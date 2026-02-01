ISRAELHAMASWAR. Cairo’s Role in the Gaza Peace Plan

Israel officially announced the opening of the Rafah Crossing today. The decision follows President Trump’s 20-point plan for the Gaza peace agreement. Israel has agreed to open the Rafah Crossing to civilians only, under full Israeli supervision.

According to the plan, in the first phase, the Government Coordinator Unit in the areas and the Shin Bet security service will be present at the crossing, and entry into the Gaza Strip will be limited daily, while exit will be free without restrictions.

According to social media sources close to the Islamic Resistance: “The technical government in the Gaza Strip has begun its activity, but from Egyptian territory, not from Gaza.” Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad hosted members of the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip on January 17.

The Rafah crossing is on the border with Egypt, a country that is actively participating in ceasefire monitoring operations and beyond. In recent days, the United States Army Central Command (CENTCOM) published and then removed photographs showing Egyptian officers at the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, Israel.

The photographs, which depicted the first Egyptian military presence on Israeli soil, were removed at the request of the Egyptian authorities.

The Egyptian officers are part of the international delegation to the CMCC, tasked with monitoring the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, coordinating humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and planning post-conflict stabilization.

Egypt is the third Arab country to confirm the presence of a delegation at the Kiryat Gat base, alongside representatives from Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

The CMCC was established in October 2025 to implement US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for the reconstruction of Gaza. It currently employs hundreds of personnel from various countries, including intelligence officers and military strategists from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

The Egyptian president has been committed for many months to supporting an end to the Gaza conflict. Egypt is one of the countries that has lost the most from the conflict. The Suez Canal is one of the major economic infrastructures after the port of Eilat in Israel due to the naval blockade imposed by the Houthis. And now al-Sisi himself is also calling for a de-escalation in the Middle East and the Iranian crisis, because it would mean the entire region would explode. On January 21, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held separate telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart and Trump’s special envoy, Steve Whitkoff, but no progress was made.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/