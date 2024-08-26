ISRAELHAMASWAR. Egypt: Ready to turn a blind eye to the Philadelphia corridor, in exchange for concessions for the Rafah crossing

Fighting in the Gaza Strip has been going on for more than ten months, a peace deal remains elusive and the threat of a regional escalation looms. More than 100 hostages taken on October 7 have yet to be released, with dozens presumed dead. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have died and Gaza faces a terrible humanitarian crisis. Negotiations continue. A compromise is being sought between Hamas and Israel; between Israel and Lebanon; and again between Israel and Egypt.

According to Middle Eastern media, Egypt will not oppose the Israeli presence along the Philadelphia corridor. Egypt will treat the status quo on the Philadelphia route as a “legal violation”, but will turn a blind eye, says Al-Akhbar.

Egypt “will not express opposition” to the presence of Israeli forces along the Philadelphia Corridor, Al-Akhbar reported. According to the article, the current Israeli presence along the corridor is “devoid of a legal framework that would benefit from Egypt’s agreement.”

According to Al-Akhbar, Egypt will treat the current situation as a “legal violation” and will not provide Israel with written or verbal approval for the presence of its forces. However, this is expected to be fine with Israel.

The sources also said that what is most important for Egypt at this point is the Rafah crossing and the coordination of border security, as well as the potential role of the Palestinian Authority and the European Union in managing the crossing in the coming period.

And that is precisely why Shin Bet and Mossad went to Cairo on Friday to begin negotiations under the watchful eye of the United States, which sent Antony Blinken, returning from a trip to Israel and Doha where other negotiations are continuing, those for the release of the hostages.

The Rafah issue is delicate, on the one hand it sees the humanitarian crisis, on the other there is the issue of weapons and tunnels, and finally it is the passage of migration to and from Egypt, migration that Cairo has said it does not want to suffer.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/