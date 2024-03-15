ISRAELHAMASWAR. Fear of clashes on the first Friday of Ramadan. The IDF in Khan Yunis criticizes the government. Houthis test new missiles

Two events characterize the social sphere relating to Israel and Hamas on March 14th. The first is the speech given to the press by the Israeli commander of the 98, Dan Goldfuss, in a speech delivered on the outskirts of Kibbutz Nirim, arguing that the Israeli army bows its head to the failure of October 7 and takes responsibility for it. And he asked politicians to do the same.

According to the social media campaign of Hamas and allies circulating on the social sphere, it is necessary to attack with a knife all the necks that are on the streets in the holy month of Ramadan; this hate campaign has already given rise to two incidents: an attack on a supermarket and a stabbing in the street. And therefore the call to mobilize on the mosque in Jerusalem called by Hamas and its allies for today is worrying. Mobilization that could also give rise to the bloodiest Ramadan Friday in recent history.

But let’s go in order: the American army announced on March 13th that, for the ninth time, aid had been dropped in the northern Gaza Strip: 35,712 rations and 28,800 bottles of water.

Moscow has labeled the temporary American seaport in Gaza a “dance on the bones.” On March 14, Russia described US plans to build a temporary seaport on the coast of Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid to the Strip as “a dance on the bones”, and deemed it a “fake project”.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez called the situation in the West Bank worrying and called on the international community to stop the ongoing tragedy in Gaza. “The situation in the West Bank is worrying and we are trying to stop the supply of weapons to Israel,” commented the Minister.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has announced that its citizens who have dual citizenship with Israel – who have proven themselves to have joined the Zionist army – will be arrested upon their return to the country.

On March 13, the highest military rank of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip attacked the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, creating such a precedent within the corridors of the army.

This is the commander of the 98th military division, Dan Goldfuss, the last remaining division in the Gaza Strip, operating in Khan Yunis, said that “the military level is doing everything in its power to draw lessons from the miserable failure in dealing with the October 7 attack”, pointing the finger of guilt at a political level. Goldfus stated this in a speech delivered on the outskirts of Kibbutz Nirim: “We bow our heads before the miserable failure of October 7 and we do not shirk our responsibilities.” The officer underlined that last week saw the worst clashes violence in the city of Hamad, north-west of Khan Yunis.

He continued: “Do not worry. We in the military – commanders and soldiers – will be responsible for our actions. We are not running away from people or responsibility. At a time when we bow our heads to the horror of what happened October 7 , the political level must take responsibility.” Following these statements, Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy summoned the commander of the 98th Division to reprimand him for the statements he made, as Army officers are prohibited from addressing the media with political messages.

Those close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked the officer, saying he was using his position in the military to attack Netanyahu, indicating there is no place for such insinuations in the military.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he supports the division commander’s statements, and that the leadership and others must be held accountable for what happened on October 7, and not those who have been on the ground for five months.

Yedioth Ahronoth: “Yesterday’s speech by the commander of the 98th division of the Israeli army shows the extent of poor leadership and the extent of the Israeli fighter’s frustration because the leadership – which has failed in the war – does not represent them and does not say the things that they need to be said.” “The speech given yesterday by the commander of the 98th division is nothing less than a scandal, as it teaches lessons about the loss of control, which is the problem that has accompanied the Israeli army since October 7.”

Furthermore, according to Israeli media: “Hamas” took control of soldiers’ phones using “cyber” features before October 7, with the support of Iran and Hezbollah.

Series of stabbing attacks against settlers on March 14: the first involved 3 settlers who were injured in a stabbing attack in Beit Kama, south of Kiryat Gat in the Negev desert. And the second in the northern district of Afula where there was a shooting in a supermarket. Regarding the Negev, we remind you that Yemeni special forces conducted exercises in Yemen with the aim of learning how to strike the Negev.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the boasts of the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, regarding the crime of killing the child Rami Al-Halhouli (13 years old) by Israeli soldiers from the camp the day before yesterday Shuafat refugees in Jerusalem, and calls on the International Criminal Court to issue an immediate arrest warrant and subpoena against him.

The Popular Front condemns statements that there is American support for a “limited” ground operation in Rafah because it is seen as “permitting Israel to continue its war of extermination. We hold the American administration and the war criminal Biden responsible for any occupation step towards the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.”

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called on the masses of the Palestinian people and all Arab and Islamic peoples and their institutions to intensify the movement, protest and confront the enemy, as the first Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan enters, in support of the steadfastness and resistance of the people of Gaza and in support of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

According to sources close to Hamas, today’s escalation was launched: “Let the first Friday of Ramadan be an escalation in all fields in support of Gaza, Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, and in support of the firmness and resistance of our people in the face of aggression. Hamas for the Arab and Islamic nation: let the days of the holy month be an arena and a mass movement until the aggression against Gaza ceases, the crossings are open and aid arrives.

Hamas for the revolutionary youth and resistance brigades: “Come out in roaring crowds, to shake the earth under the feet of the invaders and the herds of settlers, to clash with its soldiers and to affirm the unity of the Palestinian people.” Hamas for the free people of the world: “You must continue the active movement and solidarity marches, intensify all forms of mobilization, support and support, and denounce the crimes of the enemy.”

