ISRAELHAMASWAR. Five Israeli divisions operational in southern Lebanon. From Metulla to Bar’am is a closed military area. Clashes in Al-Qouzah. Nabatiye and the Radwan tunnels demolished

Algeria yesterday requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the northern Gaza Strip.

On the morning of the 16th, over 20 Israeli soldiers were injured in Gaza and Lebanon in 24 hours, according to the Israeli army.

The Pentagon announced that American military personnel and the first components needed to operate a battery of the THAAD air defense system have arrived in Israel. The battery will be fully operational in the near future, but for reasons of operational security the programs will not be discussed. At the same time, the Pentagon acknowledged the limited provision of US military aid to Ukraine and Israel. “It is fair to consider that our supply is not infinite. You have seen us request additional aid packages to support Ukraine and Israel. We have also faced challenges in rebuilding the defense industrial base,” said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary of the Department of Defense.

France, through its president Emmanuel Macron, is raising its voice: “Netanyahu must not forget that his country was founded by a UN resolution and he has no right to ignore its decisions.” In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Israel was not founded by a UN resolution.”

According to Walla News, the IDF has begun jamming GPS signals in the Kriya area of ​​Tel Aviv due to tensions with Iran. The IDF is also preparing for the possibility of another Iranian attack after an expected Israeli attack.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: “I, the Prime Minister and the Chief of Staff are considering the question of a response to Iran ‘face to face.'” According to Kahn, “Agreements were reached during the Netanyahu-led security consultation regarding the course of action against Iran, including timing and response force; however, final cabinet approval is still needed to proceed.” “We are not interested in opening another front and another war,” the minister said.

Netanyahu reportedly told Chief of Staff Halevi: “I want deadly results that will bring security for decades to come.” The next steps will be decided on October 18 when Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a “limited security consultation.” A political and security cabinet meeting will be held on October 20.

IRGC Deputy Commander Ali Fadavi threatened from Iran: “Geographically, Israel is the size of one of Iran’s smallest provinces. If we want, we can destroy it completely.” Iran has secret weapons more powerful than nuclear weapons, said former secretary of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Development and Armaments Commission Brigadier General Ebrahim Rostami. “We have weapons, which means far superior to nuclear weapons,” the general told Iranian media on Wednesday, commenting on the country’s demands to review its military doctrine. nuclear weapons amid Israel’s threats to strike Iran. The military leader noted that the information about these weapons is top secret.

Hezbollah announced the destruction of an Israeli Hermes-450 UAV on October 15, and a second drone on October 16.

In the afternoon of October 15, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naeem Qassem gave a long speech: “Our young people are waiting for the moment to teach a great lesson to the Israeli army (…) The missiles launched by the Resistance have reached Haifa and Tel Aviv/ (…) We can strike anywhere we want in the territories of Israel.”

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General says that the Israeli regime poses a danger not only to Palestine, but to the entire region and beyond, stressing that the Lebanese resistance movement will ultimately defeat Israel. “Lebanon is part of the Israeli expansionist project.” “If the war continues, the uninhabited settlements in the north will increase and more than two million people will be in danger.” “I tell the Lebanese that we must be patient to achieve victory and I promise you to return to your homes that will be rebuilt.”

Media sources reported on Tuesday that the United States and the United Kingdom had attacked areas in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah province and its city of Al-Lahiya. Russia’s representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia called for pressure to be put on the United States and Britain to stop their indiscriminate attacks against Yemen in order to create stability along the waterways around the Arab country. The United Kingdom said: “We call on the Houthis to avoid forcing Yemen into a regional conflict through their continued attacks on Israel,” UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

And now a look at the front line with Lebanon and the critical situations in Israel and Gaza as of 15:30 on 16 October.

