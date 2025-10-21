ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gaza: Ceasefire resumes. Katz: The yellow line marks areas under IDF control. Vance in Gaza. Khamenei: Our nuclear power is not destroyed

On October 6, a man named Mahmoud Amin Yaqoub al-Muattadi was indicted in Louisiana for participating in the October 7 attack alongside Hamas militants. According to the indictment, he operated within the ranks of the National Resistance Units, commanding and coordinating the attack. He is accused of providing material support to a terrorist organization, but not of murder. He is also charged with visa fraud and entry fraud into the United States last year.

US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff traveled to Israel and Egypt on Sunday to assess the progress of the ceasefire in Gaza. Witkoff is also scheduled to visit Gaza. Witkoff on “60 Minutes” about the Israeli attack in Qatar: “We woke up this morning and learned about the attack. We didn’t know, and Jared and I felt a little betrayed.”

Jared Kushner said: “The president felt the Israelis were starting to lose control, and it was time to act decisively to prevent them from doing things he didn’t think were in their long-term interests.” Witkoff: “We lost the trust of the Qataris after the attack; Hamas went underground. It was proof of how crucial they were to the process.” US Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to Israel has been postponed until today. According to two Israeli sources, he will remain in the country until Thursday.

For the first time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out and admits to the existence of the “Patriots” program: “Our war plan against Hezbollah was ready for implementation three weeks after September 17, 2024 (the date of the pager explosion), but Hezbollah sent pagers to Iran for testing, so we activated them immediately.” In other words, Netanyahu admits for the first time that he intended to detonate the pagers at the start of the ground war (which he intended to launch in Lebanon).

According to Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, the Yellow Line, where the IDF exercises control over 50% of Gaza’s territory, will be physically marked by the IDF with special solid markings to clearly define the IDF-controlled security and political separation line and to warn Hamas militants and Gazans that any violation or attempt to cross the line will be repelled with fire.

Satellite imagery acquired by Maxar, now Vantor, and Airbus between late September and early October shows activity at the Isfahan tunnel entrances. As of September 26, the second of the three entrances (the central one), previously blocked by mud and debris, has been cleared, and the tunnel entrance door is visible. Heavy machinery visible at this entrance, as well as at the northernmost entrance on September 30, indicates that, rather than rushing into the tunnels, Iran is preparing controlled and secure access to two of the three entrances and is likely fortifying the entrances and facilities against future attacks. The southernmost tunnel entrance remains blocked by mud and debris. Although two of the three tunnel entrances are now largely cleared and there is no visible damage to the doors, the extent of the damage to the tunnels is still unknown. The question for Middle Eastern analysts is whether the Tomahawk cruise missiles that struck Isfahan carried warheads more destructive than the Joint Multi-Engine Warhead System (JMEWS).

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei: “The President of the United States boasts of having bombed and destroyed Iran’s nuclear industry. Well, let them continue with this illusion. The enemy never imagined that Iranian missiles were capable of bombing and destroying the depths of its research centers. The missiles that reached the depths of some enemy research centers were manufactured by our youth, and we did not purchase them from anyone. Our armed forces and our defense industries possess other missiles that will be used when necessary.”

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mushtaba Amani: “That Hamas will disarm is unreasonable and unattainable. From the beginning, Hamas agreed not to participate in the leadership, but that does not mean it will hand over its weapons.”

The head of the Hamas movement in the West Bank and head of the Office for Prisoners and Martyrs, Zaher Jabarin: […] The attempts to annex and Judaize Jerusalem and the West Bank will set the region ablaze. We reject any form of guardianship over our people and demand the prosecution of war criminals and the isolation of the entity. The assassination attempts will not intimidate us or break our will. The battle continues and It won’t end with just the silence of arms.”

Four diplomats told Politico: “The European Commission’s initiative to impose sanctions on Israel over the Gaza war will likely fail and won’t receive the necessary support due to the ceasefire—and more and more countries are withdrawing their support in the process. Nonetheless, the initiative is expected to be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council at the leaders’ meeting on Thursday.

