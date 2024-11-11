ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon deadlocked. No one lives in the border areas anymore

Israeli TV network Channel 12 reported on the US-brokered ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, claiming that if a ceasefire is not reached, the Israeli military intends to intensify ground and air operations in Lebanon and exert more pressure on the southern areas of the Arab country to dismantle the second line of defense of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

In addition, the TV channel said that Tel Aviv will prevent Lebanese residents from returning to the border areas until Israeli settlers from northern Israel can safely return to their settlements. According to this report, the Israeli military is likely to maintain a significant presence along the Lebanese border even after a ceasefire is established.

According to Hezbollah sources: “Given the above conditions, a ceasefire on the southern Lebanon-northern Palestine front will certainly not take shape.” Lebanese sources say: “Hezbollah’s disconnection from the Palestinian resistance, the establishment of a ceasefire on the northern front without regard for Gaza, and the withdrawal north of the Litani River are all factors that would undermine Hezbollah’s authority in Lebanon and its objectives in supporting the Gaza resistance. Accepting any of these conditions without receiving reciprocal concessions would mean a defeat for Hezbollah.”

Hezbollah uploaded a video on November 6, titled: “You will not be able to bring them back.” The title refers to Hezbollah not allowing Israel/Netanyahu to bring the displaced settlers from the north back to their homes. The video begins with Hezbollah presenting a series of videos of direct attacks targeting Israel.

Then Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s voice comes in, stating: “And I say to Netanyahu, Gallant, the enemy army and the enemy entity: you will not be able to bring the settlers who occupy and usurp lands in the northern settlements.”

The video then shows Hezbollah’s targeting depth, which is 145 KM, and the targeting area is 6,400 KM². The video ends with Nasrallah’s voice stating: “And between us and you are the days, the nights and the battlefield.”

On the Axis Front resistance to put pressure on Israel, the campaign to boycott Israeli products has resumed. Pro-Hezbollah accounts on social media write: “Unlike Egypt, the voice of the Turkish people in the media and in peaceful demonstrations can positively influence government policies. The Turkish people can demand: the severance of all economic, technical and diplomatic relations with Israel; official military, logistical, media and political support for the Resistance; allowing Turkish volunteers to join the Resistance without legal problems; the future of Turkey and the well-being of the Turkish people are not a vassal of the United States and NATO”.

Among the countries that apply the boycott of Israeli products is Yemen, which since January 5 has called on its producers to “boycott all Israeli products and stop using dollars, euros and shekels (…) application of the blockade of the transit of ships with products to and from Israel or to countries that work with Israel”.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

