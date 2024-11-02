ISRAELHAMASWAR. For Israel, Hezbollah uses the Syrian-Lebanese border crossings for the transfer of weapons. And it bombs them all

Many Middle Eastern analysts, on the social sphere, say that Israel is seriously considering taking more direct action in Syria after having finished its operations in southern Lebanon. The two countries, Lebanon and Syria, are closely linked, not only for geographical and historical reasons but also for the strong ties that Lebanese Hezbollah has woven since the time of the Syrian civil revolution with pro-Assad groups and also for having exported Hezbollah to entire neighborhoods in Syrian cities, such as Damascus.

In this regard, Alma Center, an independent research center in Israel, has published an analysis on the land connections between Lebanon and Syria: “Over 130 land border crossings connect Syria to Lebanon. There are only six official border crossings. Three are on Lebanon’s eastern border with Syria (Al-Masnaa, Jusiyah and Matraba), while three are on Lebanon’s northern border with Syria (Talkalakh, Al-Dabousieh and Al-‘Arida). Most of the dozens of unauthorized border crossings, which are completely open without checkpoints or controls, are located along Syria’s eastern border, with a particular focus on the Bekaa Valley. Although Israel has attacked the three official eastern crossings in recent weeks to prevent Hezbollah’s arms smuggling activity into Lebanon, the three northern crossings also have high potential for similar activity.”

The Bekaa Valley was heavily bombed on October 30. Israel’s goals include continuing to “work to disrupt the Iranian arms corridor, with a particular focus on the routes leading to Lebanon by land, air and sea,” Alma Center explains. On October 31, the IDF bombed Qysayr, Syria, targeting what was believed to be a weapons depot and logistics center for Hezbollah’s Radwan forces.

Alma Center advises: “A political agreement is at the height of the fighting in the northern arena. A political agreement must include an effective international supervision system for official crossings between Syria and Lebanon. It is obvious to us that such supervision cannot be implemented at dozens of unofficial crossings. Therefore, any agreement must include a statement that gives Israel permission to act against smuggling activities (damage through kinetic operations) and against those responsible and those who aid them (damage, international sanctions, etc.). The more effective the anti-smuggling efforts, the more effective the “exhaustion” of Hezbollah’s arsenals becomes.”

Regardless of whether or not it is right for Israel to “intervene against activities at the crossings,” one cannot help but observe that the crossings are currently sources of income for the militias that manage them, or at least that the management of the crossings on the Syrian side is questionable: “On the Syrian side, the Military Security Organization is responsible for the crossings (al-Istikhbarat al-Askariah), whose commander is Liwa (Colonel) Kamal Hassan. It is also very likely that the Syrian General Security Organization (Adara’ al-Mukhabarat al-’Amma), which is currently subordinate to the National Security Council headed by Halua (Major General) Kafah Malham, is involved in the crossing activities.

On the Lebanese side, the Lebanese General Security Directorate (Al-Madiyah al-Amma Lallaman al-Aam al-Labanani) is responsible for the Lebanese General Administration of Security, which operates under the Lebanese Ministry of Interior and was formerly known as the First Office. Its commander is Liwa (Colonel) Elias Albisseri. In addition, the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate (Madiriyah al-Mukhabarat), formerly known as the Second Office, has influence over what happens at official land border crossings. The Lebanese Army Intelligence Department works closely with Hezbollah.

According to Alma Center: “Hezbollah Unit 4400 is an important factor in strengthening Hezbollah’s power and rebuilding, its last two commanders were eliminated by Israel, and is responsible for smuggling across official and unauthorized borders. The unit is responsible for the physical smuggling of weapons, essential equipment, money and products for Hezbollah into Lebanon, including oil. Unit 4400 has direct communication with the necessary personnel of the aforementioned government institutions. They assist it in smuggling across the crossings, if not for ideological reasons, often in exchange for payments and/or favors.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/