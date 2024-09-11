ISRAELHAMASWAR. Egypt to US: No point in talking about dialogue if Netanyahu doesn’t give up Philadelphia. Gallant: We are preparing for the invasion of Lebanon

The US has asked Egypt to help create a summit for ceasefire negotiations, but the Egyptians have said no because they are upset with Netanyahu’s behavior and his insistence on staying in the Philadelphia corridor.

Netanyahu says he values ​​peaceful relations with Egypt, but at the same time he thinks that Israeli control of the Philadelphia axis is essential for Israel’s security. With this in mind, a deal is almost impossible. Hamas does not want to sign a surrender, Israel wants a surrender agreement.

South Africa has until October 28 to present its arguments to continue its case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice. Meanwhile, Israel instructs the US Congress to pressure South Africa to abandon its genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

Tensions remain high on Jordan’s borders, with the Israeli army foiling an attempt to smuggle 74 weapons from Jordan to the West Bank. Other attempts have been foiled recently by Jordan, while Iran and Hezbollah continue to try to arm the resistance there. The Jordanian Islamic Resistance group has already been formed and has said it is ready to intervene.

The head of the Islamic resistance faction in the Lebanese parliament, Mohamed Raad, said Israel’s collapse was near and said Hezbollah’s decision to open a front in support of Gaza was a preventive measure to protect Lebanon.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to troops during a drill simulating a ground offensive in Lebanon: “The center of gravity is moving to the north, we are about to complete our missions in the south, but we have a task here that has not been completed, and this mission is to change the security situation and return the residents to their homes.” The minister added that “These instructions that you are waiting for, I gave them to the south (Gaza) and I saw the forces at work, we will also come here and you should be prepared and ready to complete this mission.” He continued that they are working to finish training all the brigades that would be needed for a ground invasion of Lebanon.

And now a look at the fronts between Israel Hamas Hezbollah updated at 15:00 on September 10.

On the morning of September 10, there was a an Israeli targeted assassination that took place in the village of Sebgheen in the western province of Beqaa. One dead and two wounded. They are Radawan commanders. The attack occurred about 40 km from the border area. A heavy air strike targeted the city of Nabatieh, the capital of Nabatieh province, several drone strikes on an apartment in the Kasar neighborhood. The attack in the city, Palestinian sources reported, is likely an Israeli aggression in retaliation for yesterday’s incident in Nahareyah. The city of Nabatieh is a large provincial area that has not been evacuated, and has been largely safe from the war.

On September 9, Hezbollah claimed a total of 10 attacks against northern Israel, the latest in Metulla. On September 10, the IDF reported sirens sounding in Za’rit and Shomera, Meron and Kibbutz Sasa. An attack was also reported on Mount Meron. Power outages are reported as a result of Hezbollah’s shelling, 30 rockets are fired from Lebanon into these areas of northern Israel. Fires developed as a result of the attacks.

Also on September 10, attacks against a settlement in Metullah resume.

In Gaza, the IDF during the night, following intelligence information from the IDF, the IAF conducted an attack against Hamas elements operating within a command and control center embedded in the Khan Yunis humanitarian area. Among those killed by Israel: Samer Ismail Khadr Abu Daqqa, head of the Hamas air unit in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, Osama Tabesh, head of the observation and targets department in Hamas’ military intelligence headquarters, and Ayman Mabhouh, another high-ranking Hamas element, were hit during the operation. “All were involved in the execution of the October 7 massacre and have recently been working to carry out terrorist activities against the IDF and the State of Israel.”

IDF Summer Camps Operation Resumes in Northern Samaria: Israeli Forces Return to Fighting in Tulkarem Refugee Camp.