There is no call for the use of force but if masses of citizens flock to Al Asqa there could be many fatalities. Mobilization also requested in the West Bank: “We mobilize the masses of our people in Jerusalem, in the West Bank and in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 on the first Friday of the month of Ramadan to urgently participate in the defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said: “I predict that Israel will fight a long war of attrition against Lebanon using its UAVs. I don’t foresee an Israeli ground attack in Lebanon because Israel knows it won’t be a ‘walk in the park’ for them.”

Iran denies having held indirect negotiations with the United States regarding the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The Iranian news agency IRNA clarifies that “the only conversation between the countries concerned the possibility of lifting the sanctions”.

Russian sources, Ria Novosti and Sputnik, say that the Houthis have successfully tested a hypersonic missile. The Yemeni movement, according to sources cited by the Russians, intends to start mass production of such missiles to continue attacks at sea and on Israeli territory.

The Houthi source to the Russians said that the Houthi missile force tested a missile, which runs on solid fuel, and that its speed was Mach 8 (about 10,000 kilometers per hour). He added that there are plans to launch production of it for use in attacks in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and to target sites in Israel. He stressed that Houthi forces have developed missiles and drones to increase their power, after experiments lasting 3 months.

US Central Command on March 14 said the Yemeni military fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi publicly announced last Thursday that his forces continue to develop their military capabilities and that everyone will see “the level of strategically important achievements that place our country in its capabilities among limited and numbered countries in this world,” he said.

On March 14, the British maritime trade center reported a Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden without damage or casualties.

UKMTO: “We have received a report of an accident 50 nautical miles south-east of Aden, Yemen. The captain of the vessel reported an explosion some distance from the stern of the vessel.”

In response, an American-British coalition targeted the Al-Jah area in the Bayt Al-Faqih district with four raids, in Yemen’s Hodeidah Governorate.

Ansar Allah Spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam said Yemen’s position is firm and it will continue to support Gaza until the aggression ceases, the siege is lifted and aid arrives.

General Aidarus Qassem Abdulaziz Al-Zubaidi head of the UAE-affiliated “transition” movement in Aden, announces his rejection of Sanaa’s initiative to open dialogue.

And now a look at the Israel Hamas front updated at 4:00 pm on March 14th.

Israel renews its attacks against villages and cities in southern Lebanon. On the morning of the 14th, attacks were recorded on the border areas of southern Lebanon, where Israeli warplanes carried out two raids targeting the eastern outskirts of the city of Kunine.

Rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Israeli site of Al-Samaqa in the occupied hills of Kafr Shuba, the Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the launch.

There are incidents between settlers and Palestinians in al Aqsa protected by the Israeli police. Dozens of settlers reportedly stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Activation of air defenses in the airspace of the Galilee Finger area after detecting a suspicious air target. In the northern district shooting in a supermarket in Afula.

Shooting inside a supermarket. A second incident recorded in “Beit Kama” in the Negev attack claimed by the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement: “We congratulate the “Beit Kama” operation in the occupied Negev, which led to the wounding of many Zionists. This blessed operation takes place in the holy month of Ramadan, as part of our people’s responses to the ongoing genocide crimes against the Gaza Strip and the aggression against Jerusalem and the West Bank.” The statement reads: “We call for further blessed operations in the holy month of Ramadan against the criminal Zionist enemy, and we call on all our people and revolutionaries to intensify the confrontation and revolt in the face of the criminal enemy and his herds of settlers, and to engage in the battle to defend the people, the land and the holy places. We renew our appeal to our mujahideen cells and resistance factions to intensify their attacks against the forces of the fascist Zionist enemy and for the blessed month of Ramadan to be a month of contempt and attack against the criminal enemy and of victory for the saints ”.

Israeli attacks in Al-Bureij camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Raids and artillery shelling in Sheikh Nasser and areas east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Increasingly important clashes in the Gaza Strip. The Prisoners’ and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said Israeli forces have arrested some 7,585 West Bank citizens since the aggression against the Gaza Strip began on October 7.

The “Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades” target the “Gush Etzion” settlement in Hebron with machine guns north of Hebron city. Israrlr storms the eastern area of Nablus. The Kafr Saba neighborhood in Qalqilya was also stormed and snipers deployed in various places.

Israeli night raids on the 13th night focused on Zuata, Al-Ain camp, Askar and Al-Titi bridge in Nablus, as well as Kafr Saba in Qalqilya.

The Islamic resistance claimed responsibility for the following attacks on March 14:

1- At 4.50pm, the Zibdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese farms of Shebaa were targeted with a Falaq missile and took a direct hit.

2- At 16:55, the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba was targeted with missile weapons and received a direct hit.

3- At 5pm, Ramim Barracks was targeted with missile weapons and received a direct hit.

4- At 11pm, a group of Israeli enemy soldiers east of the Al-Abad site was targeted with appropriate weapons and was directly hit.

– Western sector:

1- At 10:00, a group of Israeli enemy soldiers east of the Hanita site were targeted with artillery shells and were directly hit.

2- At 5pm, we faced with adequate weapons an Israeli march in the airspace of the border areas with occupied Palestine, forcing it to retreat and return to the occupied territories.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

