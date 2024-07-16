ISRAELHAMASWAR Difficult to mediate ceasefire. Smotrich doesn’t want to give up Hamas men. Clashes in the Strip and on the border with Lebanon. Houthis: 4 ships in 3 days

Biden said that Israel and Hamas have agreed on the “framework” of the ceasefire in Gaza and are working on the details, but the mediators then announce the suspension of ceasefire talks in Gaza.

After three days of intense negotiations, ceasefire talks in Gaza were halted on July 14 because they failed to produce a workable outcome, two Egyptian security sources said, accusing Israel of a lack of determination to reach a agreement.

Official sources in Israel reported on July 15: “We would like to clarify that contacts with Hamas through mediators Egypt and Qatar have continued since Sunday. This is despite conflicting public messages on whether Hamas will freeze negotiations on an agreement to release prisoners and end the war in the Gaza Strip.” Mossad chief David Barnea is expected to leave for Qatar in the next few days. The dispute between the two parties remains open over Netanyahu’s request to prevent the return of militants to the northern Gaza Strip after the withdrawal of the Israeli army. Hamas would be interested in returning to the negotiating table.

The Israel Hayom newspaper, speaking of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, reports that in closed-door talks: “The Israeli security leadership has decided to accept a deal with Hamas at any cost, and I will not be a partner in this decision.” Another account reports Smotrich’s words: “I will not sign any agreement allowing the release of Palestinian prisoners in an exchange, even if it costs me the end of my political destiny. This is a red line that cannot be reversed. The release of the “terrorists” is an unacceptable event that will put me out of government. The release of the “terrorists” was a terrible event. We saw what happened after the release of the Jibril deal and Yahya Sinwar and we saw what they did and what is happening.”

The leader of the Democratic Party, Yair Golan proposes something opposite to what the Finance Minister reported: “Israel had at least two or three chances of reaching an agreement and the one who interrupted it was Netanyahu, who was not willing to do it. He feared that they would jeopardize his political future: this is a shame for the State of Israel. Nothing is more necessary than an agreement on prisoners.”

The Maariv newspaper reports the words of Avigdor Lieberman: “Netanyahu will dissolve the Knesset in November to avoid testifying at the trial.”

Among the other critical statements on the Prime Minister of Israel collected are those of the General of the Israeli Army Reserve, Amos Gilad: “Absolute victory in the current situation means drowning in the quagmire of the Gaza Strip.” Prime Minister Netanyahu offered no practical post-war solution and did not specify the direction in which he would move.

In the meantime, it is learned that the Israeli government approves the extension of the IDF’s regular service. Many commanders and soldiers of Unit 8200 report a climate of paralysis, with suspicions towards officials and exchange of accusations. There would be frustration in the Israeli army over investigations into the failures of the war.

The Argentine government has officially designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. While in a video statement Hezbollah announced on July 13 that it had used the Shahed 101 UAV against the Israelis for the first time.Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades: “Saudi Arabia will pay a price for using its land routes to maintain offensive momentum against the Palestinians, just as its masters paid in the Red Sea.”

Intense activity over the weekend by the Houthis. Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman General Yahya Saree announced on Friday night, July 13, that drone and missile attacks were launched against a ship in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. On July 14, a spokesperson for the Houthis’ military wing says they fired missiles at an Israeli ship in the Arabian Sea and attacked Eilat with a drone. On July 14, the Greek frigate F454 Psara collided with a “fleet of UAVs” in the Gulf of Aden and shot down at least one.

On 15 July the British Maritime Authority received a report of an accident 70 nautical miles south-west of Hodeidah, Yemen. The ship off the coast of Hodeidah was targeted by 3 small boats. At the end of data collection we learn that the British Maritime Authority: “A new report of an event 97 nautical miles north-west of Hodeidah”. A total of 4 ships were attacked in 3 days.

