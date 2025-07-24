ISRAELHAMASWAR. Doha close to an agreement. Meeting scheduled in Rome between Witkoff, Dermer, and the Qatari delegation. Gaza facing starvation. Knesset votes on West Bank. Hezbollah will not surrender its weapons.

The entire world is calling on Israel to open its doors to humanitarian aid in Gaza. The latest appeal came from the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar: “We call on all effective and influential forces to do everything possible to confront this brutal entity, force it to cease its systematic killings, allow immediate access for humanitarian and relief aid, and open all avenues for treating the sick and wounded whose health has deteriorated.” “The post about the global appeal launched by Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, Sheikh of al-Azhar, to save the Gaza Strip from famine, has been removed from al-Azhar’s social media accounts.”

The Government Press Office in Gaza: “We strongly condemn the testimony of a former American security officer, who revealed serious violations within Israeli-American aid distribution centers in Gaza, which he described as “death traps.” The organization called the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)” performs security and intelligence functions, operating under a false humanitarian cover that has nothing to do with humanitarian work. We hold the Israeli government and the US administration fully responsible for these violations. We demand the immediate cessation of GHF’s activities, an urgent international investigation into these practices, and the freedom to operate for neutral humanitarian organizations.”

Jordan announces the entry of 36 trucks of humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip for the benefit of the organization “World Central Kitchen.”

Demonstrations erupt in Tel Aviv against the famine in the Gaza Strip. Ordinary people take to the streets to demand the government open up to humanitarian aid. Israeli sources: “The Shin Bet arrests a woman in central Israel for plotting to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an explosive device. She was implicated in other incidents.”

Adviser to Azerbaijani President Hikmet Hajiyev officially confirmed that negotiations between Israel and Syria took place in Baku. It was also announced that another meeting will be held today between representatives of Tel Aviv and Damascus, in which the United States will act as mediator. Meanwhile, cargo planes from Baku have landed in Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz: “There is a possibility of resuming the campaign against Iran.” He emphasized the need to preserve the gains and air superiority achieved from the operation, while developing an effective plan to ensure that Iran does not resume its nuclear and missile projects. In response, the Iranian President: “We are prepared for any Israeli military action and our forces are ready to strike deep again.” within the Israeli entity.”

The negotiating team remained in Doha, according to Axios. The Israeli negotiating delegation informed the government that Hamas continues to reject the proposals and is posing what it described as “impossible conditions,” according to Yedioth Ahronoth. The unresolved issue is the buffer zone. According to Yaron Avraham: “Israel is demanding a buffer zone of at least 1,200 meters. Hamas is only asking for 800 meters and no more. The assessment is that this dispute is resolvable.” The progress of the Doha negotiations is positive. Hamas is expected to respond positively, with some comments suggesting more time will be needed to reach an agreement.

Steve Witkoff will meet with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Qatari officials in Rome regarding Gaza, and will then visit Doha to sign the agreement if all the details are finalized.

The Knesset plenum is debating a motion on the agenda supporting the annexation of the West Bank. Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi: “It is time to return the West Bank and the Jordan Valley to Israel. We will establish our control over the West Bank.”

Hezbollah has informed Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that the organization will not agree to hand over its weapons even if Israel withdraws its troops from southern Lebanon, according to the Saudi newspaper al-Arabiya.

According to the newspaper, although Berri represents the Amal Movement, an ally of Hezbollah, Hezbollah has said it is ready to confront the Lebanese state. Berri told US envoy Barrack that, although Hezbollah has disarmed south of the Litani River, he cannot promise that the organization will disarm north of the river.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:00 PM on July 23. Heavy artillery bombardment by Saudi Arabian artillery on Houthi-controlled areas, ongoing since July 22. Also on Tuesday, the Houthis fired a Palestine 2 ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli army claimed to have intercepted the missile. The attack triggered sirens in hundreds of locations across the territories.

On Tuesday, Palestinian sources reported 136 Palestinians killed in attacks across Gaza, including 45 aid seekers. Several residential buildings were destroyed in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

The IDF bombed the Tal al-Hawa area of Gaza City. The family of journalist Walaa al-Jabari was killed; her husband and children were killed after Israeli warplanes targeted their apartment in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

As part of the “Stones of David” series of operations, the Qassam Brigades posted scenes of attacks on Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the town of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

On the night of July 23, the IDF carried out heavy airstrikes and shelling in the central Gaza Strip. Two IDF engineers, including a platoon commander, were seriously injured and another soldier was moderately injured when an explosive device exploded during operations in southern Gaza, in Rafah on July 22. Pressure is reported on the Egyptian border to open the border to the Palestinian population.

Explosions were recorded throughout the southern Gaza Strip on July 23. Large-scale military activity by the army between Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis.

The Lebanese army carries out raids in Aramoun, arresting Syrian citizens. According to press reports, the Lebanese army arrested dozens of ISIS-affiliated individuals (the flags displayed in the videos are al-Qaeda flags) from “Doha Aramoun” in the “Qobbeh neighborhood” in the “Al-Abbasi Project.” Several caches of light and medium weapons, as well as drones, were discovered. The quantities of ammunition and military equipment were described as unprecedented to date. The arrests reportedly amounted to 500 Syrians.

Israeli armored forces carried out a pre-dawn raid on July 23 in the Rayhana Bri area, in the al-Mari plain in southern Lebanon. They raided a house where Syrian workers reside, searching for one of them, who was absent at the time, and temporarily detained two others before releasing them.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the death toll in As-Suwaida stands at 1,311; this is not a final figure. Overnight, soldiers from the IDF’s 210th Bashan Division, along with Unit 504, carried out several raids targeting arms dealers operating in southern Syria. During the operation, several arms dealers were arrested and interrogated based on intelligence information about several suspects carrying various types of weapons, while some of the weapons were confiscated by the IDF.

Syria has officially requested Turkey’s assistance in strengthening its defense capabilities and fighting terrorism, according to Turkish media reports. Buses escorted by the United Nations continue to evacuate Bedouin families from the town of Suwayda in southern Syria.

