ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ben Gvir to Palestinians: “Jews are above the law.” Massive movements of resources and personnel in the Middle East during US-IRAN negotiations.

The Wall Street Journal anticipated the demands presented by the Americans to Iran in Geneva: “Destruction of all three nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Transfer of all enriched uranium to the United States. No sunset clause, meaning permanent restrictions, unlike the 2015 nuclear deal. No enrichment, but the Tehran reactor could remain operational. Initially, a minimal reduction in sanctions; more if Iran complies.”

An Iranian source responded to Reuters: “An agreement is still possible if the United States separates the nuclear issue from other issues. Negotiators have put forward ideas that require consultations with Tehran, and there are still disagreements. Negotiations are serious and intense.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei told Iranian TV: “We are confident in the need to continue negotiations and see where they lead. We have presented important and concrete proposals and initiatives on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry: “The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States began with a meeting between Minister Araqchi and his Omani counterpart. Araqchi emphasized that the success of the negotiations requires Washington’s seriousness and refraining from contradictory behavior and positions. The Omani Foreign Minister expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations will lead to a mutually satisfactory outcome. During the meeting with his Omani counterpart, Araqchi outlined Tehran’s positions and observations on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions.”

The Iranian News Agency: “The Iranian delegation presented proposals related to the peaceful nuclear program during the third round of talks, which would dispel all American excuses regarding the peaceful nature of the nuclear program. The White House’s refusal to accept the Iranian proposals would confirm its lack of seriousness regarding diplomacy.”

Secretary of State Rubio: “I can only describe the talks with Iran as a further opportunity for discussion. Iran possesses missiles that threaten American interests and several bases in the region. Iran’s insistence on not negotiating on its ballistic missiles poses a significant problem.” Steve Witkov, representing the United States in Switzerland for the third round of talks, was present. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. After the round of talks with the Omanis, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated: “The Americans’ opposing positions do not contribute to advancing the diplomatic process and increase doubts about their intentions.” “We held intense negotiations for nearly three hours in the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister and the Director of the Atomic Energy Agency.” Talks resumed at 6:00 PM on February 26.

American sources reported that Trump might agree to Iran continuing “the symbolic enrichment of uranium if it demonstrates that it will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons.”

A Senate Republican brief states: “The murderous ayatollahs must abandon their nuclear ambitions and stop funding terrorist affiliates who kill Americans. President Trump is a man who keeps his word.” That is, he will attack Iran.

According to Politico: “President Trump’s senior advisers would prefer Israel to strike Iran first, rather than the United States. Senior advisers privately say that an Israeli attack would provoke a retaliatory strike by Iran, which would help rally American voters’ support for a US attack. Despite discussions on the issue, the likelihood that a possible attack on Iran would be a joint US-Israeli operation is high, according to some sources. There is a consensus among people close to the president that the United States is planning to strike Iran.”

Amid pressure from Trump and tensions with Iran, Great Britain has decided to freeze the transfer of the island of Diego Garcia. Dutch airline KLM is canceling flights to Israel starting March 1 for “operational and commercial reasons.”

Israel has announced that the US Embassy will provide consular services in the West Bank. U.S. consulates in the West Bank will be located in settlements where “immigrants from the United States” are concentrated. Yediot Ahronot reports that: “A U.S. Congressional bill stipulates that Israel must commit to a ceasefire in Gaza to receive military aid.” Hodshot 360 website, According to official data released by the Peace Council, the primary task of the International Stabilization Force (peacekeeping forces) is to disarm Hamas and destroy the tunnel infrastructure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a meeting with Shin Bet officials: “We will establish a special axis to oppose the Shiite axis and the Muslim Brotherhood axis. Hamas must be disarmed, by the easy way or the hard way. We must assume responsibility for security in the Gaza Strip. The military center of gravity has been removed from the refugee camps in the West Bank.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a statement: “Israel’s lands can extend all the way to Iraq. I support anything that gives the Jews a vast, expansive, and powerful land and a safe haven for us, our children, and our grandchildren. This is what I stand for. There are practical considerations related to security, politics, and timing, but Israel’s lands can extend all the way to Iraq.” Ben Gvir delivered demolition and eviction orders to Palestinian Bedouin residents of Gaza and the West Bank: “Jews are above the law. We own the land here.” “You have two hours. I don’t care.”

A Hezbollah spokesperson told AFP that the group would not intervene militarily in the event of “limited” US attacks against its backer, Iran, but would consider any attack on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a “red line.” In recent weeks, the Israeli military has intensified airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with assessments indicating that the Iran-backed group could join Tehran in a new conflict against Israel.

Politico reports the report of the chairman of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee: “I received a briefing on Iran’s efforts to revive its nuclear program. The evidence on Iran is clear and requires military intervention by the United States.”

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 4:30 PM on February 26. According to Reuters, Vice Admiral Fred Kacher has been fired from his post as Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, which he assumed in December. Approximately six F-22 fighter jets have departed the United States for a US base in the United Kingdom. Upon arrival, they are expected to depart for the Middle East along with seven such aircraft already stationed at the British base, for a total of approximately 13. This brings the total number of such aircraft in the Middle East to 25, 12 of which are in Israel.

According to the Associated Press, all ships of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain have set sail for the open sea. The aircraft carrier CVN 78 Gerald R. Ford left the naval base at Suda Bay, Crete, and began its journey to the eastern Mediterranean. The aircraft carrier Gerald Turd is leaving the port of Crete headed for the eastern Mediterranean.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar continues to empty, with only one tanker remaining at the base. Tanks are leaving the Sitra base in the Sitra industrial area of ​​Bahrain and are expected to head for the Juffair area, where a U.S. base is located.

Western Iranian airspace is empty due to heavy missile tests. Iran has issued a NOTAM (airspace closure) along the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Intensive drone flights by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have intensified in recent hours.

An Iraqi security source reported that two drones were spotted flying near the Al-Sumud checkpoint in Umm Qasr, west of Basra.

The Syrian army conducted a prisoner exchange with Druze forces in As-Suwayda. Three airstrikes reportedly hit the Golan Heights. According to Lebanese sources, there have been attempts to confront the Syrian military deployment on the borders, including factions loyal to the new Syrian government. Large Syrian military gatherings are reported on the eastern borders. Contacts have been and are ongoing to address the issue within the framework of the Lebanese approach, which the President of the Republic has emphasized and continues to emphasize: that we desire good and positive relations between Lebanon and Syria. He added that these contacts focus on the Syrian side, that this deployment raises concerns, and that it would be better to replace these groups and address the situation. Local Syrian sources also report intensive flights of Israeli warplanes over the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra.

In Lebanon, 25 attacks were recorded on February 26. The IDF: “We are currently attacking infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force unit in the Baalbek region of Lebanon.” Airstrikes on the outskirts of Harbatta and Buday, airstrikes on Shamshtar al-Jard, airstrikes and raids in the northern Bekaa Valley; a raid on Beit Msheik, and further raids between Brital and Taybeh. According to local sources: “The missiles used in the airstrikes in the Bekaa Valley were super-concussion missiles.”

IDF Spokesperson: “The Israeli military announced it targeted eight camps belonging to the ‘Force’ unit. The Lebanese Press Agency (LANA) reported that the Al-Radwan unit, a Hezbollah stronghold in the Baalbek region, was used for weapons storage and training exercises. The agency stated that the unit’s activities and Hezbollah’s rearmament attempts constitute a violation of agreements and a threat to Israel, underscoring its ongoing efforts to prevent the group’s growth.”

Chinese satellite images show 11 F-22 fighter jets at Israel’s Ovda air base. Israeli military analyst Yoav Zeitoun: “Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has instructed the army not to present the risks and opportunities of a war with Iran to the Israelis at this time. Within the army, they insist that this is his personal decision and not instructions from the political level, which repeatedly conducts briefings supporting a war with Iran and confirms its imminent outbreak.”

Rescue helicopters were dispatched to evacuate injured soldiers after an Israeli army bus overturned. The accident was reportedly caused by a truck driven by a Palestinian, but the circumstances are unclear. A total of two buses carrying troops were involved in accidents in Israel. Several minor injuries were reported.

Military analyst Amir Bohbot: “Hundreds of American soldiers have arrived at Israeli army bases, particularly those of the Air Force, as part of joint preparations for a possible war with Iran.” A severe disruption to the GPS navigation system was recorded in northern Gaza, extending to areas of the Lower Galilee. Two wounded were admitted to Al-Shifa Hospital following an Israeli Air Force attack on Quad Copter drones on fishing boats off the coast of Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City.

In a Haaretz newspaper article on cooperation between the IDF and the Gaza militia in inspecting returnees at the Rafah crossing: “Palestinian militia members prevented returnees from receiving medical care and using restrooms, forcing them to urinate in public places. After exiting on the Egyptian side, Israeli-backed militia members escorted the returning Palestinians to an Israeli checkpoint. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has collected evidence confirming that militia members handcuffed and blindfolded returning Palestinians, threatened them, and searched them, stealing their personal belongings and money. The cooperation between the Israeli military and the Gaza militia has drawn harsh and widespread criticism, even from Israeli military leaders.” Nasser Medical Complex: One dead, killed by IDF fire, south of the town of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces attack the village of Beit Iba, west of the city of Nablus. Four people are injured. Settlers are intensifying their attacks in Masfar Bani Naim, east of Hebron, and are killing Palestinian sheep.

