ISRAELHAMASWAR. Escalation in the West Bank and artillery bombardment in southern Gaza. Lebanon protests over IAF attack on military school. IDF: It was a Hezbollah training base

The International Court of Justice rules that Israel must allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. The International Court of Justice announced a unanimous decision prohibiting the use of starvation as a weapon of war, referring to Israel’s ban on UNRWA, the main aid provider in Gaza, from operating there. The Foreign Journalists Organization states: “The Israeli government continues to procrastinate to prevent journalists from entering the Gaza Strip.”

Over 450 Jewish intellectuals and figures from around the world sent a message to the United Nations and world leaders demanding sanctions be imposed on Israel and held accountable for what they described as crimes and acts of genocide in Gaza and the West Bank.

Sara Netanyahu asks ministers to sign a letter of recommendation to the president to grant her husband a pardon.

Three American military cargo planes landed at Ben Gurion Airport, delivering bombs and weapons to Israel on October 21. Witkoff explained that there are “plans to use the Center for Civil-Military Cooperation in future conflicts as well.”

Kushner confirmed that the United States and its partners will not fund reconstruction in any area of ​​Gaza that remains under Hamas control, and that aid will be directed only to areas Washington deems “safe and under direct Israeli supervision.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “We are ready to provide future assistance in training police and Palestinian political leaders, as well as to participate in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.”

The US Vice President stated regarding the annexation of the West Bank: “President Trump opposes Israel’s annexation of the West Bank. We can rebuild the areas free of Hamas, but it’s still early. We hope to rebuild Rafah within two or three years. The Knesset’s decision to annex the West Bank was a stupid political ploy, and annexation will not happen.”

According to Israeli media, Witkoff and Kushner traveled from Israel to Riyadh on Witkoff’s private plane. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of two bills that aim to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

According to Israel Hayom, “Communications between Israel and Saudi Arabia toward normalization have never stopped, but the process is gradual. From a security perspective, Mohammed bin Salman is interested in a defense alliance agreement with the United States, and through it with Israel, to protect his country from Iran and the Houthis. The security aspect has clearly been in the opposite direction, with Saudi support for Israel during the war with Iran in June. Saudi military helicopters intercepted Iranian drones headed for Israel. Diplomatic efforts were punctured by statements from the Finance Minister: “If Saudi Arabia asks for a Palestinian state in exchange for normalization, we will thank them and tell them to keep riding camels in the desert.”

According to an Israeli intelligence official, Hezbollah has accelerated the process of rebuilding its forces north of the Litani River, and the Lebanese government is hesitant to act against them. Hezbollah.

An IDF soldier posted a video on his page months ago of him kidnapping an entire family, including children and elderly people, in the town of Jabalia. The fate of that family remains unknown.

On the nuclear issue and US-Israel-Iran relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “We will not return to the negotiating table unless the Americans abandon their expansionist policies and unreasonable demands.” “The United States must abandon its illogical demands.”

The Israeli military announces that the Red Cross has recovered four more bodies of suspected Israelis; DNA tests are pending. The bodies of 54 unidentified victims were returned by the IDF to Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Humanitarian organizations complain that: “This is a small fraction of the 600 that Israel agreed to—the ceasefire is not producing aid.” Israel has limited the number of humanitarian aid trucks in entered Gaza, claiming Hamas is too slow in returning the remains of Israeli prisoners. As the world watches thousands of civilians remain trapped, waiting for essential supplies. Ceasefires and agreements are of little use when aid is used as aas leverage”

Criticism also addressed the United States: “The humanitarian organization that killed thousands of Palestinians is about to take on a new role: overseeing post-war stabilization efforts in Gaza. Proposals under consideration include the GHF managing food distribution centers in areas still under Zionist military control, managing logistics centers for the reconstruction of Gaza, or providing aid to other organizations. “Private military contractors linked to the GHF are reportedly seeking to collaborate and continue security operations in Gaza,” Arab sources reported. “Our role could evolve, and is likely to evolve, based on the needs on the ground,” GHF said.

Saraya al-Quds military spokesman Abu Hamza responded to Khusner: “The resistance will remain as long as the occupation persists.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:00 PM on October 23. Israeli forces bombard the northwestern area of ​​the village of Koya, in the western countryside of Daraa, Syria, with live ammunition, coupled with gunfire. Videos show Israelis in the Syrian area of ​​Daraa.

Israeli airstrike hits a motorcycle in Ain Qana, southern Lebanon, killing one. A person. Aiming to kill Issa Karbalaei. Issa was on his way to visit the grave of his son, who was killed last year.

Intensive and targeted Israeli drone flights in the skies of southern Lebanon. A series of Israeli raids in the Bekaa region, east Lebanon. The IDF claims to have launched an attack against several targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization in the Bekaa region of Lebanon. The target was a camp used for training Hezbollah members. More than 20 raids were carried out.

For 72 hours, intense reconnaissance activity by the Israeli Air Force was observed, as Nachshon Shavit aircraft sorties were also observed, along with Israeli maneuvers, which are gathering a group of targets and focusing on the south, center, and Lebanon.

The bombings continued in southern Lebanon until 2:00 PM. The attacks occurred an hour after President Aoun’s meeting with The American general heads the ceasefire committee in Lebanon. Two people were killed during Israeli attacks on the outskirts of Shmistar, in eastern Lebanon. Several schoolchildren were also injured by broken glass nearby.

The Lebanese Minister of Education: “We condemn the Israeli attacks near the official Shamstar and Tarya high schools in Baalbek, and we call on the world’s leading and influential countries to apply pressure to stop the ongoing aggression that targets schools and civilians, killing and injuring them, and terrorizing families.”

Vehicles belonging to Yasser Abu Shabab’s militias were seized by the resistance. According to the UNDP representative in Gaza: “The rubble in Gaza is equivalent to 13 Giza pyramids—first recovery efforts are underway.” The Turkish Defense Ministry: “The Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) has been established for the Gaza Task Force. The force’s tasks include security patrols, infrastructure protection, aid provision, border security, and training local security forces.

Recent satellite images show grading and paving work on the main road leading to the main gate of the Egyptian crossing. They also show Israel establishing a new point in the center of the main road, which could be a monitoring point for the European mission that will supervise the Palestinian crossing.

On October 23, Palestinian sources reported Israeli ceasefire violations. Palestinian journalists Khaled Shaath and Ramzi Douhan escaped Israeli fire east of Khan Younis while covering the Sheikh Nasser area in the southern Gaza Strip.

Continuous Israeli artillery shelling was reported against the eastern city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, social media reports indicate an escalation in violence. Settlers defaced bars. Settlers cut down olive trees, and people were beaten in the streets.