Gideon Glover, Director of the Port of Eilat: “We have to admit… the port is bankrupt, a ship has arrived here in the last two months, the Houthis have blocked access.” While the port of Eilat is forced to declare bankruptcy, a line of trucks carrying goods for Israel passes through Jordan. According to the Israeli media: “If a front opened in the north, all Israeli ports would not function, with the exception of the port of Ashdod.” Which in recent days suffered a cyber attack.

And now a look at the front between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 3.30pm on July 15th.

The Lebanese Brigades: “As events develop and the volume of threats increases, the Lebanese Brigades have decided to confirm that they are directly dealing with any threat.” They therefore join Hezbollah in the event of an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon. Siren in action in northern Israel and southern Lebanon throughout the day of July 15: Israeli warplanes overcome the sound barrier over most areas of the south.

In the morning there was a fire in the port of Beirut. In response, the Islamic resistance in southern Lebanon attacked the “Pranit” barracks with an anti-armored missile (Cornet). Fires have broken out in northern Israel following Hezbollah bombing. Sirens sounded in Almon for fear of resistance infiltration. The Islamic Resistance targeted spy equipment at the Raheb site with guided missiles.

Israeli airstrike in the city of Marwahine and Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav on Radio North: “According to estimates, we will be sitting in shelters and parking lots for 4 days.” In the event of an Israeli attack on Hezbollah.

The Head of the Council of the village of Al-Walaja, south of Jerusalem reported 12 demolition operations carried out by Israel in the village since October 7 in the Gaza Strip.

In central Gaza, the Deir al-Balah emergency committee announced that all the water wells had stopped working, there were 5 deaths in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Maghazi camp, and bombings continue against the Al-Nuseirat camp and east of Bureij. Artillery shelling hit the eastern areas of the Bureij camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Fire northwest of Madinat Al-Zahra, in the middle of the Gaza Strip. Israeli airstrikes targeted the vicinity of the “Al-Far” cemetery, northeast of Al-Maghazi.

In southern Gaza the IDF confirms that it has maintained IDF operational activity throughout the Gaza Strip. In recent days, in the Rafah area, troops eliminated a Hamas cell armed with rocket launchers in close combat.

Furthermore, troops eliminated numerous Hamas men in the central area of ​​the Gaza Strip. In one activity, a militiaman was identified placing explosives and was eliminated by tank fire. Additionally, on July 14, the IAF struck dozens of Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip. In one attack, the IAF eliminated Hamas men who had been identified observing IDF troops and who posed a threat to them.

Israeli naval forces continue to strike Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, assisting IDF ground troops in the area. On July 14, Hamas infrastructure was hit in southern Gaza.

Palestinian media reported more than 20 dead and 100 wounded in an Israeli airstrike in the al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis, southern Gaza on July 13.

The 162nd division of the Israeli army continues to fight in the Rafah area. The Nahal Brigade Combat Team and the Air Force attacked an anti-tank position from which a shot was fired beyond the IDF forces. Fighters from the 401st Brigade destroyed underground mines and Hamas infrastructure in the area.

Artillery shelling recorded near Road 8 in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

Even on July 15, Palestinian sources reported the continuing fighting against Israeli forces. The IDF blows up residential buildings in the center and west of Rafah city.

The Al-Quds Brigades claim responsibility: “We bombarded the Israeli soldiers and jeeps who entered the vicinity of the Awadallah junction, in the middle of the Yabna field, south of the city of Rafah, with a barrage of 60 caliber mortar shells. Our mujahideen confirmed that the helicopter had landed near the targeted location to evacuate the dead and wounded.”

The clashes are said to be active in Yabna camp in Rafah, and the noise of the clashes spreads to the city of Khan Yunis, eyewitnesses say online.

There are also clashes in the West Bank, the Israeli army storms the city of Qabatiya, south of the city of Jenin, in the West Bank. After three hours of fighting, the IDF withdrew troops from the city of Jama’in, south of Nablus, in the West Bank. Numerous arrests.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

