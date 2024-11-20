ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ceasefire negotiations deadlocked. South Lebanon: Israel-controlled Chama Naqoura axis. IDF defeats in Khiyam. UNIFIL hits Ramyeh area again

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Up to 80% of Hezbollah’s missile systems hit” And again: “We have hit the component related to the Iranian nuclear program”.

According to the Wall Street Journal: “The amount of Russian weapons captured by the IDF from Hezbollah strongholds is about 60-70% of all weapons and war material captured by the Israelis”.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said it has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over repeated Israeli attacks on the Lebanese army in the south of the country. But what is certainly the news of the day is that Amos Hochstein, special envoy and advisor to the president of the United States, went to Beirut unexpectedly. Upon his arrival, he met with Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament. Hochstein had said that he would go to Lebanon only if there was news regarding the ceasefire. Previously, Amos Hochstein’s trip to Beirut had been postponed to seek further clarification regarding Lebanon’s position on the ceasefire agreement.

Journalist Khalil Nasrallah, a specialist in regional affairs, has a different opinion: “In conjunction with the Berri-Hochstein meeting, an Israeli source is transmitting, via CNN, a pessimistic atmosphere about the possibility of a ceasefire. The apparently “agitated” source states: “Hezbollah’s refusal to Israel’s request to strike it if the ceasefire is violated could jeopardize the negotiations.” “In general, this will not affect the position of Hezbollah and the Lebanese negotiator, just as the fiery messages of the last few days did not.”

Ansarullah Yemen announces that it has conducted an operation targeting the ship ‘Anadolu S’ in the Red Sea with a series of ballistic missiles. In conjunction with the recent operations of the Islamic Resistance, Imam Khamenei, in response to a question about reciting some supplications to achieve the final and definitive victory of this front and repel the evil that Iran represents in Israel, recommended reciting “Sura al-Fath”, “the fourteenth supplication of Sahifa al-Sajjadiyya” and “Dua Tawassul”.

Iran on the 19th morning issued “NOTAM B0881/24” titled “Rocket Launch” starting at 4:30 UTC on November 22 and continuing until 12:30 UTC on November 26], announced that flights overflying the area listed in the NOTAM should fly at an altitude of 12,000 feet above sea level when the above NOTAM is active.

The area included in the NOTAM is the same as the previously announced NOTAM (NOTAM B0869/24), in the southern region of Semnan but with a smaller area (an area of ​​about 6,000 square kilometers) and is located in the southern area of ​​the Shahroud missile facility of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

So far, two NOTAMs have been announced B0869/24 (red interval with the time period from November 28 to 30) and B0881/24 (blue interval with the time period from December 2 to 6) to launch rockets in the southern Semnan region, hence the possibility of ballistic missile tests.

And now a look at the front line updated at 18:00 on November 19.

The IDF’s 98th Division has begun operations in new areas of southern Lebanon, the military said. The division, along with the Paratroopers Brigade and the 7th Armored Brigade, are working to locate and destroy Hezbollah infrastructure threatening the Kiryat Shmona area. Prior to the operation, the IDF carried out numerous airstrikes in the area, which was used by Hezbollah to launch rockets on the Galilee Peninsula and Kiryat Shmona. Two other divisions, the 36th and 146th, are operating in other areas of southern Lebanon.

Lebanese sources say that the Israeli army has captured the villages of Chama, Tayrharfa and Ulama al-Shaab in the Naqoura axis. These three villages, especially Tayrharfa, have played an important role in supporting the southern front and, according to Israel, have been the source of many rocket attacks against Israeli settlements. With the capture of these three villages, the likelihood of Hamul, Naqourah and Labuneh falling has increased. It is very likely that “we will witness Hezbollah’s retreat from these areas in the coming days.”

Hezbollah fighters launched a counterattack against Israeli forces in the village of Chama on the night of November 18. Heavy clashes are currently taking place in this area. According to local media reports, a Merkava tank was destroyed and several Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded during the Hezbollah counterattack. The village remains in Israeli hands. Also on the 19th Hezbollah attack against Israeli forces.

Tayrharfa Village: The Israeli army is reinforcing its positions in Tayrharfa. It is likely that attacks will begin tomorrow towards the Jejim area. Ulama al-Shaab: Israeli forces have reached the north of the village without major clashes. Hezbollah also targeted the gathering of Israeli soldiers west of this village with a drone strike. Ulama al-Shaab is a border village in southern Lebanon, inhabited mainly by Lebanese Sunnis and Christians. Over the past year, the village has faced numerous air and artillery attacks, resulting in significant destruction of many of its buildings.

According to Lebanese sources, the advance of Israeli forces has stopped in the southern outskirts of Khiyam after several unsuccessful attempts. Israeli armored convoys and infantry units are currently attacking the south and east of Khiyam, especially through the areas of Sardeh Farms and Wati al-Khiyam. Hezbollah is actively targeting Israeli tank movements and troop concentrations in these regions with rocket attacks, effectively preventing a serious assault on Khiyam. It seems difficult for the Israeli army to advance from the south. The nearby villages of Qaliyeh, Burj Al-Maluk and Deir Mimas are Christian settlements, which increases the possibility that the Israeli army may enter these areas to surround Khiyam. Therefore, the likelihood of a scenario similar to the one in Rmaych cannot be ruled out.

The IDF confirmed that: “In the morning (Tuesday), a report was received that a UNIFIL post in the Ramyeh area of ​​southern Lebanon was hit, resulting in numerous injuries and damage to the post. An IDF review determined that Hezbollah fired a rocket that hit the UNIFIL post. The rocket was fired from the Deir Aames area, one of several fired by Hezbollah in a bombardment launched against Israel at 09:50 this morning.”

The IDF said in a statement that it had eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s medium-range rocket array: “On November 18 (Monday), under the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated terrorist Ali Tawfiq Dweiq, the commander of the medium-range rocket array, in the Kfar Jouz area of ​​southern Lebanon.”

In Israel, eyewitnesses reported the incident as of late evening on November 19. rocket crash in eastern suburbs of Tel Aviv. Five people were injured after the shelling of central Israel from Lebanon, Jerusalem Post. Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv temporarily suspended operations due to a ballistic missile attack. Hezbollah used the Fateh-110 missile in this attack.

Sirens sounded in Goren and Gornot HaGalil, northern Israel, on the 19th afternoon.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/