Let’s start with Gaza: Qassam Brigades claim: shelling against Israeli forces penetrating the vicinity of Al-Nawras, north of Gaza City, with mortar fire hit an Israeli military bulldozer D9 with an Al-Yassin 105 projectile in the Al-Rayyan area, east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip. Al-Quds Brigades claim: “during an ambush, together with the Al-Qassam Brigades, we destroyed three Merkavah tanks with strobe charges and anti-armor missiles of the “Tandum” and “RPG” type in Al-Qasasib neighborhood in the middle of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip” And again the Qassams: they claim to have detonated a building that had been pre-emptively booby-trapped by an Israeli infantry force and to have detonated an anti-personnel device by the rescue forces as soon as they advanced on the site, leaving all of them dead and wounded west of the town of Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF reports: “In Gaza, the IAF eliminated Mahmoud al-Mabhouh, the commander of the Hamas UAV force in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorist directed UAV attacks towards Israeli territory and IDF troops.” “In the Jabaliya area, troops eliminated over 50 Hamas militants in close combat and air strikes throughout the day. In the Rafah area, an armed Hamas cell planning to attack IDF troops was eliminated using drones.”

Late yesterday afternoon and into the evening, Hezbollah also fired rockets at Haifa. At 9:27 p.m., a loud explosion was heard in Haifa.

Security incident in Jerusalem: Shooting near Qalandia checkpoint

Hezbollah launched attacks on: Safed, Ramya bases, Naftali, Al-Zaourah between the afternoon of the 15th and 3:30 p.m. on the 16th. According to Lebanese social media sources, the attacks reportedly resulted in injuries among the ranks of the Israeli army. At around 9:00 a.m., 50 rockets had already been fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Social media reports say that Israel has renewed and expanded Combat Area “A” from Metulla to Manara since the late afternoon of October 15, and connected it to Combat Areas B and C. Now, the entire area from Metulla to Bar’am is designated a closed military area. At the same time, the 98th Division returned to the area to fight more than 72 hours ago.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack against 3 Israeli armored bulldozers and a tank in the Ramiah sector with ATGMs. The Ramiah sector is the most important in terms of Hezbollah’s use of ATGM attacks against Israeli vehicles and armored vehicles.

Israeli sources reported sirens in action in and around Kermiel, and loud explosions were heard in the central Galilee in the early afternoon of October 16. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket attack. Four people were reportedly injured. After the alarms were activated between 14:16 and 14:17 in the Upper Galilee, Middle Galilee and Western Galilee, approximately 30 launches were monitored that crossed Lebanese territory, some of which were intercepted, and it was noted that the missiles had fallen in the region.

The Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Tal Al-Qabaa on a boat with artillery shells on Wednesday, October 16 at 14:30. The sirens were again in action at the Ramat David air base near Afula. The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for an attack on the Israeli artillery position in Dishon with a rocket launcher on the night of October 16. Two settlers were injured in Safed by 5 missiles that fell in the courtyard of their house during the rocket attack from Lebanon. The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for an attack on the Yiftah settlement with a rocket launcher. The Resistance also claims destruction of a Merkava tank near the city of Ramia with a guided missile

Baalbek and Beqaa were also heavily hit on October 16. According to the correspondent of Al-Manar, there would be a significant increase in the frequency of attacks and clashes on the Al-Taybeh – Rab Thirteen – Maraqaba – Hula axes, where the sounds of violent explosions resound and clouds of smoke rise from the area.

Numerous Israeli air strikes on the 16th against Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, hit by Aitaroun air strike

According to reports from Lebanon, the IDF launched a major wave of attacks in the Nabatiye area. The Lebanese claim that dozens of targets have been attacked so far. In the IDF statement: “In the morning, fighter jets of the Air Force, in cooperation with the Northern Command, attacked dozens of Hezbollah targets in the Nabatiye area.” With aerial bombardments. An underground tunnel used by Hezbollah’s Radwan unit in southern Lebanon was hit and destroyed. Forces of the 91st Division continue to operate against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets attacked were military buildings, military headquarters and ammunition depots, which Hezbollah positioned near civilian buildings, using the civilian population as human shields.

A series of raids targeted Zibdine, Nabatiyeh al-Tahta, Nabatiye al-Fawqa, Kfartibnit and Kfarjouz.

The Israeli army has acknowledged that the 210th division is operating in the Shebaa sector. This increases the number of divisions operating on the Lebanese border to 5, each employing about 3 brigades. The division is once again concentrating its massive force only in border villages, in what they describe as limited raids. At 05:00 heavy clashes occurred near the town of Al-Qouzah, at zero range, with various types of machine guns. The clash resulted in numerous deaths and injuries among the forces and the clashes are still ongoing.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

