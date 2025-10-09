ISRAELHAMASWAR. Doctors and journalists from the Freedom Flotilla arrested. Talks continue in Sharm el-Sheikh. Hamas demands the withdrawal of IDF troops before surrendering. Bombings and clashes in the Gaza Strip

At 6:54 a.m. Italian time, the Freedom Flotilla’s regatta toward Gaza ended. The Israeli Navy intercepted the vessels Al-Damir and Alif Madleen approximately 120 nautical miles from Gaza. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said: “Another futile attempt to break the naval blockade and enter a war zone has ended in failure, and the vessels and passengers have been transferred to an Israeli port. The passengers of the Freedom Flotilla vessels will be deported immediately.”

The Freedom Flotilla was carrying over $110,000 worth of aid in medicine, respirators, and food for Gaza’s needy hospitals. The 150 people aboard the ships were arrested: journalists and doctors.

The architects of Trump’s Gaza plan, Witkoff and Kushner, arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 8th and will join ceasefire talks. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, and Jared Kushner are expected to join negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt, aimed at advancing President Trump’s ceasefire plan for Gaza. Their presence signals potential progress on the 20-point proposal presented by Trump last week, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and the disarmament of Hamas. The Qatari delegation and, again, the head of Turkish intelligence were also present.

Hamas has stated its readiness to cooperate in the release of the remaining hostages, but has not committed to other key provisions, such as demilitarization. Israel has insisted that the war will not end until Hamas disarms.

According to Cairo News, yesterday, Egypt began discussing the lists of Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons under the prisoner exchange agreement. The prisoner lists requested by Hamas include Marwan Barghouti, Ahmed Saadat, Hassan Salameh, Abbas al-Sayed, and others. Hamas has confirmed its willingness to hand over all hostages and detainees, both dead and alive. Hamas demands clarification on the mechanisms and procedures required to implement the Trump plan, as well as guarantees that Israel will not return to its aggression against Gaza.

Without an end to the war and an Israeli withdrawal, there will be no agreement. The prisoner list has been handed over to negotiators.

In a press release, Hamas leader Abdel Rahman Shadid stated: “The movement has presented to the mediators a list of names of prisoners whose release from Israeli prisons it is demanding. The list was prepared according to precise humanitarian and national standards.”

The Al-Quds Brigades announced that the Israeli prisoners will not see the light of day unless they agree to an exchange agreement in which Israel commits to ending the war. “No matter how long the war lasts, we are its people… And whoever wants to disarm us, we will take his soul…” Abu Hamza – Military spokesman for Saraya al-Quds.

According to British journalist Matt Kennard: “The US military uses Egypt’s Al-Ghora airport in Sinai for spy flights over the Gaza Strip.”

Channel 14’s political correspondent: “So far, Hamas has rejected the disarmament clause, demanded a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, insisted on accepting all the terms of the proposal, and only after all this will the prisoners be released. The Hamas delegation also demands guarantees for the complete cessation of military operations and confirms that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip is making it difficult to reach an agreement.”

The US ambassador to Tel Aviv: “Israel will get the buffer zone, but it will not govern Gaza.”

The political correspondent for the Reshet Kan channel: “Negotiations in Egypt enter a new phase today with the arrival of senior officials. The arrival of Whitkoff, Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani will accelerate the pace of talks, as their presence is expected to send a message to Hamas and Israel regarding the need to move forward quickly, although the goal is not an immediate signature.

Israel, Hamas, and Egypt are showing optimism despite persistent gaps. The mere continuation of the dialogue is seen as a positive indicator, especially since President Trump is closely following the negotiations and no one wants to be accused of sabotaging them. The two main obstacles currently are the method of withdrawing the Israeli army from Gaza and the areas in which it will remain, and guarantees to end the war and prevent Israel from resuming attacks. Among the questions raised: why should Hamas release all prisoners within 72 hours and lose its influence? Therefore, Hamas is demanding strong guarantees to continue the agreement. President Trump wants to announce the agreement in the coming days and implement it next week.

A high-level Israeli source familiar with the talks told pro-Palestinian press: “We are still, I don’t know how things are going, the United States is conducting the operation to quickly close the files, but until that happens, it won’t happen.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the press: “We are not killing Palestinians, we are killing Hamas. The only reason for global outrage against Israel is because the world hates Jews. Iran wants to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads to destroy the United States of America. We are the ones standing in their way to protect you. Iran has killed thousands of Americans with its improvised explosive devices in Afghanistan and Iraq. Iran killed 241 U.S. Marines in the Beirut embassy attack. Every day, Iran burns the American flag.

And now a look at the military scenario. Three people were killed in a firefight with the Jordanian army while attempting to cross the Syrian-Jordan border.

Israeli forces are conducting a large-scale campaign of raids and arrests in Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorates, targeting dozens of young people. Israel appears to be aiming to arrest new people now, to include them in a potential swap deal, while keeping the total number of Palestinians in its prisons unchanged.

In northern Gaza, reserve force fighters were seriously injured by a hand grenade explosion in the Gaza Strip, and the circumstances are under investigation. The Al-Quds Brigades: “We destroyed an Israeli military vehicle by detonating an anti-tank device while it was infiltrating the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, yesterday.” Explosion In the Tel al-Huway area, western Gaza City.

The Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for shelling Israeli soldiers and enemy tanks north of the Netzarim axis with large-caliber mortar fire. The IDF detonated an explosive-laden armored vehicle in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City. Residential buildings were demolished.

The IDF detonated three armored vehicles loaded with tons of explosives to destroy homes around Al-Maghrabi and Al-Salam streets in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City. The IDF positioned explosive-laden armored vehicles around the Al-Salam mosque in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Artillery shelling north of Al-Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Hadshot Bazman: An Israeli Border Guard soldier was killed by gunfire fired by a Another soldier was found in the settlement of Kiryat Arba, and the police have opened an investigation into the incident. The details of the incident have changed since the initial investigations on the ground. It appears that it was not a Hamas attack, but a weapons explosion inside the outpost.

According to Israeli sources, two soldiers were seriously injured today in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army spokesperson: “A reserve soldier from Battalion 7015, Southern Brigade, and a reserve soldier from Battalion 6408, Atsiony Brigade (6) were seriously injured today in the southern Gaza Strip. An airstrike by Israeli warplanes hit the city center of Khan Yunis.

