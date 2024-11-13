ISRAELHAMASWAR. Clashes between Hezbollah and IDF in front of UNIFIL base in Ghana. New Israeli operation: The 36th division operates in depth to destroy Hezbollah’s missile bases

Since the United States has a new president even if not yet in office, the statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have become stronger: “There are two threats that we must resolve: the Iranian threat and the conscription law.”

Israel has reportedly informed the United States that a ground offensive in Lebanon is imminent. The Israel Hayom website states that “Israel has sent an ultimatum to Hezbollah. If Hezbollah refuses, Israel is ready to implement solid operational plans in Lebanon. Such plans could include ground maneuvers in additional areas of Lebanon.” Hezbollah said it never received any proposals.

Israel Katz, Israeli Defense Minister, put a definitive end to the agreements with Hezbollah: “There will be no ceasefire and no truce in Lebanon. We will continue to strike Hezbollah with all our forces. Israel will not accept any agreement that does not guarantee Israel’s right to strengthen and prevent terrorism.” Minister Katz, in a conversation with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, said: “One of the main tasks is Iran. Iran is more vulnerable than ever, it is much more likely than ever to damage its nuclear facilities. Now there is an opportunity to achieve the most important task: to eliminate the threat of destruction of the State of Israel by preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.”

It is recalled that the Kremlin said that if Israel strikes Iranian nuclear facilities, Russia will give nuclear power to Iran.

Al-Hadath, Saudi media reports that at the Riyadh summit “Arab countries have decided that they will limit arms exports to Israel.” “Arab countries have agreed that they will also try to freeze Israel’s UN membership,” “Qatar has asked Israel to refrain from killing Hamas leaders on its soil,” Channel 11 reported.

According to Israeli sources, CENTCOM issued a statement confirming air strikes against “Iran-aligned targets” in Syria. In response, “Iran warns against Israeli expansionist goals in Syria,” Iranian media outlet Press TV reported.

“Hamas and Fatah are developing a joint plan for post-conflict reconstruction of the Gaza Strip,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

And now a look at the front line as of 17:00 on November 12.

Four air strikes were recorded in Yemen between November 11 and 12, one in the Al-Badaa area and three carried out jointly by the US and UK in Hodeidah, Yemen by Ansarallah.

In response, in a statement, Ansarallah announced that it had targeted the aircraft carrier ‘USS Abraham Lincoln’ in the Arabian Sea and two US Navy destroyers in the Red Sea with cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones: “The first operation targeted the US aircraft carrier Abraham, located in the Arabian Sea, with a series of winged missiles and drones. […] The second operation targeted two US destroyers in the Red Sea with a series of ballistic missiles and drones”. […] “The two operations lasted 8 hours”

Sirens in the Golan Heights, Israel. Drones of the Iraqi Resistance approaching the Israeli border. According to Syrian sources, Israel is building large-scale defenses on the Syrian border. Satellite photos testify to this.

According to media reports, Israel is preparing to move deeper into Lebanon, with the 36th Division tasked with destroying all Hezbollah missile bases. According to the newspaper Ma’ariv: “The Israeli army begins the second phase of its ground operations in Lebanon”. The operation began on the afternoon of November 12. Bombings in the suburbs of Beirut. In a statement, the IDF reports: most of Hezbollah’s weapons storage and missile production facilities located under the Dahieh district have been dismantled. Over the past 20 years, the Hezbollah organization has established dozens of weapons production sites and storage facilities in the heart of the Dahieh district, the organization’s government stronghold. These sites, systematically hidden under civilian buildings, have produced and stored hundreds of missiles and rockets intended to inflict significant damage on the State of Israel”.

Israeli raid against the center of the Aramta municipality. An Israeli raid targets the area between Baalchmay and Dhour El Aabadiyeh. The Islamic resistance fires near the border wall in Kafr Kila, on the southern border of Lebanon.

Clashes between Hezbollah militia men and the Israeli army in front of the UNIFIL Ghanaian unit headquarters, located on the outskirts of the Western Desert. The resistance is facing a hostile force trying to penetrate from Al-Dhayra towards Tayrharfa

On the afternoon of November 12, red alert in central Israel, including Tel Aviv. Three ballistic missiles were launched by Hezbollah. All three were intercepted. Hezbollah launched a massive rocket attack against Nahariya, northern Israel. Injuries are reported. Israeli media reports that two people were killed in Nahariya, northern Israel. Hezbollah’s ballistic attack against Tel Aviv appears to have been a distraction for the Nahariya operation.

The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for 9 attacks against Israel and Israeli military targets by 5:00 p.m. on November 12: Dishon with a missile attack, Nahariya, Shumira settlement with a missile, Zarait settlement hit Israeli artillery position in Neve Ziv.

And sirens still in action in: Nahariya, Sa’ar, Ben Ami, Gesher Haziv, North Milu’at Industrial Zone, Betst, Liman, Shlomi; Kabri, Matzuva, Ben Ami, Nahariya, Nahariya Cemetery, Gesher HaZiv, Sa’ar, North Ilut Industrial Zone, Liman, Kabri; Upper Galilee: Netiv HaShayara. Haifa Bay and HaAmakim

Air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport has been completely blocked in the missiles’ sights the Shraga base, north of the city of Acre. Several Israeli helicopters are operating in northern Israel, many more than usual.

Clashes also occurred in northern Gaza, Al-Qassam Brigades targeted an Israeli force (7 soldiers) inside a house equipped with an anti-fortified projectile (TBG), hit a Merkava with a missile (Al-Yassin 105), west of Jabalia camp hit a “D9” bulldozer with a projectile (Al-Yassin 105) also west of Jabalia camp.

