jordan or other Arab countries. What is entering now comes only from the World Food Program; it is not even a drop in the ocean of needs of our starving people in Gaza. We call on our Arab countries to work effectively to deliver aid, open the Rafah crossing, and push for an end to hunger and genocide in the Strip.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

