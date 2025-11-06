ISRAELHAMASWAR. Broad political and military powers granted to the UN in Gaza. Zamir: “The war in Gaza is not over yet.” Saudis and Emiratis prepare the front against AnsarAllah

Key points of the US-drafted Gaza resolution have emerged, stating that the United States and other participating countries will be granted broad authority to govern Gaza until the end of 2027, with the possibility of extension. The International Security Force (ISF) will be an executive force, not just a peacekeeping force.

Forces from various countries may participate under the coordination of a new “peace commission” presumably chaired by Trump. Among the countries reportedly willing to provide forces are Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, and Turkey. The mandate would include border security, protection of civilians, provision of humanitarian corridors, training of Palestinian police forces, and the demilitarization of Gaza, including the disarmament of Hamas if necessary.

The International Security Force will operate in consultation with Israel and Egypt and may take “all necessary measures” in accordance with international law. The Peace Commission will oversee the transitional government, the reconstruction budget, and a Palestinian technical committee that will manage Gaza’s civil affairs.

Aid will be delivered through the United Nations, the Red Cross, and the Red Crescent. Negotiations on the resolution among UN Security Council members are expected in the coming days, with the goal of an early vote and the deployment of the first forces to Gaza by January.

In Israel, the IDF announced that the body received from the Gaza Strip on the evening of the 4th is that of soldier Itay Chen, the last American prisoner in Gaza. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said in a statement: “The war in Gaza is not over yet. We are currently operating on other fronts and are ready to resume fighting at any time.”

According to Israeli media outlets such as TV7, dozens of conscripted Orthodox (Haredi) Jews, fearing arrest by the Israeli army, are permanently leaving the territories for New York. They do not want to serve in the army. Still on the military front, according to Israeli Finance Minister Bazalel Smotrich, the cost of the war in Gaza so far is $66 billion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a warning to the 200 Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip: “Hamas militants in the tunnels have two options: surrender or stay underground. Hamas must return all the bodies of the prisoners according to the agreement; there will be no new agreement.”

According to Israeli media, Iran reportedly told Hezbollah that if Israel attacked the group again, Iran would support Hezbollah. This has not been confirmed by Iran. Also regarding Iran, it is said that the reconstruction of numerous missile and defense facilities in the Islamic Republic has been completed and has reached the operational phase.

And now a look at the military scenarios. General Mohsen Mohammed Al-Daeri, Minister of Defense of the Saudi- and Emirati-backed Yemeni government, visited the situation and deployment of forces on the Maris, Al-Fakher, and Al-Jabareh fronts in Al-Dhalea Governorate. This visit was conducted as part of these forces’ possible preparations for a clash with Ansarallah. Saudi-Emirati-led Yemeni government forces are preparing for a ground conflict with Ansarallah, and one of the possible fronts will be the difficult and mountainous axis of Al-Dhalea Governorate.

On the night of November 4, the Houthi leader threatened: “We are forced to move toward a full-scale, global war in the region with Israel.”

According to the Tehran Times: “American and Israeli media incitement against Iraq and Israel’s talk of an (eastern front) are nothing but incitement to war and an attempt to interfere in the upcoming Iraqi elections and increase pressure on Iran.”

More attacks were reported in Lebanon between the night of November 4 and 5. A car was targeted in Burj Rahal, southern Lebanon. Hussein Deeb was killed. Israeli drones continue to conduct reconnaissance missions over much of the southern border regions and several districts in southern Lebanon.

Late in the evening of November 4, Israel targeted the northwestern neighborhoods of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, with artillery fire. Shelling in Gaza City was reported on the morning of November 5.

According to local media, on the morning of November 4th, Israeli artillery shelled the eastern neighborhoods of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

On November 5th, Israeli air force Israeli forces launched several airstrikes east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Before the airstrikes, IDF artillery continued to fire.

In the West Bank, an elderly Palestinian man was injured following an attack by Israeli settlers on residents in the Khirbet Shaab Al-Battam area of ​​Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli government continues to issue tenders for Israeli companies wishing to establish settlement units in the settlements south of Ramallah.

Nasser Al-Din, a member of Hamas, explained that these settlement projects targeting the northeast areas of Jerusalem are part of the more dangerous plan, called “Greater Jerusalem,” through which the Israeli government seeks to separate the city from its Palestinian extension and to incorporate more land for further settlements and systematic Judaization.

The IDF’s Duvdevan unit carried out raids in the West Bank’s Nablus governorate on November 5, arresting two Hamas-affiliated militants.

One fighter was arrested in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus, and another in the nearby village of Masaken A’abeihya. The man in the Balata camp was seen being escorted in an armored jeep before being taken out of the city.

Both arrested militants were members of the local armed group “Nablus Battalion,” which is primarily subordinate to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s “Saraya Al-Quds Brigades” but also has known ties to Hamas.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/