On October 20, the Israeli army received the body of an Israeli prisoner from the Gaza Strip. A statement from the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed this: “As part of the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal prisoner exchange agreement, the Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the body of an Israeli prisoner, exhumed yesterday in the Gaza Strip, at 8:00 p.m. Gaza time.”

Oil tanker damaged in the Gulf of Aden: The European Union Maritime Task Force reports that the MV Falcon tanker was damaged, lost its mooring, and approximately 15% caught fire. It also notes that the cause of the damage is unclear and may have been an accident. The European Union Maritime Task Force: 24 crew members rescued from the burning Falcon in the Gulf of Aden, two Missing

An AP satellite image shows a mysterious new airstrip built on Zuqar Island in the Red Sea, opposite the Yemeni port city of Hodeida, likely by forces operating against the Houthis.

A Saudi soldier was killed after being targeted by the Yemeni army (Houthi) following an attack on Yemeni border villages along with his comrades.

Lebanese media reported Israeli attacks in the Al-Jarmak-Al-Mahmoudiya area of ​​southern Lebanon (Litani region). Two raids targeted two homes previously targeted by Israel. No casualties were reported. Raids in the Mahmoudiyah-Jarmaq area

A series of Israeli incursions were reported over the weekend in eastern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, following an explosion targeting an Israeli military engineering vehicle in Rafah. The political leadership ordered the army Israel to not allow humanitarian aid into Gaza on October 20. The IDF spokesperson: “Announces the death of an officer and a soldier from the 932nd Battalion, Nahal Brigade, during today’s battle in the southern Gaza Strip.” “Major Yaniv Kula, 26, from Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut, battalion commander of the 932nd Battalion of the Nahal Brigade, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The IDF reiterates its urgent warning to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to avoid entering Israeli-controlled areas and to stay away from Israeli forces. “Due to the repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement and the attack conducted this morning by Hamas terrorist elements, the IDF will respond with great force against Hamas infrastructure and terrorist elements,” warned Arabic-speaking IDF spokesperson Colonel Avichai Adraeh. “The IDF reiterates its warning: For your safety and due to ongoing airstrikes, remain only on the western side of the yellow line,” it states, attaching a map showing the areas of Gaza under IDF control.

On October 19, the IDF wrote: “In the past few hours, the IDF, under the leadership of the Southern Command, has used warplanes, IAF aircraft, and artillery to attack dozens of Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip in response to ceasefire violations. Targets attacked include weapons depots, military infrastructure used by terrorists for terrorist activities, firing positions, terrorist groups, and other terrorist infrastructure. Additionally, the IDF recently attacked a six-kilometer-long underground tunnel owned by Hamas using IAF warplanes and over 120 munitions. This tunnel has been used by Hamas to promote terrorist routes against the State of Israel. Hamas clearly violated the ceasefire this morning.” The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel.

Late in the evening of October 19, the IDF announced the resumption of the ceasefire: “In accordance with the instructions of the political leadership and following a series of significant attacks, the IDF has resumed enforcement of the ceasefire following its violation by the terrorist organization Hamas. The IDF will continue to enforce the ceasefire and will respond decisively to any violation.”

On October 20, an Israeli Hermes 450 drone crashed near Ein Hashlosha, on the border with the Gaza Strip, due to a technical failure. Saraya al-Quds – Ramallah’s battalion claimed responsibility for the attack: “An attack on an IDF military vehicle at exactly 1:30 a.m. this morning on the road to the settlement. 60 people near the settlement of Ofra were subjected to heavy Israeli fire, with confirmed casualties among Israeli forces.” Another cell of the Saraya al-Quds – Tubas Battalion: “An anti-personnel explosive device detonated against a military infantry force near the Tayasir intersection in the center of Tubas, causing confirmed casualties. Our fighters observed the occupation forces as they carried out evacuation operations on the site.” Israeli media reported: “Paragliders flying in the Galilee as part of the Galilee Division’s military maneuver, which will continue for several days.”

