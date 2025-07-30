ISRAELHAMASWAR. Egypt: Looting of humanitarian aid continues. Last attempt at negotiations, then Gaza annexation. Israel prepares for escalation in Yemen or Iran.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the evening of July 28. The conversation between the leaders focused on Iran and Syria. Rumors suggest that Israel and the United States are preparing to attack either the Houthis or Iran again.

The Telegraph reports that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will present a plan in the coming days to his allies in the United States, Europe, and the Arab world to end the war in Gaza, which also includes the recognition of a Palestinian state. The Qatari Foreign Ministry reported that the prime minister and the foreign minister discussed developments in the Gaza Strip with the French foreign minister.

Diplomatic sources tell Euronews that the European Union has put a proposal to suspend Israel’s participation in the Horizon research program on the agenda, after Israel failed to fulfill its part of the agreement with the EU to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded by expressing its outrage.

The Dutch government summoned the Israeli ambassador for a briefing on the situation in Gaza. The Netherlands has decided to ban Ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich from entering its territory.

Israeli media reports that the Mini-Cabinet meeting decided: “This is the last chance for the mediators, or Israel will decide to annex territories in Gaza.” The Mini-Cabinet also discussed “the Israeli army’s operational plan, including the occupation of the Gaza Strip. If no agreement is reached, Israel will begin annexing areas of the Gaza Strip.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s briefing to international media: “Good morning. We have been witnessing a distorted international pressure campaign against Israel in recent days. This campaign fuels the wave of anti-Semitism we are witnessing. When they demand: end this war. What does that really mean? End the war while Hamas remains in power in Gaza. It will be a tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians. This is why they took the hostages in the first place: to try to impose their will on Israel. It won’t happen. No matter how much pressure is exerted on Israel.”

He also said: “Second objective of this distorted campaign: An attempt to impose a Palestinian terrorist state on Israel. The French Foreign Minister declared yesterday in New York that Europe must pressure Israel to accept a ‘two-state solution.’ Creating a Palestinian state today means creating a Hamas state. A jihadist state. It will not happen. We are aware that there are countries in Europe today with huge Muslim populations. Sometimes, this influences their governments’ policies. But this cannot and will not lead Israel to suicide. We will not allow a jihadist terrorist state to exist in the heart of our ancient homeland.” […] Israel will not be the Czechoslovakia of the 21st century. We will not sacrifice our very existence for the sake of the countries they are trying to pacify.”

In response, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide: “What is happening in Gaza is a stain on the forehead of humanity, and the massacre must end. The war must end and humanitarian aid must be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip. The International Court of Justice has affirmed the need to end the Israeli occupation, and the policy of settlement expansion represents a flagrant violation of international law. We do not sell weapons to Israel and have criminalized certain activities in the occupied territories. We have recognized the Palestinian state, and concrete international measures must be taken to expand the scope of that recognition. We have announced $20 million in support of the Palestinian National Authority and Israel. The settler violence and the weakening of the Authority’s capacity must end.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, in response to the Netherlands’ decision: “Even if I were banned from all of Europe, I will continue to work for ‘Israel,’ calling for the ‘suppression’ of Hamas and providing support to our soldiers. We need the complete occupation of the Gaza Strip, the encouragement of voluntary migration, and the repression of Hamas.”

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth: “The army recently fired a reserve officer who held the position of deputy company commander after he refused to carry out a mission in the Morag axis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Hamas Representative in Yemen: “Hamas accepted the mediators’ proposal and requested clarification on certain provisions related to the humanitarian aspect and the maps. The mediators’ position was positive, but America rejected it before Israel refused. America is trying to buy time and impose further killing and famine on our people through its contradictions in the negotiating dossier. Any agreement must lead to a ceasefire, the entry of aid, and the withdrawal of the enemy from Gaza.”

Netanyahu to the families of Israeli prisoners: “We do not cease our efforts, but there is one obstacle: Hamas, which persists in its refusal. Hamas persists in rejecting the agreement. Hamas respects its conditions. We will do everything to bring the abductees back.”

Member of the Knesset Ariel Kallner (Likud): “We must stop the delivery of aid to Gaza. No one there is hungry; they are well fed and in good health. Nothing they’re saying is true: it’s all lies and slander. We must tell the people of Gaza: There is no food in northern Gaza, there is food in the south. Move south and you will receive food and assistance. Those who choose to stay in the north will starve to death.

Jordanian Air Force Lockheed C-130H military transport planes are currently dropping humanitarian aid on the Gaza Strip.

According to The Economist: “Gaza deaths in aid centers increased more than eightfold between May and June. The eightfold increase in deaths in aid centers coincided with the start of operations by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. 800 Palestinians in Gaza were killed in June while trying to obtain food. Satellite images and maps show how receiving aid in Gaza has become deadly.

The spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza: “We must open all crossings and ensure the flow of aid, and remove all restrictions on our work.” Most of the aid supplied by Egypt to the Gaza Strip is being stolen. “A source from the Egyptian Committee operating in the Gaza Strip revealed to the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that a significant portion of the Egyptian humanitarian aid that entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing did not reach distribution warehouses, but was instead stolen and sold in markets.”

The source added that, of the 130 trucks that entered yesterday through the Kerem Shalom crossing, only 37 were actually received by the Egyptian Committee and the Palestine Red Crescent. The source indicated that Israel returned 20 trucks to the Rafah crossing and left the remainder at the crossing without allowing them to enter the Strip.

The source confirmed that all trucks leaving the Israeli crossing were systematically stolen in the Morag axis (which separates Rafah from Khan Younis) in the southern Gaza Strip. The cargo, which included baskets of food, flour, and personal care items, was stolen by unknown groups and appeared in local markets in Gaza, where it was openly sold to Palestinians.

And now, a scenario update as of 4:00 PM on July 29. Full calibration of military equipment on the West Bank and Jerusalem. It appears that Israel is preparing for a dramatic escalation against Yemen or Iran once again.

A Zionist reconnaissance flight at very low altitude over Beit Yahoun, Kounine, and surrounding areas in southern Lebanon. Two Israeli drones flew over the Tuffah region and over: Bint Jbeil – Al-Kharayeb – Al-Zrariyeh – Adloun – Al-Rayhan – Al-Aishiyeh – Al-Jbour – Al-Jarmaq – Adsheet – Shaqra – Al-Mahmoudiyeh – Al-Zahrani – Haboush – Al-Sarfand – Maarakeh – Tierdebba – Wadi Jilo – Al-Bazouriyeh – Abu Al-Aswad – Al-Qasimiyeh – Beirut.

Armed aircraft flew at very low altitude over the city of Tyre and its surroundings for approximately three hours.

The IDF demolished structures in the Ain al-Loza neighborhood in the city of Silwan, occupied Jerusalem.

Low-altitude helicopter flights in the airspace of the northern and central sectors. The Ansar Brigades claimed responsibility for a mortar attack in coordination with the Al-Quds Brigades, targeting a gathering of occupation soldiers near Tel al-Mintar, in the Shujaiyya neighborhood. Ambulances transport the wounded to await medical attention near Netzarim.

Several helicopters flew over the airspace of al-Bureij, al-Nuseirat, Deir al-Balah, and al-Maghazi camps. Attack in the central Gaza Strip. During the night, a large number of quadcopters flew in the general airspace of the Nuseirat camp. Aerial bombardment by and Helicopters launched in conjunction with demolition operations conducted by the Israeli “army” in the eastern Gaza Strip.

IDF artillery targeted the northern areas of Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip. Al-Awda Hospital reported: “30 people died in Israeli shelling on the evening of the 28th on houses in the New Camp, north of Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.” Another 8 people were killed on the morning of the 29th at the same hospital. Intense IDF artillery bombardment targeted the northern areas of Al-Bureij camp on the morning of the 29th.

Images show bodies piling up outside the refrigeration unit of the Nasser Medical Complex morgue in Khan Younis, after the refrigerators were filled with bodies of those killed in shelling of residents of the southern Gaza Strip.

IDF helicopters carried out an airstrike on Gaza City while destroying buildings. Artillery bombarded the Zeitoun and Shuja’iyya neighborhoods east of Gaza City. IDF helicopters launched an airstrike west of the town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. An officer was killed and a soldier was wounded in an explosive device explosion south of Gaza.

The city of Jenin and its camp entered their 191st consecutive day of ongoing invasion. The city of Tulkarem and its camps today entered their 185th consecutive day of continuous invasion. IDF forces attacked the Jalazoun refugee camp north of Ramallah and began searching and raiding several homes.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Segui i nostri aggiornamenti su Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW e sul nostro blog Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/