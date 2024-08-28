ISRAELHAMASWAR. Eighth IDF hostage freed. HAMAS says it will fight to the end

According to the UN, only 11 percent of the Gaza Strip is not under evacuation orders. Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian office, told a UN briefing in Geneva that since Friday, the Israeli military has issued three new evacuation orders “for over 19 neighborhoods in northern Gaza and Deir al-Balah with over 8,000 people living in these areas, many of whom have taken shelter in displacement sites.”

Laerke also said that the Kerem Shalom border crossing was “technically open for entry, but it is too dangerous for humanitarian organizations to actually go there and collect the aid that is being unloaded just across the border.”

The IDF has rescued a hostage from an underground tunnel in Gaza, freeing one of dozens of people kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas that triggered the war in Gaza.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi is one of eight hostages rescued alive and was the first to be rescued from underground, the Israeli military said.

The military said Qaid Farhan Alkadi was rescued from a tunnel in a “complex operation” in the southern Gaza Strip, but gave few other details.

Alkadi was one of eight members of Israel’s Bedouin Arab minority who were kidnapped. He worked as a guard at a packing factory in Kibbutz Magen, one of several farming communities that were attacked, and was held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza.

In this regard, Israeli Chief of Staff General Herzi Alevi said: “We are doing everything possible to rescue all the hostages. The IDF and ISA are showing courage, determination and initiative in complex operations on the battlefield.”

The IDF has so far rescued 35 hostages from Gaza: 8 alive; 27 bodies. 108 kidnapped people remain captive.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli minister’s call to build a synagogue in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the Israeli minister’s remarks, the Saudi Press Agency reports.

Turning to the Lebanese theater, according to data from the Alma Center: “There is a massive underground infrastructure of strategic tunnels south of Jezzine. Some of the IDF strikes targeted this area.” Commenting on the previous gkonri preemptive strike on Lebanon, the Almna Center continues: “Nasrallah, in attempting to establish a false narrative of victory, did not reflect reality (…) the glorification of resistance, the emphasis on Hezbollah’s operational and military control in the northern arena, and the diminishment of Israel’s capabilities and achievements.

The preemptive strike allowed the attack on launchers that were not necessarily intended for Hezbollah’s retaliatory strike, but rather on launchers that were on standby to continue fighting if necessary.”

A large fire has been reported to be burning in the village of Balat, for unclear reasons. Firefighters are on their way, as the fire is spreading to nearby homes. “The village was attacked by the Israeli army,” Lebanese sources report.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al-Manar that the war will never end as the Israeli enemy imagines, stressing that the war will end in favor of the resistance.

In an interview, Hamdan said that the man leading the battle of Al-Aqsa Flood is the man leading the Resistance group, referring to the choice of Yahya Sinwar as the overall leader of Hamas: “It is rare for a Hamas leader to be chosen unanimously, as happened with his brother Sinwar. This is a strong message that Hamas has become stronger and more resilient despite the heavy blow it received with the assassination of its leader, Ismail Haniyeh.”

“It is natural that brother Abu Ibrahim (Yahya) Sinwar takes time to complete some necessary agreements within Hamas and, Allah willing, we will announce them when they are finished (…) The most significant feature of “Abu Ibrahim” is that he infuriates the enemy, and Hamas wanted to agree on a choice that would send clear messages,” Hamdan noted.

He then highlighted the cohesion and coordination in place in the Axis of Resistance. The cohesion “satisfied the supporters (…) as it showed that we can all work together regardless of the distance between the battlefields and geography,” Hamdan told Al-Manar.

On the ceasefire talks, the senior Hamas official stressed that the position of the resistance group is clear: “There is a document that we have already agreed on. We are waiting for the announcement of the implementation mechanisms, including the cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, the delivery of aid and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip (…) The Israelis want to evade the obligation of a ceasefire. The Zionists have a wrong assessment that the resistance is weak. However, the battlefield confirms that the resistance is fighting today with the same ferocity as in the first days.”

Coming then to the battle theaters updated at 19:00 on August 27, it is noted that sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, in southern Israel, in the Manara area; they also sounded in the Bar Yohai area.

The Islamic Resistance claims a series of activities: “The Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted the espionage equipment in the Al-Abad site with attack drones and hit them directly.

“Al-Quds Brigades: Our Mujahideen managed to seize two Zionist drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of the city of Khan Yunis.

“The Islamic Resistance in Iraq: Our Mujahideen targeted, using drones, a vital target in Haifa, in the occupied territories

“The Islamic Resistance: Our Mujahideen targeted with appropriate weapons the buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Natawa (…) Our Mujahideen targeted with an attack helicopter the newly developed spy equipment installed on a crane in the vicinity of the Israeli Dovev barracks and hit it directly, causing its destruction.

“Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades: We targeted concentrations of enemy soldiers and vehicles that were penetrating east of Deir al-Balah in Gaza with regular 60-caliber mortar fire.

“Al-Quds Brigades: We detonated an explosive device with a Zionist military vehicle near Al-Dahdouh roundabout, south of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

“Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades: As the Zionist relief forces advanced to the site, they were targeted by one (107) salvo of rockets and the supply line for the enemy forces at the Kissufim site was bombarded with two (107) rockets.

“Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces: We destroyed a Zionist tank east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and clashed with its crew from zero distance, leaving one dead and one wounded.”

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/s

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio