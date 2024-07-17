ISRAELHAMASWAR. China mediates between Fatah and Hamas. Haredi block the streets. No to conscription. First draft notices on July 21st

According to Israeli media, Minister Aluf Yoav Gallant: the conditions for reaching an agreement on the return of prisoners have matured, a limited window of opportunity has been created and after that date we will have the ability to return to the fight.

British parliamentarians call for sanctions on Israel, recognizing the Palestinian state. House of Commons regarding Palestine and its plight, with a number of lawmakers calling on David Lammy, the new Foreign Secretary, to end ties with Israel and recognize an intended Palestinian state.

The EU imposes sanctions on five Israeli individuals and entities for “serious and systematic violations of the human rights” of Palestinians in the West Bank.

In a statement, the IDF announced that starting from Sunday 21st the IDF will begin issuing the first notices of call for candidates for the security service of the ultra-Orthodox community, followed by the assessment and evaluation procedure in view of the next recruiting cycle, which began in July.

“The subpoena orders are part of the IDF’s program to promote the integration of members of the ultra-Orthodox community into its ranks.” The IDF is working to recruit personnel from all parts of society in light of Israel’s conscription requirement, due to its status as a people’s army, and in consideration of the growing operational needs at this time, given the security challenges. “The IDF,” the statement concludes, “will continue to operate in accordance with government decisions and the law.”

For Giora Eiland, former president of the Israeli National Security Council: “We will not be able to face the ring of fire that surrounds us in the next ten years if we continue the war of attrition in the south and in the north and if we exhaust economic resources” . Even more weighty were the statements of Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz, who recently resigned from Israel’s war cabinet, who said: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to destroy Israel.”

Israeli media reports that the Israeli army has refused to hand over the bodies of 1,500 Palestinians killed during the ongoing war in Gaza. Also on July 16, settlers blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv. The road no. 4 was closed to traffic due to a Haredi demonstration near Bnei Brak against conscription.

The New York Times wrote that a Hamas delegation led by Ismail Haniyeh will meet next week in Beijing with a Fatah delegation led by Mahmoud al-Aaloul to continue talks on reconciliation between the factions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet delegations on Sunday and Tuesday and lead the negotiations.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday evening that today the Amal movement and Hezbollah are one entity in “Kafarkala” and the martyrs’ funeral ceremony, and no one should be allowed to incite sedition. The death of another Hezbollah leader has been confirmed.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced Monday evening that the country had carried out three more “successful” operations in the Red Sea and Mediterranean against commercial vessels bound for occupied Palestine. In just one day.

The American Central Command, on July 16, announced the destruction of five drones over the Red Sea launched over areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen. The statement indicated that the Houthis also launched multiple attacks against two oil tankers, damaging one of them.

And now a look at the Israel -Hamas-Hezbollah worsening updated at 4.00pm on July 16th.

Bombing in southern Lebanon by Israeli forces continues. Three dead and seven injured. According to Hezbollah accounts, the Israeli Air Force drops phosphorus bombs on Lebanon. The city of Kafr Kila celebrates the funeral of slain Hezbollah leaders Musa Suleiman and Najib Halawi. Clashes occurred during the night between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in Kiryat Shmona which lasted until the afternoon of the 16th. Hezbollah reported that: “The attack is a retaliation for the Israeli murder of a man and his two sisters which occurred this evening in the city of Bint Jbeil”. A few dozen rockets arrived from Lebanon. Additionally, IDF artillery struck to remove threats in the areas of Kfarkela, Deir Mimas and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the areas of Houla, Kfarkela and Bani Haiyyan in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in the areas of Blida, Deir Mimas and Rmeish to remove a threat.

On the 16th, numerous Israeli shells fell on the outskirts of Al-Qozah, between Aita Al-Shaab and Ramieh, in southern Lebanon. An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle on the Kafr Tibnit-Khardali road in southern Lebanon.

Channel 14 reports a possible accident in Eliat. fears of armed infiltration in the Eilat area The police have been put on alert and have sent many forces to the city area at this time, in addition to sending helicopters. The Israeli media is talking about a security incident in Eilat and the Israeli army is trying to keep calm.

In northern Gaza, the Al-Aqsa Battle of the Flood and the Saraya Al-Quds – Nablus Brigade claim to be fighting Israeli forces in battle axes in the vicinity of the Balata camp and are targeting special forces with heavy hails of bullets.

But certainly the heaviest discounts are recorded in the center of Gaza: “Heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles penetrates the vicinity of the city west of the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.” Palestinian media reported. Seven dead and 48 injured following the Israeli attack on a UNRWA school in Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Quds Brigades claim attack against an Israeli soldier on the “Netzarim” axis, south of Gaza City.

In a statement, the IDF states that it is continuing operational activity in the areas of Rafah and central Gaza. Israeli troops eliminated Hamas men in cooperation with the IAF, dismantled tunnels in the area and struck Hamas infrastructure sites that posed a threat to the troops.

Furthermore, over the last day, IDF troops continued operational activity in the central Gaza area and conducted targeted raids against Hamas targets in the area. IDF attacks also in Rafah on the Taqaddum axis in the center of Rafah city. Clashes with the al Quds men. Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Akar family in the Dutch neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip

Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire on a settler vehicle in the occupied West Bank, wounding three people in the Beit Lid area of ​​the northern West Bank. An Israeli police officer was injured after a stabbing attack overnight in the “Al-Bireh” area near Ramallah. While Israeli soldiers carried out massive incursions in the village of Ramin, east of Tulkarem, after a fire attack against 3 settlers.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

