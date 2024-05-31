ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ganz wants to dissolve parliament: Likud does not. Clashes in Rafah. Terrorist attack in West Bank kills two soldiers

Benny Gantz’s party has presented a bill to dissolve the “Israeli” parliament and call early elections. The Times of Israel reports that “the National Unity party, which includes “Israeli” war cabinet member Benny Gantz, said it had introduced a bill to dissolve the Knesset and called for early elections.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party rejected the call as needlessly disharmonious and harmful to the war effort.

“In the midst of war, Israel needs unity, not division. The dissolution of the unity government is a reward for [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, a surrender to international pressure and a fatal blow to efforts to free our abductees,” the Likud said in a statement – ​​quoted by The Times of Israel.

According to legal experts, reports the Guardian, investigations could be opened into the actions of the Israeli secret services regarding the International Criminal Court in The Hague: “The actions attributed to Israel could be considered “crimes against the judicial system” and could be investigated by the chief prosecutor. It is argued that in such a case this could lead to criminal liability.”

As regards the recognition of Palestine, another no arrives: the Australian Parliament rejects the resolution recognizing the State of Palestine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met in Madrid with the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, as well as Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa. Turkish President Erdogan, continuing his fluctuating and unbalanced geopolitical presence, “invites the Islamic world to unite against Israel”.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry has recalled its ambassador from Israel. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has not yet received official notification in this regard and it is unclear whether this is a downgrade in relations between the countries or a move to replace the current ambassador. The current ambassador, at the end of his assignment, has not been physically in Israel in the last three months.

Brazilian news portal Globu reports that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially “recalled the country’s ambassador, Federica Meier, from Israel and her duties will now be carried out by the chargé d’affaires.”

Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted Iranian Revolutionary Guard Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh as saying that “Israel sent messages to Tehran through Egypt and offered to reach a compromise on the Gaza issue for avoid a reaction to the attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus”.

According to the Middle Eastern social sphere “the Yemeni armed forces have acquired the technology to produce anti-ship ballistic missiles. The Yemeni missile (Ocean) is equipped with an optical guidance system capable of targeting warships. Now not only will the drones fall, but Western ships will also sink.”

Sources in Yemen say the Houthis managed to shoot down another American MQ-9 UAV. If the report is correct, this is the sixth UAV of this type that the Houthis have managed to shoot down since the beginning. conflict.

Commander Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi said in his Thursday speech: “This week, operations have reached 12 operations in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and towards the Mediterranean Sea.” “Yemen operations this week were carried out with 27 ballistic and cruise missiles and one drone.” And again he reported: “10 of our operations targeted 10 ships linked to the Israeli, American and British enemy, and ships belonging to companies that violated the decision to ban entry into Israeli ports.” “Among our operations this week was the operation to shoot down an American armed reconnaissance aircraft, type “MQ9”, in the airspace of Ma’rib Governorate.” Reaching the sixth kill of MQ9.

In the lengthy statement he said that: “The total number of ships targeted since the start of support operations has reached 129 ships, and this is a large number.” The “MQ9,” which America relies on, has lost prestige and has also become useless and unimportant. In his discussion, in addition to inviting Yemenis to take to the streets tomorrow in support of the people of Gaza, he also said that the blockade of the Red Sea has led to a decline in the prestige of the United States of America and its allies.

And now a look at the war of attrition between Israel and Hamas updated at 3.30pm on May 30th.

Israeli planes on May 29 attacked Hezbollah weapons trucks in the Al-Furqalus area of ​​Homs countryside. According to the Syrian news agency SANA, a residential neighborhood in the city of Baniyas was hit, resulting in civilian casualties. The Syrian Ministry of Defense released the following statement: “At around 7.30pm today, Israel launched an air assault from the direction of Lebanese territory, targeting a site in the central region and a residential building in the city of Baniyas, in the coastal region it caused the death of a girl, the wounding of ten civilians and some material losses”. On April 30, SANA also reports: “An explosion occurred in a tourist car in the Al-Shamas neighborhood of Homs, injuring 3 people”.

