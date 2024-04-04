ISRAELHAMASWAR. Controversy over the attack on the World Central Kitchen convoy. Israel ready to enter Rafah. Attack on police in Kochav Yair

While the bodies of the humanitarian workers of the NGO World Central Kitchen killed by an Israeli air raid are reaching the Rafah crossing to return to their countries of origin and their families, the world’s anger at what happened does not subside.

According to the United States of America: There is no evidence that “Israel” intentionally targeted foreign aid workers in Gaza. The newspaper Politico had a different opinion, reporting the words of an American official: “The attack against humanitarian workers in Gaza seemed intentional because it was carried out with 3 bombs. We doubt any responsibility and are frustrated by previous Israeli investigations, as happened with the killing of Sherine Abu Aqla. Israel will do and say whatever is necessary to maintain the status quo. I don’t think the Israeli investigation into the raid on aid workers will be transparent or fair.”

Another US official told the news outlet that the attack on aid workers appeared intentional, because it included “3 attacks on 3 cars in a row, and it wasn’t an accident,” adding: “We’re not stupid.” According to the newspaper, the workers were traveling in clearly marked cars on a road designated for aid trucks when they were attacked.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs: “We call for a thorough investigation into the killing of aid workers, including a Canadian citizen, in the World Central Kitchen incident in Gaza. Israel must respect international law and we will ensure that it does so.”

The European Union also said: “The killing of World Central Kitchen team members in Gaza by the Israeli army is horrific”

According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: “The terrorist attack that killed aid workers in the Gaza Strip and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s response are understandably arousing anger”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “The Israeli government has acknowledged responsibility for the killing of aid workers in Gaza.”

Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted that it was an “inadvertent attack” by Israel that led to the deaths of aid workers in the Gaza Strip. He promised that Israeli officials would investigate. Previously, the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) reported the death of 7 employees in an Israeli Defense Forces attack in the Gaza Strip that hit their convoy.

The dead were citizens of Australia, Poland, Great Britain, Palestine, as well as an employee with dual citizenship of the United States and Canada. The organization itself is based in Washington and was involved, among other things, in organizing the food supply of the sector where the three-car convoy was attacked.

The Spanish Foreign Minister returned to the two states: We recognize Palestine as a sovereign state so that it can obtain a seat at the UN. The Belgian Foreign Minister, Hadja Lahbib, instead underlined that the recognition of Palestine is something we will take into consideration when the time comes and he added. The Minister himself added: “The United Nations resolution on Gaza has no consequences on the ground and constitutes a real question mark on our influence in the conflict.”

The attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus by Israel will also have consequences. Official Iranian TV reports that the death toll from the attack on Damascus was 13 dead: seven Iranians and six Syrians. On the morning of April 3, there were reports of the evacuation of Israeli embassy staff in the Middle East.

Syria’s representative to the United Nations, Qusay al-Dahhak, confirms that Israeli attacks on his country will not dissuade him from his firm positions in support of the rights of the Palestinian people, during the urgent session of the Security Council to discuss the attack against the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Ramzan Sharif, IRGC spokesperson: “Soon we will see other deadly attacks against Israel, and the resistance front will do its duty.” As if to say that Tehran will not strike directly. Not only given that Israel has made it known that it has killed everyone the prominent leaders who support Hamas except Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s number one, it is to be expected that Israel will now aim at the front line of Hezbollah Lebanon and that therefore they will prepare for another clash.

According to Iranian sources, the state missile forces are in full combat readiness. In the next 24 hours, Tehran is preparing a massive missile attack against Israeli military targets.

In Israel there are new clashes between settlers and Israeli police. Settlers are trying to storm Netanyahu’s residence. Other clashes with the police take place in front of the Israeli “Knesset” building in Jerusalem, demanding the resignation of Netanyahu’s government and the conclusion of a prisoner exchange agreement. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, addressing the authorities: “The protesters are the families of the kidnapped people you abandoned and who ended up in the Hamas tunnels during your government.”

And now a look at the front between Israel and Hamas updated at 4:00 pm on April 3.

According to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades: “We have carried out 36 operations on the combat fronts in the Gaza Strip in the last 72 hours, which have caused deaths and injuries among the enemy’s ranks (Israel ed.)”.

