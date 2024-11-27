ISRAELHAMASWAR. France and the US at the forefront of the ceasefire. Heavy bombing of Beirut. Hezbollah responds by attacking Haifa and Mount Meron

The American nuclear aircraft carrier CVN 75 Harry S. Truman has entered the Mediterranean Sea, passing the Strait of Gibraltar, while everyone was waiting for the announcement of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. “We are in the final stages of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon. The ceasefire agreement in Lebanon is the result of intense diplomatic efforts by the United States and its partners, such as France,” reports Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

News that clash with Israeli military statements. “Tonight we will bomb hundreds of targets in Lebanon,” a senior Israeli security official told foreign media before Netanyahu’s speech.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth: “Israel would likely have faced a UN Security Council resolution to stop the war in Lebanon. The need to relieve its exhausted reserve forces in Lebanon and Gaza pushed for the agreement.”

On November 26, 20 more buildings in Beirut were bombed. Chaos in the streets in search of a way out. Among the first comments to arrive in Israeli newsrooms | that of former chief of staff and current Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot: “To say that the Lebanese army will dismantle Hezbollah’s capabilities is a joke.” “Even the enemy knows what is real and what is not.”

Lebanon’s foreign minister said the army will deploy 5,000 troops to the south of the country as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Concern remains high over the threat from Iran. According to Iranian Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Israel crossed the red line with a massive air strike a month ago. “We will respond to Israel’s latest aggression with a response that will go beyond their imagination,” Bagheri said in a meeting with commanders, ISNA reported. “Iran will never leave an attack on its territory unanswered, and in this case, it will definitely have an appropriate response.”

Video has emerged of the damage to the container ship Tavvishi damaged by the Houthis: its rear end was hit and containers were damaged. The attack was recorded on June 11.

And now a look at the Front Line. It is yellow on the IDF maps that were wrong in at least two cases, the one indicating the places hit in Beirut and the one indicating the route of the weapons in Syria.

And again the published data regarding the reaching of the Litani River by the Israeli troops are wrong. Very strange for the high precision of the IDF. The eastern mountains of Lebanon (on the border with Syria) were attacked by Israel. The outskirts of the Syrian city of Homs were also hit, according to the Syrian government authorities.

Throughout the day, the Israeli army attacked buildings in Beirut, around Beqaa and in southern Lebanon. Artillery shelling reached Naqoura. The destruction of buildings in Chama continues.

A Hezbollah source at the front reported that there is: “A tense calm in the cities of Al-Bayyada and Naqoura in southern Lebanon after the failure of the Israeli soldiers to advance towards us. Artillery shelling is concentrated in their suburbs and on the edge of Tair Harfa.”

According to the correspondent of Al-Akhbar: “Israeli forces continue their repositioning operations in the border cities, previously occupied. In preparation for their withdrawal, they launched heavy air strikes and artillery shelling in the suburbs of Khiyiam, Ainata, Kounin, Bint Jbeil, Tairi, Hanin and Rshaf, starting from the evening of the 25th.”

In the early afternoon, Israeli forces withdrew from the cities of Chama and Tayr Harfa towards Alma al-Shaab~ (Ali Shuaib).

Denied by an OSINT analysis – Fact Checking the news of the Israeli military who claimed to be 10 km from the border when they published the photos near the Litani River, they are actually 3 km from the borders of the settlement of Metula, which is located west of the city of Deir Mimas, the Israeli military entered it from the city and conquered Kfarkila. The point is located specifically near the old mill under the monastery”.

Around 15:00 Israeli airstrikes targeted the city of Tyre, in southern Lebanon. No changes today in the Daahiya neighborhood of Beirut. Several Israeli airstrikes at the same time targeted buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Israeli airstrike on Beirut destroyed a building in Noueiry. In the late afternoon airstrikes also resumed on the Beka Valley in Nabi Chit, Khodor, Maylasoun (Al-Ghadeer neighborhood), Massa, Al-Salouki in Shmustar and the outskirts of Qousaya.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth: Data from the north indicates extensive destruction caused by Hezbollah fire. According to partial data, 9,000 buildings and 7,000 vehicles were damaged. Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona, Zar’it, Manara and Shetula are the most affected settlements. David Azoulay, head of the Metulla council, said he was urging residents not to return and to find a place in Tel Aviv.

He said: “Anyone who says that the objectives of the war have been achieved is not telling the truth. Although the threat of infiltration and tunnels has been almost completely removed, we are still under the threat of anti-tank fire, especially in Metulla, which was hit by over 450 rockets last year.”

On November 26, several rockets fell in Kiryat Shmona, causing damage. Two drones launched from Lebanon exploded in the morning at an Israeli army site in the Mount Hermon area, causing injuries. In the afternoon, explosions were heard in Haifa.

At 6:00 p.m., a swarm of drones infiltrated the skies of Western Galilee. And sirens continued to sound in Haifa and Acre, in northern Israel.

At 7:20 p.m., Prime Minister Netanyahu officially announces Israel’s approval of the ceasefire agreement. “We will implement the agreement, we will support security and we will restore the north,” Netanyahu then adds: “The ceasefire agreement means that we will now focus on the Iranian threat.”

