ISRAELHAMASWAR. European Hospital in Gaza hit in search of the last Hamas leader: Muhammad Al-Sinwar. Yemen launches three missiles on Israel

An earthquake has struck the Eastern Mediterranean affecting Egypt, Lebanon and Palestine. On Monday, the International Court of Justice began hearings to examine the legal implications of Israeli actions in the Palestinian territories. This is a new case, unrelated to the South Africa vs. Israel case. Israel continues to categorically reject all charges against it and does not intend to end its military operation in Gaza.

Israeli sources reported that four female soldiers were injured in a security incident on May 13 following an “ambush against a military vehicle” near the border with Egypt.

Yesterday evening, Netanyahu met with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier in his office in Jerusalem. Among the items on the agenda was the release of prisoners. According to Channel 14: “The Cabinet met to discuss Witkoff’s plan to release 10 hostages with Netanyahu’s approval.” Further consultations are scheduled for late evening on the 14th. Netanyahu’s lawyer once again asked the judge’s office to suspend the hearing for an extended period starting at 12:00, due to Netanyahu’s scheduled call with Steve Witkoff, explaining that “the prime minister must make the call from Kirya.”

US envoy Witkoff explained to the press that there are several options on the table regarding the hostage deal that are being studied simultaneously. Witkoff told the hostages’ relatives that Israel cannot dictate to Washington, and Washington cannot do the opposite. Witkoff then said that if Israel withdraws from the negotiations, it will not be helpful.

Since May 13, the military police have arrested 38 draft dodgers, only one of whom is Haredi. Last night, Israeli forces attacked the European Hospital in an attempt to kill Muhammad Al-Sinwar, the brother of the more well-known Sinwar. If Muhammad Al-Sinwar were to be assassinated, Netanyahu could have the opportunity to assert that Hamas is no longer an active organization, which could form the basis for a strategic victory declaration and ceasefire initiative, perhaps in line with Trump’s desire and goal of achieving “peace for Israel.” Mohammed Al-Sinwar: He is the brother of Yahya al-Sinwar and previously led the Hamas-affiliated Khan Yunis Brigade and directed the operations of the movement’s military wing.

Since the beginning of the war and in recent years in general, Muhammad Al-Sinwar has been one of the leading figures in Hamas’ military wing. He is responsible, among other things, for a series of attacks and operations against Israel over the years, including the operation to capture Gilad Shaliti and the planning of the October 7 events. After the assassination of Mohammed Al-Dadeed, he served as the leader of the movement’s military wing, and after the assassination of his brother Yahya Al-Sinwar, he also served as the leader of Hamas in the Strip, becoming the highest-ranking official in Gaza. He is considered a hardliner and a figure very committed to the release of prisoners and reaching agreements to end the war.

Defense Minister Israel Katz: confirmed: “Yesterday, Prime Minister Netanyahu and I authorized the Israeli army to attack underground infrastructure under the auspices of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, which served as the headquarters for senior Hamas figures. The assassination of Muhammad al-Sinwar, according to Israeli sources, was successful, but official confirmation will take time.”

A high-ranking Israeli delegation met with US envoy Steve Witkoff and hostage-taking envoy Adam Boehler in Doha. The Israeli delegation is engaged in talks on a ceasefire and the release of prisoners to end the war in Gaza.

The topic of resolving the Middle East issue is at the heart of contacts between the Russian and American sides, said Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Ryabkov. At the same time, Ryabkov made it clear that the details of the negotiations cannot be announced at the moment due to the “closed nature of the contacts.” French President Emmanuel Macron is seriously attacking Netanyahu: “his policy in Gaza is shameful.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 12:00 on May 14. Israel issued evacuation warnings for those in Ras Issa port, Hodeidah port and Al-Salif port in Yemen. Houthis fired three missiles in 24 hours. Houthi spokesman General Yahya Saree who said: We conducted a military operation against Ben Gurion Airport, in occupied Jaffa, with a ballistic missile. On the morning of the 14th he said: “The missile against Al-Llad airport is the third in less than 24 hours and has successfully reached its target. Dhu al-Fiqar missile was used.

From Lebanon, Al-Manar Correspondent reports that after an Israeli plane crashed into a house in the city of Shebaa, a drone bombed the house at dawn, causing no injuries. An Israeli drone targeted a car on the road of Qaqaiyat al-Jisr, Wadi al-Hujayr, in southern Lebanon, with two missiles located north of the Litani River and about 25 kilometers north of the border.

Sirens are sounding in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas after a missile was launched from Yemen. During the warnings, flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended. The missile was hit by the defense. Security and rescue forces are heading to the point where the Rocket fragments fell on the settlement of Shomron, north of Judea, and Zamra in the West Bank. Sirens sounded in Ashkelon and Sedrot after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, three 1 on Ashkelon and 2 on Sderot.

On the evening of May 14, the Israeli army fired several rockets at the European Gaza Hospital, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the shelling in Khan Yunis, saying that a “precise strike” targeted a Hamas command and control center located beneath the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis. The IDF added that “numerous measures were taken” to mitigate collateral damage to civilians and civilian infrastructure. The attack targeted Muhammad Al-Sinwar.

The Air Force bombed the European Hospital with 6 bombs and used 40 drones suicide. All entrances and escape routes were bombed. In total, there are reportedly over 60 dead.

In a joint statement issued by spokespersons for the Israeli army and the General Security Service (Shin Bet): “The Israeli army and the General Security Service destroyed a Hamas underground infrastructure under the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the war, the Israeli army and the General Security Service have worked to destroy and neutralize the underground infrastructure of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This morning (Tuesday), the Israeli army and the General Security Service precisely shelled Hamas members who were in a command and control center set up in an underground facility beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.”

Sheltering north of Rafah. Evacuation orders issued to all residents of the Gaza Strip, Jabalia municipality, Jabalia camp, and the neighborhoods of Tal al-Zatar, Sheikh Zayed, Al-Nour, Al-Salam, and Al-Rada. In the late morning, Israeli drones fired at residents of the Shamaa area of ​​the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza. The death toll rose to 40, including children and women, following Israel’s shelling of homes in Jabalia camp and Jabalia al-Balad, northern Gaza.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