Violent Israeli artillery bombardments against the city of Aita al-Shaab, in addition to phosphorus bombings against residential neighborhoods in the city of Ramia, in southern Lebanon, were recorded on April 3.

In response, Hezbollah fired missiles into the Galilee. Sirens sounded in numerous settlements in northern Israel. Six missiles were registered by the Israeli defense towards sites in the Upper Galilee, opposite the city of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. The Islamic resistance in Lebanon targeted the site of Al-Rahib (Safad) and a gathering of Israeli soldiers in its vicinity with rocket weapons. In a statement Hezbollah writes that the launch took place: “In support of our resolute Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their courageous and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance have targeted a new secret command position with missile weapons behind the Baranit barracks”. In response, Israel raised its planes and carried out air raids on Al-Habbariyeh and Kafr Hamam in northern Israel

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, however, announces the attack by drones on Haifa airport: “the mujahideen of the Resistance targeted, at dawn on Wednesday, with a drone, Haifa airport, underlining our continued destruction of enemy strongholds in support of Gaza.” The sirens also sounded three times in “Hurfish, Natova, Alkosh, Fasuta and Matat” in the Western Galilee

Sirens sound in Kissufim, Gaza Strip, after a missile was detected in the area. The Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for killing an Israeli soldier east of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar fire.

Israeli military ships fire towards the beaches of Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah in the Central Governorate of the Gaza Strip. There were deaths.

Also in central Gaza there are new clashes between the resistance and the Israeli army north of the Nuseirat camp. Numerous casualties were caused by occupation artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Renewed Israeli artillery shelling on various areas of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They targeted the center and west of Khan Yunis. Explosions were heard as far away as Rafah: the army blew up citizens’ homes in the city of Khan Yunis.

Also on April 3rd, the second round of Israeli air raids in Khan Yunis, in the vicinity of the Nasser hospital, at the same time there was an Israeli incursion in the neighborhood of Al-Amal, Al-Satar Al-Gharbi, Al-Qarara and in the center of the city.

Armed clashes between resistance and Israeli soldiers are recorded near the Al-Faraa camp, south of Tubas. Local sources report that Israeli forces were targeted with homemade explosive devices. The clashes lasted all morning.

Clashes also broke out between young men and Israeli forces who stormed the town of Zabuba, west of Jenin. Route 16 in Nablus was also attacked.

Israeli forces arrested journalist Asmaa Harish, daughter of detainee Noah Harish and sister of detainee Ahmed Harish, after raiding her home in Beitunia, west of Ramallah. In total, 15 Palestinians (from the Gaza Strip) were arrested in Ramallah. The Commission on Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club claims that: “From last night to Wednesday morning, Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 30 West Bank citizens, including journalist Asmaa Harish, mother of martyr Ahmed Hilal Ghaidan, as well as former prisoners.”

Attack against Israeli police forces: 4 police officers were injured, two of them in serious condition, following an investment in Kochav Yair, south-east of Netanya. The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement claimed responsibility for the attack: “We congratulate the heroic ramming and stabbing operation in the north of the city of Qalqilya, which led to the wounding of many Israelis, and we mourn its perpetrator, the heroic martyr/Wahb Shabita, son of the village of Tira in the occupied interior. This operation was launched by a heroic Mujahid of our people within the country to express the unity of the Palestinian situation and destiny and reflect the true will of our people who desire freedom and the breaking of injustice.”

The statement continues: “This heroic operation comes in response to the genocidal crimes committed by Israel against the people of Gaza, in conjunction with the growing resistance in the West Bank, and as an extension of the heroism of the resistance fighters in Gaza who are facing the brutal Zionist aggression. Today’s operation demonstrated the importance of resistance action from within the occupied territories and the extent of the skill and success of our revolutionary youth despite and attacking the heavily armed Zionist enemy army. This specific operation constitutes a new and powerful security attack against the enemy in crisis, and will increase its internal confusion and confusion, especially since it came from the depths, where it sought to dismantle the fronts and alienate our internal people from its cause and identity. We call on our people in the West Bank and Jerusalem to further intensify the confrontation and revolt in the face of the criminal enemy and to engage in the battle to defend the people, the land and the holy places.”

And as the military prepares to enter Rafah, the Haaretz newspaper doubts the ability of the Israeli “army” to reach a real solution, reflecting a realistic “victory” on the ground by entering the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The question is: what price will we pay for this operation?

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

