ISRAELHAMASWAR. Erzog meets Pope Leo in Rome. Erdogan condemns the PA’s exclusion from the UN. Unrest among IDF reservists training to enter Gaza City.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the United States should urgently review its decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials and bar them from attending a meeting of world leaders at the United Nations this month in New York.

Last week, Washington said it would not allow Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and others to travel to New York, where several US allies are poised to recognize Palestine as a state.

The decision “is not within the United Nations’ raison d’être,” Erdogan told reporters on a flight back from China, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday. “The decision must be urgently reviewed. The UN General Assembly exists to discuss the world’s problems and find solutions.”

“The Palestinian delegation’s absence from the General Assembly would only please Israel,” Erdogan added. “What is expected of the United States is to say ‘stop’ to Israel’s massacres and cruelty.”

Tens of thousands of reservists began reporting for duty Tuesday ahead of a new Israeli offensive in Gaza City, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to accelerate, despite warnings from the top brass. A security cabinet meeting held last Sunday saw heated exchanges between Netanyahu and his ministers, who want to continue the offensive on Gaza City, and military chief Eyal Zamir, who urged politicians to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Zamir said the campaign would endanger the hostages and further strain the already overstretched army, according to four ministers and two military officers present at the meeting, quoted by Reuters. Israeli Army Radio said that approximately 40,000 reservists will report for duty on Tuesday for the Gaza City offensive. The army said it had prepared logistically for the arrival of the reservists ahead of the offensive.

The military’s main reason was the need for more time for humanitarian efforts. But recent polls have shown that some reservists are dissatisfied with the government’s plans, and some have taken the unusual step of openly accusing the government of lacking a cohesive strategy, a post-war plan for Gaza, or clear parameters for victory.

Netanyahu to hold a consultation meeting on the “situation in the West Bank.” i24 News reported: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold consultations on the situation in the West Bank on Thursday.

US Senator Lindsey Graham has threatened to economically cripple one of the United States’ key European allies, Norway.

Lindsey Graham launched a series of social media attacks against Norway after the country’s sovereign wealth fund stopped financing the US company Caterpillar, which sold thousands of bulldozers and excavators to Israel, which demolished thousands of homes in Gaza and the West Bank.

Graham believes Norway’s refusal to finance an American company that actively supports Israel’s war machine is “offensive” and “shortsighted,” and that Norway must be punished.

The crew of the Global Sumud Flotilla bound for Gaza turned back to Barcelona due to rough seas.

“We conducted a sea trial and then returned to port to allow the storm to pass,” the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission confirmed, saying winds were around 56 km/h.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will travel to the Vatican on Thursday to meet with Pope Leo XIII, who has recently intensified his calls for an end to the war in Gaza.

The one-day visit is taking place at the Pope’s invitation, Herzog’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The president will also meet with Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, head of Vatican diplomacy, and visit the Vatican Archives and Library, he added.

“Their meetings will focus on efforts to secure the release of the hostages, the fight against global anti-Semitism, and the protection of Christian communities in the Middle East, as well as discussions on other political issues,” the Israeli presidency said.

Pope Leo last week issued a “strong appeal” to end the nearly two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, calling for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages held in Gaza, and the provision of humanitarian aid.

And here’s a quick look at the front line.

IAEA discovers traces of depleted uranium at Syrian sites bombed by Israel: “Israel has repeatedly used internationally banned munitions during its wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran”

Some Palestinian social media sources reports that 69 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 15 people waiting for aid; others say 86 people have been killed in recent Israeli attacks on Gaza, and dozens more have been injured in the past 24 hours, local health authorities said. Among the deaths reported Tuesday were five people killed while waiting in line for food in the south, nine killed in an attack on an apartment, and seven killed by Israeli tank fire.

The IDF announces that it is “preparing to welcome reservists ahead of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II.” In recent days, the IDF has been carrying out logistical and operational preparations for expanded combat operations and the large-scale mobilization of reservists.

Three separate airstrikes reportedly killed 26 people in homes on the outskirts of Gaza City, where Israeli forces have intensified air and ground bombardments in preparation for the expansion of fighting.

Thirteen more Palestinians, including three children, have died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the territory’s Ministry of Health said Tuesday, bringing the official number of deaths from these causes to at least 361, including 130 children, the vast majority in recent weeks.

Israel disputes the data on starvation deaths provided by the Hamas-led Gaza government’s Ministry of Health, claiming that the deaths are due to other medical causes.

The IDF spokesperson in Arabic sent a message to residents of the Gaza Strip, in view of the expansion of military activity in Gaza City, recalling that Mawasi, Khan Yunis, has good food, water, and medical services.

Palestinian social media sources report that IDF drones dropped firebombs on the evening of September 1st on tents in the market area of ​​the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in the northern part of Gaza City, an area that has already been evacuated and is expected to be empty.

Furthermore, the same Palestinian sources report seven deaths in an attack on a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood on the night of September 1st, as well as another 10 deaths in an attack on a building opposite the “Al-Wehda” stadium in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, in western Gaza City. Palestinians also report IDF attacks in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. Furthermore, Palestinians report 11 deaths in an attack on a three-story building belonging to the Alaf family in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.

On the morning of On Tuesday, several social media sources reported a drone flying toward Israel that was then intercepted: “The IAF intercepted a drone launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory. No sirens were activated.” The IDF Spokesperson’s Office commented on the news as follows: “Recently, the Air Force intercepted a drone launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli territory.

No alarms were activated in accordance with policy.”

The IDF compiled a list of the Houthis’ “failures” to respond to the killing of a large part of the Houthi government in Sana’a on August 28, 2025:

1. Two ballistic missiles fell in flight – did not request interception and did not activate alarms (August 30-31, 2025).

2. Ballistic missile launched toward a merchant ship – the missile fell into the water without causing damage (September 1, 2025).

3. UAV launch toward Israel: intercepted without raising the alarm in Israel (September 1, 2025).

4. Launch of two ballistic missiles toward Israel: they crashed en route and did not raise the alarm (September 2, 2025).

5. UAV launch toward Israel: intercepted without raising the alarm (September 2, 2025).

This time in southern Lebanon, an engineer column was reportedly hit on the evening of September 1. The IDF announced it had hit two engineer vehicles engaged in the restoration of Hezbollah “terrorist” infrastructure in Yaroun and Rabeh al-Thalathine.

The Lebanese army conducted a controlled detonation of missiles and bombs in the Hermel area, in northeast Lebanon.

Gaza media report that Muhammad Samir Abdallah Al-Kahlout, brother of Hudhayfa Al-Kahlout/Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas’s military wing who was recently killed in a bombing, has been held by Israel in Ofer prison since at least April this year, according to the Shehab news agency.