Sirens sounded on May 30 in several settlements south of the Golan for fear of drone infiltration. Israeli air defense launched an interceptor missile at a suspected target approaching the Golan Heights. According to the military correspondent of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper: “The sirens that sounded in the southern Golan were caused by the detection of a cruise missile launched from Iraq.”

According to Channel 13: “Galilee is deserted. Only members of the preparation groups and some farmers are trying to stay in this area, where no one knows when the population will return.” The Hadashut Bazman website reported sirens in action at Israeli military bases near the Golani intersection in the Lower Galilee.

President of the Margaliot farming community Eitan Davidi said: “For years we have thought that it is time for this place and the North in general to stop being a punching bag, but I don’t think the Israeli government really cares what is going on. happening here, if I were a member of the coalition and they threatened to quit, billions would flow here. But I am not yet a member of the coalition and I have no influence. The security of the coalition is much more important than the security of the people of the north.”

A rocket attack was recorded against an Israeli army position in Matat. Hezbollah is focusing on suicide drones “hunting” Israeli army forces along the Lebanese border. The Qassam brigades claimed responsibility at 07:17 for a bombing of Kibbutz “Nirim” with a missile salvo.

Israeli Army Radio says a soldier from the 101st Battalion, Parachute Brigade, was killed and another was seriously injured during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. Two soldiers from the 601st Battalion of the Combat Engineers Corps were also seriously injured in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

In Gaza the Qassam claimed responsibility for attacking a Zionist infantry force barricaded in one of the buildings surrounding the University College, south of the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, with an anti-personnel missile, leaving dead and wounded on the field.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on Rafah about two weeks ago, 10 officers and soldiers have been killed and 149 wounded across the Gaza Strip. Al-Quds Brigades and the Qassam claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Salah al-Din Gate, clashes in Al-Abd Jabr in the Yabna camp, south of Rafah; near the Al-Shoka school, east of the city of Rafah. According to Qassam, 5 Israeli soldiers were hit by anti-personnel mines, killing and wounding them east of the Al-Tanour neighborhood in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

In an IDF statement it is learned that IDF operations against Hamas infrastructure and agents continue throughout the Gaza Strip. “IDF troops continue to operate against Hamas infrastructure and operatives in the Jabaliya area of ​​northern Gaza. Ground troops located weapons, including AK-47s and ammunition, and Hamas-affiliated men who approached and threatened the troops were eliminated with tank fire. In another incident, Hamas operatives fired a series of bullets at IDF troops in Jabaliya. An IDF plane then hit and eliminated two Hamas men who were exiting the structure from which the bullets had been fired.”

“Over the last day, IDF troops continued operational activity also in the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip. The troops eliminated several Hamas men with tank fire and located an arms depot in the area.”

“In the southern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue operational activity in the Rafah area. During an encounter with Hamas men in the area, three of them fired shots to the troops of the IDF were identified and shot by the IAF. Over the past day, IDF troops also located Hamas infrastructure and large quantities of weapons, including anti-tank missile launch sites, tunnel shafts, a weapons cache and explosives. Furthermore, last day, the IAF struck over 50 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, including military facilities and terrorist infrastructure.”

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement said: “Hamas is in Rafah. Hamas holds our hostages in Rafah, that’s why our forces operate in Rafah. Hamas is holding our hostages in a living hell across the border in Gaza, including in Rafah. We will not stop fighting for their freedom.”

Terrorist attack on the evening of the 29th in Nablus. According to Israel’s Channel 14: “numerous casualties occurred following a car attack southeast of Nablus.” Two seriously injured people later died from their injuries. These are two soldiers from the Kfir Brigade. Chief of Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, arrived at the scene of the ramming attack near Nablus in Samaria, in which Sergeant Major Eliya Hilel z”l and Sergeant Major Diego Shvisha Harsaj z”l, soldiers in the Kfir Brigade, were killed.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

