ISRAELHAMASWAR. Double murder in front of the Capital Jewish Museum. Houthis launch three rockets into Israel. Continued bombing of Gaza

Two people were shot dead in a terrorist attack near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. The attacker shouted “Liberate Palestine!” as he was arrested. According to CBS News, an Israeli embassy employee and his girlfriend were shot dead Wednesday night outside the Jewish Museum in downtown Washington after attending an event at the American Jewish Association. The attacker was American, 30 years old. Pro-Palestine activist.

Israeli Cabinet Minister Amichai Eliyahu blamed the killing on the head of the Israeli Democratic Party, Yair Golan, who admitted that the Israeli army kills children as a hobby in Gaza: “The blood of the two killed in Washington is on the hands of Yair Golan and his friends.”

Israeli media reported the words of Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid: “Netanyahu lied tonight when he said he had full coordination with Washington.” The reference is to statements from the press conference that Netanyahu held on the evening of May 21. Among the statements that have made inroads into the social sphere of reference: “any temporary ceasefire agreement would be followed by a resumption of the war.” “Netanyahu has referred to Trump’s plan for displacement as one of the goals of his war.” Netanyahu says that Israel will control the entire Gaza Strip by the end of the Israeli offensive.

Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi: “Netanyahu confirmed today that he wants to proceed with the forced displacement plan under the cover of war and explicitly stated that any temporary truce will be followed by a new massacre. Netanyahu is not seeking peace or a prisoner exchange, but rather pursuing a war of extermination to implement the “Trump Plan” of forced displacement. The international community must break the silence, put an end to this bloody madness, and hold the war criminal accountable before he sets the entire region ablaze. Washington must clarify its position on this crime, mediating in the name of “peace.”

Axios, citing Israeli officials, reiterates that Israel is preparing to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities if negotiations between Washington and Tehran fail. Israeli officials: Any attack on Iran will not be an isolated incident, but a military campaign lasting “at least a week.” Iran responded that any attack on their facilities will be met with a response on the Israeli soil.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, one of the leaders of the EU states closest to Israel: “Israel must immediately stop its operation in Gaza to ensure the supply of food and medicine to the sector.”

Israel and Turkey have agreed on some basic principles that will help avoid a military conflict between the forces in Syria. While Israel insists that southern Syria remain a demilitarized zone, a “line” of coordination has been established between the two countries through the mediation of Azerbaijan to manage operations in Syria. A source involved in the talks said that Israel does not object to the presence of Turkish ground forces, such as infantry and armored vehicles, as long as they are not equipped with air defense systems or radars capable of tracking Israel’s movements. The two countries have held talks and meetings in Azerbaijan since April.

According to Bloomberg: France and Saudi Arabia are working on a plan that includes a proposal to disarm Hamas and pave the way for its dissolution. Saudi officials have maintained contact with Hamas in the mix. The goal is to transform the organization into a purely political entity, which could still play a role in a future Palestinian government: “Hamas’s ability to retain some degree of political power would increase the likelihood that it would agree to disarm.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 15:30 on May 22. Israeli military correspondent Amir Bohbot: “From now on, the response to rocket fire from Yemen will have to be different. Israeli intelligence must identify the Houthis’ centers of gravity.” In a speech by Sayyed Al-Houthi: “As for the Yemeni Support Front, this week we carried out operations with 8 ballistic missiles and drones.” And again Sayyed Al-Houthi: “From this week’s operations, three rockets were directed toward Ben Gurion Airport”

According to Palestinian sources: “A ballistic missile launched against Israel by the Houthis was successfully intercepted by air defenses, the Israeli military said, as it traveled toward Haifa.” Sirens rang out in the Jerusalem area, communities in the southern West Bank, and communities near the Dead Sea. About a minute before the sirens sounded, a warning was sent to residents, alerting them via a push notification to their phones of a long-range missile attack. This was the second Houthi missile attack on May 22.

Since March 18, when the IDF resumed its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen have fired 37 ballistic missiles and at least 10 drones at Israel. Several missiles missed their targets.

Several prefabricated homes were targeted in Mhaibib at dawn on May 22.

Intensive artillery bombardment continues, targeting the northern and western parts of the Gaza Strip. One drone targeted an unarmed youth fleeing from Shuja’iyya, east of Gaza City. 15 people are reported dead in Gaza City’s Al-Shifa medical complex following Israeli night raids.

Another 13 people were killed after an Israeli air strike targeted two homes in the Zarqa area of ​​Jabalia al-Balad, in the northern Gaza Strip. Another person was killed following an Israeli shelling in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery shelling targeted the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Saraya al-Quds reported: “After returning from the battle lines, our mujahideen confirmed that they managed to ambush a mechanized engineering force and detonate a vehicle inside the building east of Khan Yunis. The ambush was carried out using high explosive devices, detonating the force inside. Upon the arrival of the rescue and relief forces, our mujahideen targeted him with an anti-tank missile and confirmed the landing of helicopters to evacuate the dead and wounded from the Al-Aqsa Tufan site.”

Israeli aircraft bombed the Nasr school, which houses refugees west of Gaza City.

Modern history professor Zakaria Al-Sinwar was killed after being injured in the bombing of his tent in Nuseirat by Israel a few days ago. He was killed along with his wife and children. Zakaria is the brother of Yahya Al-Senwar, head of the political bureau of Hamas.

Channel 14 correspondent: “Resistance fighters targeted occupation forces with several explosive devices during the settlers’ assault on Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.”

