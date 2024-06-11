ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gantz resigns. Hezbollah hits Nahariya barracks with swarm of drones

The release of four hostages was not enough, according to Israeli media the United States and the United Kingdom provided Israel with key information that helped it free four prisoners during the latest offensive in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, to avoid the Gantz’s resignation.

The head of the centrist party “Union of States”, Minister Benny Gantz, held a press conference, the main topic of which was his decision to leave the Israeli emergency government, which includes Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as party leaders far-right Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The opposition politician announced his plans to join the governing coalition last month. The reason for this decision was the disagreements between Benny Gantz and the Israeli Prime Minister: the latter accused Netanyahu of failing to clearly outline by June 8 a plan to achieve victory and the post-war reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The minister’s departure was followed by the reaction of the political elite: Netanyahu stated that Israel is waging an existential war on multiple fronts and that it is not the time to abandon unity, Smotrich accused Gantz of indirectly helping Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah , and one of the opposition leaders Yair Lapid naturally called the decision “important and right”.

Despite the fact that even without the “Union of States” Netanyahu retains the majority of votes in the Knesset, this could have deeper consequences. Probably, without the moderate component of Benny Gantz, the ultra-Orthodox government will have more difficulty legitimizing its actions.

Among the first to comment on Gantz’s resignation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ali Bagheri Kani: “The resignation of Israel officials is an indicator of its end after the failure of the aggression against Gaza. There is no indication that the United States is serious about a ceasefire in Gaza. After 8 months of war in Gaza, the world realized that Israel was the cause of instability in the region. The international community must condemn Israeli threats against Lebanon.”

And now a look at the worsening of the situation between Israel and Hamas updated at 2.00 pm on June 10th.

The Israeli military released a statement saying it attacked and killed the “Hezbollah operatives” responsible for firing anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli fighter jets.

No casualties have been reported yet in Lebanon. The Israeli army also announced that it attacked buildings in: Saba, Aitarun, Markaba, Hula.

After the Israeli raids, sirens were reported in action in the Galilee due to fears of infiltration by Hezbollah drones. Overnight, sirens sounded in the northern coastal city of Acre and the area of ​​Kiryat Bialik and Kfar Masaryk. And near Haifa, after interceptor missiles were fired at a “suspicious aerial target,” the Israeli army said.

The IDF later added that, after an investigation, it was determined that the target was “a false identification” and there had been no infiltration of a drone or other projectile into Israeli airspace. The sirens were activated due to fears that shrapnel would fall following the explosion of the interceptors. Recall that the Houthis and the Iraqi Islamic resistance launch false targets to detect the Israeli air defense.

Israeli artillery targets the outskirts of the city of Wazzani, in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed two attacks on houses in the settlements of Al-Manara and Ya’roun, killing soldiers. Israeli media claims that 7 ATGMs have been launched so far by Hezbullah on the morning of June 10. Hezbollah talks about drone attack.

On the morning of June 10, drone alerts were issued in the western Galilee, east of Nahariyah. Impact reported near or within an Israeli base in the Kabri settlement. Hezbollah also attacked the Radar site and the Bayad Blida base some time earlier, according to local media. Two missiles were fired at the Israeli radar site in Shebaa Farms.

The Israeli army explained that they intercepted two drones off the coast of Nahariya. No alarms were issued according to protocol. It seems that the target was a military gathering. Two more suicide drones from Lebanon hit the Kabri area. Fires and damage occurred.

Numerous anti-tank missile launches were detected towards the areas of Manara, Yir’on, Avivim, Margaliot and Yiftach, Israel north . Several hits were then identified on structures in the Manara and Yir’on areas. Additionally, fires broke out in the areas of Yir’on, Yiftach and Manara. The Manara fire was brought under control shortly afterwards. IDF artillery fired to remove threats in the areas of Salhani, Ayta ash Shab and Hanine in southern Lebanon.



The IDF continues operations in the Gaza Strip: “In the last few hours, the IAF has hit and eliminated Hamas men, including agents of the Nukhba forces, in the center of the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the IAF struck underground Hamas infrastructure in the Deir al-Balah area.”

“IDF ground troops conducted targeted raids against military facilities in the area and destroyed tunnels and underground terrorist infrastructure located in the center of the Gaza Strip. The 162nd Brigade continues targeted raids based on intelligence data, eliminating men from Hamas or related militias who pose a threat to the forces. In one incident, two armed militiamen, identified as they approached the shaft of an underground tunnel in their vicinity, were killed by an air strike.”

Palestinian sources report Israeli air strikes against a house east of the city of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Palestinian sources also report that at least 5 people died in the clashes in Rafah. Israeli forces continue to close the Rafah crossing. Three dead and injured in the Israeli bombing of a house in Al-Fukhari, east of Khan Yunis.

In the West Bank, Palestinian sources report the death of two people, one in Tulkarem and the other in the Al-Fara’a camp in Tubas, during the assault by Israeli forces. At least 30 arrests by Israel in the West Bank since June 9th.

