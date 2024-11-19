ISRAELHAMASWAR. Benny Gantz: Let’s turn southern Lebanon into another West Bank. Israeli artillery in Kyaham, clashes with Hezbollah

Pope Francis calls for an investigation to examine whether Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip “meet the definition of genocide”. John Thune, leader of the new Republican majority in the US Senate: “If the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague does not revoke the request for the arrest of senior Israeli officials, the Senate will impose sanctions against him. We will support our important ally Israel and promote further supporting legislation, a key priority of the next Congress”.

Lebanon says it has received a response from Hezbollah on the US ceasefire proposal and has made some comments Based on this, US envoy Amos Hochstein will visit Lebanon on Tuesday. He said he will do so only if progress is made. According to Lebanese sources, “the situation is not ripe for a ceasefire and Israel is not tired”.

Josep Borrell, the outgoing High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, presented his proposal to end political relations with Israel to the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Union and made it clear: “The Israeli government must be put under pressure”. Dutch Foreign Minister Kasper Veldkamp opposed it and said: “We must maintain an open dialogue with Israel”.

Young Jordanians continue their hunger strike campaign for the sake of Gaza and the introduction of aid into the Strip and the north in particular for the 17th day.

In a video shared on social media, Benny Gantz, on November 18, called for the entire south of Lebanon to be transformed into an area similar to Area A in the West Bank. Where the Israeli army has the freedom to operate in the area controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the Israeli Air Force struck 20 Hezbollah targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut in eight separate waves over the weekend. Hezbollah spokesman Muhammad Afif was also killed on November 17 outside the Daahiya neighborhood.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Grand National Assembly of Turkey has begun collecting signatures for the country’s withdrawal from NATO. Scientists, journalists and representatives of culture have joined this initiative. It is reported that the results of the meeting will be presented to the Turkish parliament.

Advisor to the leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Larijani, was in Lebanon on November 15 for a visit during which he met with senior Lebanese officials and numerous representatives and leaders of the party. Meanwhile, Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Council for Discernment of the Islamic Republic of Iran and previously Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards for 16 years, said that Iran: “Is preparing Operation True Promise 3.” On November 17, Iranian Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh met with Bashar al-Assad.

The Syrian president and the Iranian general discussed defense and security issues in the region, as well as strengthening cooperation between the two countries to combat and eradicate terrorism, which will contribute to stability and security in the region. The Israeli issue was not mentioned.

Also on November 17, denying the news of a hospitalization, Ayatollah Khamenei met and spoke with Mojtaba Amani, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon. Amani, who was injured in the eye and hand by the explosion of his pager, presented a report on his latest health status to the leader of the revolution at this meeting.

The men of Ansar Allah are back in action. On January 17, the Yemenis claimed drone attacks on Tel Aviv and Ashkelon, while on January 18, the Head of the Consulting Department of EOS Risk Group reported that a ship was hit by a missile 25 nautical miles west of Mokha for not respecting the order not to cross the southern Red Sea.

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00 on November 18.

Since November 16, the Israeli army has released several photos and videos of its operational activities in southern Lebanon, as part of the expanded operations of the 91st Division. The elite Egoz Brigade is currently operating under the 91st Division, and the 7th Armored Brigade is operating under it.

The IDF is expected to expand operations in the easternmost sector area, after having expanded mainly in the western and central area. Always the Israeli media reported that: “artillery systems crossed into Lebanon.”

The area of ​​al Khiyam was attacked about 7 times by Hezbollah with rockets, in an attempt to disrupt the Israeli advance on the hills around the city on November 17 alone. According to Hezbollah sources, the Israeli army is advancing through valleys hidden from the cities and surrounding areas. In recent days, the Israel Defense Forces reported that the 411th Battalion of the 282nd Artillery Regiment crossed the border with its M109 self-propelled howitzers and began shelling areas in southern Lebanon. On November 17, the Israeli army shelled a Lebanese military base, killing two soldiers. It is reported that on November 16, the Lebanese Army evacuated the center of Al-Bayada, where the Fifth Brigade is deployed, in conjunction with the attempts of Israeli soldiers to advance towards the city of Chama. Bayada is a strategic city, whose hills lead to Mansouri, another very important city.

The clashes between Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces took place throughout the weekend on two axes: From the Diya Farm towards the neighborhood of Al-Maslakh and the southern neighborhood (including Wadi El Aassafir) and from al-Wazzani towards Ain Arab towards Wati al-Khiam and the eastern neighborhood of the city.

A completely different approach compared to 2006. There were no reports of tanks in the open in the Khiyam plain, attempting to advance from that area towards the western side of the city. Hezbollah shelling was recorded in Kfarhamam and Al-Jebayn.

On November 18, the Islamic Resistance targeted a group of Israeli army forces south of the city of Khiyam four times with a rocket launcher, Lebanese media reported that a number of Israeli vehicles moved from Basateen al-Wazzani towards Wata al-Khiyam, amid ongoing clashes within the eastern and southern neighborhoods and in the vicinity of the prison. Also in the early afternoon, the Israeli army attempted to penetrate south and east of the city of Khiyam under the cover of artillery, phosphorus shelling and machine guns.

The three directions are connected by three axes of progress from Matla, Kfar Yuval and Maayan Baruch towards Hamamas, Sardah, Al-Wazzani and Ain Arab. Then Wadi Al-Khiam, Wadi Al-Asafir and Bab Al-Tania.

West of Khiyam, there are 3 Christian towns: Qlayleh, Burj el-Muluk, Dier Memas. Unlike Rmeich which received special treatment and due to the ability of the Israeli army to cross it safely, these 3 villages were asked to evacuate by the Israeli army. So there will be shelling soon. The Litani River is a few km from Di er Mimas. It is the closest Litani area to the border area, unlike the eastern and western side where it is tens of km away. The IDF says: “Hezbollah underground infrastructure containing dozens of rocket launchers, rockets and weapons, discovered in southern Lebanon has been destroyed”.

As for the town of Chama, Hezbollah announced that it attacked with artillery (probably mortars) the Israeli forces in the southwestern part of the small town. There are also possible clashes in the direction of Aitaroun and Bint Jbeil, advancing from positions in the village of Aitaroun. The Israeli army designates the settlements of Metula and Kfar Yuval on the Lebanese border as military zones.

Since the night of November 17, for the first time, Israeli artillery is reaching the outskirts of Tyre. A civilian was injured in the Al-Housh area.

One of the new artillery positions of the Israeli army in southern Lebanon is located a few meters from the Al-Bustan elementary school, detection by geolocation, not confirmed by the Israeli army. These systems are mobile, so they can change position every day. Another artillery position was seen in the border town of Um el-Tout, geolocated at 33.107944, 35.252706 . Both Al-Bustan and Um el-Tout are Lebanese Sunni border towns without Hezbollah, and no fighting occurred there.

Hezbollah claims attack on the new headquarters of the Israeli Western Brigade Command in Ya’ara.

Heavy shelling over the weekend in the city of Beirut. Destruction in the Lebanese city of Sur after Israeli air strikes.

In Israel after the November 15 resistance attacks on Tel Aviv One of the UAVs intercepted in the sky of Nahariya struck a building in the city, causing damage. The IDF reported that after intercepting it, parts of the device fell against a building when it fell. There were no casualties.

The Iraqi resistance fired rockets at Eliat. The IDF intercepted them.

Sirens blared over the weekend action in and around Kiryat Shmona. Hezbollah claims rocket attack.

Sirens in action in and around Nahariya, Hezbollah rockets launched. And more launches towards Margaliot and Miskvaam in the Finger of Galilee, sirens in action Al-Aramsha, in the Western Galilee.

The Islamic resistance claimed attack on the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the city of Acre, with rockets.

Rockets fell in the settlement of Zarit and rescue forces headed there.

Clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas militias during the assault on the Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the West Bank. Israeli forces storm the town of Dura, west of the West Bank city of Hebron.

Israeli forces storm the town of Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem, and storm the town of Qalqilya, north of Ramallah, from its entrance. Israeli forces surround all entrances to the Dheisheh camp in Bethlehem, south of Old Jerusalem. Israeli bulldozers destroyed property of citizens in Balata camp, east of Nablus. Clashes are ongoing between the army and Qassam men.

In the clashes in Gaza, the Israeli army reported the death of two soldiers and the wounding of a third. Qassam men also announced that an Israeli soldier was killed by a resistance sniper in northwest Gaza. Qassam men also targeted two Merkava tanks and three Israeli bulldozers in Al Brij camp. Clashes are also taking place in Jabalia. According to Haaretz: “27 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the start of the recent Israeli army ground operation in Jabalia”, According to Hamas, snipers managed to target 5 Israeli soldiers in the Al-Jawani area, in the center of the city of Beit Lahia, and again in the same city Palestinian sources say that Qassams managed to hit an Israeli infantry force of 12 soldiers with an anti-personnel missile in the center of the city of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli helicopters target the Al-Mawasi area, west of the city of Khan Yunis, Israeli airstrike recorded in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli-planned explosions north of the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

