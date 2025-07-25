ISRAELHAMASWAR. Doha fails. Israel, the US, and Qatar meet in Sardinia. Netanyahu increasingly dominates the Knesset: he now controls the Security and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Amnesty International has accused Iran of using cluster munitions during the 12-day war. Palestinian sources claim Israel also used them on Palestinians. Sam Rose, acting director of UNRWA in Gaza, told Channel 4 that the reason aid isn’t arriving is simple: “Nothing enters Gaza without the consent of the Israeli authorities. UNRWA has 6,000 truckloads of aid ready—enough food for everyone for three months—but Israel isn’t allowing any of these supplies to arrive.”

Even when trucks do manage to cross, UN personnel “can only reach the border area with the explicit approval of the Israeli authorities,” who, Rose notes, are currently bombing the very areas where the bulk of UN resources are concentrated: Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli spokesman David Mencer: “There is no Israeli-caused famine in Gaza today. There is a man-made shortage, but it was engineered by Hamas. The problem is not Israel, the problem is Hamas.”

The meeting between Special Envoy Witkoff, Israeli Strategic Planning Minister Dermer, and the Prime Minister of Qatar will take place today in Sardinia, Italy. Active arms transfers have been observed between Azerbaijan, Israel, and Slovakia.

The Israeli Knesset votes in favor of “application of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank” with 71 votes in favor and 13 against. Knesset Change: Boaz Bismuth has replaced Adelstein as chairman of the Israeli Knesset’s Security and Foreign Affairs Committee. Bismuth is very close to Netanyahu, and according to the opposition, he is there to convince religious parties to return to the coalition, exempting Orthodox Jews from mandatory military service.

Naftali Bennett’s reaction to Edelstein’s resignation: “Likud and Netanyahu just stabbed soldiers and reservists in the back. This is a permanent disgrace on the forehead of every MK who voted for his resignation. The government of flight and scandal must go so that the scoundrels can be saved. The military coalition will win.”

Three Israeli soldiers arrested on charges of sabotaging Israel’s drones. The Israeli military police have launched investigations against an officer and two soldiers of the Israeli Air Force on charges of intentionally sabotaging three drones. An i24 military analyst said the incident occurred at the Palmachim base, where an Israeli army drone squadron operates. According to him, the three were arrested during pre-flight inspections after committing the sabotage. They confessed to their acts of sabotage and claimed to have psychological problems and to have been pressured by a member of the opposition to carry out the act.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office: “In light of Hamas’s response this morning, it was decided to bring the negotiating team back to Tel Aviv for consultations.” Kan Channel, citing an Israeli source, said: “The decision to recall the negotiating delegation does not mean the negotiations have failed, and the decision was coordinated with all parties to discuss crucial issues.”

US, Israeli, and Syrian officials are expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the future of several areas of southern Syria currently occupied by Israel, with the mediation of US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack. Another Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft has arrived in Khmeimim.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 4:00 PM on July 24. Another Houthi attack in the Red Sea: “British maritime security company Ambrey said it was “closely monitoring reports” of an incident in the Red Sea, near the town of Mocha, Yemen. UKMTO reported that a merchant ship was approached by a small vessel and allegedly fired upon near Al-Mukha, Yemen, at 2:00 UTC. The vessel was ordered to turn around and was subsequently stopped by the Yemeni Coast Guard, as confirmed at 11:16 UTC by military sources. According to the UKMTO website, the vessel “MERINOS LIVESTOCK” was seized by the Yemeni Coast Guard.

Late on July 23, a ballistic missile fired at Israel by the Houthis in Yemen fell outside the country. The IDF recorded the launch, but sirens were not sounded. were activated in Israel, as the missile did not pose a threat.

Explosion in the industrial city of Abad, Along Route 7, Qom region, Iran. The highway and industrial area had previously been hit by Israel during the 12-Day War. Explosions also exploded on the afternoon of the 23rd at an IRGC site located just north of Tehran, Iran.

An Israeli military incursion has been reported in the al-Qunaitra countryside, southern Syria.

The Lebanese army announces the dismantling of a camouflaged Israeli spy device equipped with a camera at the Bastra-Hasbayya farm. The Lebanese army currently operates 32 M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. They were used during clashes on the Lebanese-Syrian border in the Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali area.

An Israeli force infiltrated Houla at dawn, advancing approximately 800 meters and carrying out an unknown detonation. Israel carried out a targeted assassination in Aita al-Shaab.

On the evening of July 23, an explosion struck a building in Ramla, Israel. A suspected ramming occurred at the Beit Lid intersection on Route 57, near the town of Kfar Yona in central Israel. A vehicle crashed into a bus stop, injuring seven settlers: two in moderate condition and five with minor injuries. The driver fled on foot, abandoning a white Toyota. Israeli security forces launched a manhunt, using helicopters, dog units, and checkpoints.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said: 113 dead and 534 injured have arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. An unknown number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulances and civil defense teams are still unable to reach them.

As part of the “Stones of David” series of operations, in the Abu Houli and Al-Ja’afrawi areas, southeast of Deir al-Balah, an Israeli Merkava tank was targeted with a Yasin 105 shell and two Israeli soldiers were hit with a Yasin 105 shell. The Israeli army confirmed that two IDF soldiers were “moderately injured” and six others were “slightly injured” in an ambush at the Beit Lid junction. The soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

Israeli websites report battles “raging in the Gaza Strip.” According to media reports, 10 Israeli soldiers were seriously injured following the collapse of a building caused by the explosion of army ammunition in the Gaza Strip. The IDF strikes the center of Khan Yunis, and clashes continue between the Qassam Brigades and IDF forces.

