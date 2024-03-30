ISRAELHAMASWAR. Gallant: We will expand our actions against Hezbollah everywhere. Aleppo hit: 44 dead. Possible support for Israel from Türkiye

US Army Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown confirmed to reporters that the US refused to transfer some of the requested military equipment to Israel. “Israel did not get everything it asked for,” he said, “partly because of financial problems and partly because we were not prepared to provide it.”

Regarding discussions about a possible operation in Rafah, Brown said the latest briefings received from the Israelis provided “details” on plans to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of any offensive, but added that “we will probably have to see more details to know that this is acceptable to us.”

MIT Turkish Intelligence Director Ibrahim Kalin met with members of the US House of Representatives on March 29. During the meeting they discussed topics related to bilateral relations, the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, the fight against Daesh and the PKK, as well as President Erdogan’s visit to the United States on May 9.

Israeli media quoted Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea as saying that it is possible to conclude a prisoner exchange deal if Israel shows flexibility regarding the return of residents of the northern Gaza Strip.

Disagreements between members of the Israeli government continue. The Haaretz newspaper confirmed in its editorial that Israel has become an outcast and accused of genocide due to its extremist government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also according to Israeli media, Yoav Gallant received harsh words in Washington. In particular, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reports that Washington has lost confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ability to conduct a complex operation in Rafah. And again the Israel Radio and Television Authority revealed a back-and-forth between Netanyahu on the one hand and ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot on the other, during the war cabinet meeting on Thursday evening.

Hamas top Ismail Haniyeh met with the Iranian Chief of Staff, who told him: “If the United States had not helped Israel in the war, it would have collapsed by now.”

On the Yemeni social sphere near Ansar Allah, the words of Saleh Al-Sammad, the slain former president, were posted in which he stated: “The day will come when the Arabs will understand that they have conspired against the people of Yemen and that no one will save them, nor will they have a motive, a protector and a solid shield except the people of Yemen in the face of the Israelis.” “The people of Yemen, against whom their Arab brothers have conspired, who have been driven away by the Arabs, who have conspired against them, together with those excluded from the Al Saud regime and others, these men will one day be a defender, a defender and a fortified shield for the Arab and Islamic nation. The day will come when the Arabs will repent of what they have committed against the Yemeni people ”.

The post appeared on the day of the Yemeni people’s march in defense of Gaza, also on March 29, two million people in the streets, whose declaration was: “We will arrive in the tenth year, and Palestine is our first cause that declares firmness and continuity in the principled position in support of the Palestinian people”. “We affirm the continuation of the million-man marches in all squares as it is a jihadist act, a responsible move and a response to the call of Almighty God.”

On March 28, the Russian navy is officially in the Red Sea: it is the frigate “Marshal Shaposhnikov”, the missile cruiser “Varyag” coming from the port of Massawa in Eritrea.

A statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense reads: “A detachment of warships of the Pacific Fleet (PF) consisting of the missile cruiser “Varyag” of the Order of the Guards of Nakhimov and the frigate “Marshal Shaposhnikov” crossed the Strait of Bab-el-Mandeb and entered the Red Sea. Before entering the Red Sea, the crews of the ships successfully passed the Gulf of Aden, where they practiced a series of on-board exercises on various scenarios of the actions of a mock enemy. Currently, a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet continues the planned implementation of assigned tasks as part of a long-distance sea voyage.”

The British Navy informs that “HMS Richmond returns to Britain after spending almost six weeks on a dangerous mission in the line of fire around the Strait of Bab Al-Mandab and the Gulf of Aden”. While the American Central Command reported news of clashes with drones launched from Yemen, “against an American warship and a “coalition” ship in the Red Sea”.

And now a look at the front between Israel – Hamas and allies updated at 4.00pm on March 29th.

The Israeli Patriot air defense system went into operation in the Safed area, something that hadn’t happened for many months.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “We will expand our operations in the north and reach every place where Hezbollah operates, in Beirut and Damascus.” “We will expand the campaign against Hezbollah and increase the rate of attacks in the North. Israel is moving from ‘be motivated to pursue Hezbollah everywhere.’ And the Israeli far right declared: ‘Nasrallah has challenged us and our hands will move.’

On the night between the 28th and 29th, Israel attacked southern Damascus and Aleppo. According to the Syrian Observatory, “The toll of Israeli raids near Aleppo has risen to 44.” According to the social sphere relating to Hezbollah and the Syrian one close to Turkey, “the Israeli aggression against Aleppo coincides with an attack by armed groups using drones”. If this were the case, it means that as tensions between the United States and Israel rise, Erdogan would have reached agreements with Tel Aviv. In the area the only groups that can launch drones are those close to Turkey.

There are currently 44 dead, 36 Syrian government workers, 6 Hezbollah members and one pro-Iranian. A training center and weapons depot hit.

Israeli air attacks during the night near the city of Shebaa, south of Lebanon, remind us that the area is home to Hezbollah and its synthetic drug factories. Early afternoon news: “The commander of the Israeli army’s northern region met with heads of settlements in the northern region where he said: “We continue to target Hezbollah and are determined to sabotage its infrastructure.”

In response to Israel’s attacks, the Islamic resistance in Lebanon targeted the headquarters of the “91st” division in the “Branit” barracks with Burkan missiles, and artillery shells hit a group of Israeli soldiers in the “Hounen” castle. settlement of Metulla. Sirens sound in Ras Naqoura and “Shlomi” in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Palestinian sources speak of 8 dead and numerous injured at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital after Israel bombed the house of the Musa family in Al-Maghazi camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. According to Palestinian sources, Israeli planes destroyed 21 out of 24 residential towers north of the Nuseirat camp, and the remaining 3 were seriously damaged. Eleventh day of siege and attacks by Israel on the Al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza in southern Gaza. The IDF says it has destroyed a large section of the 2.5km-long Hamas tunnel network connecting the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a news conference that more than 30 tons of explosives were used in the overnight blast.

According to the Palestinian authorities, 17 people were killed in various Israeli attacks in southern Gaza.

Clashes between the Islamic resistance and Israeli soldiers in Hebron and Nablus. Israeli forces stormed the neighborhoods of Hebron, Tulkarem and Nablus.

During the night, air raids were recorded on the city of Rafah.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

