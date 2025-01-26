ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza in search of a new normal

An opinion poll conducted by Israel has revealed that 70% of its citizens support the completion of the prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip in all its stages. Israeli and Palestinian families rejoice over the return of their loved ones, in fact, yesterday, more prisoners were released in Gaza, a new normal is being sought.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Social Development in Gaza last week outlined measures to address the end of the war and the resumption of life: “we assure our people that we will continue to work to provide services to affected families, owners of destroyed homes, shelters and camps, as well as orphans, children, women, the elderly and people with disabilities”.

The Ministry of Social Development in Gaza wrote in this context: “The Ministry of Social Development has completed all preparations to receive the aid arriving through the crossings and will provide all facilities to UN, international and local organizations to receive the aid and work on the distribution of aid.”

All institutions operating in the Gaza Strip must verify the validity of the aid arriving through the crossings and inform the relevant authorities to verify its safety for the public. The work will be carried out in a coordinated manner between all partners to ensure the equitable distribution of aid to all citizens.

The civil registry will be adopted to provide services, to cover all families in the various governorates. Follow-up and supervision committees will be activated at the institutions and aid distribution points to ensure transparency.

The Ministry also said: “We confirm that services will be provided to all families inside and outside the reception centers and camps. An electronic link will be announced soon to register the displaced in the governorates to facilitate access to citizens and their services.”

The Ministry has also formed Joint Committees with relevant ministries to determine the reception sites and establish the camps, and public services will be prepared and distributed in all governorates. The Ministry has called on Palestinians to comply with the Ministry’s directives and to cooperate with local committees and partner institutions. Finally, citizens will be able to return to their homes.

Orphan registration services will be implemented in all governorates once citizens have settled in their governorates. Women and children protection committees will continue their work in all governorates to meet their needs in light of the difficult circumstances that families are experiencing. The Ministry will count and register persons with disabilities in all governorates once citizens have settled in their governorates.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

