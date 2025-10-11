ISRAELHAMASWAR. Ben Gvir threatens Netanyahu: if he doesn’t dismantle Hamas, he will bring down the government. Israel, via Moscow, lets Iran know it will not attack again. Operation “Return to Their Land” begins

Trump stated that Israel avenged October 7th and that the killing of 70,000 people in Gaza is considered a major revenge for the attack launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7th, declaring that it is time to end the war.

During the Putin-Netanyahu phone call, Russia was asked to convey a message to Iran stating that Tel Aviv was not seeking another confrontation, Yediot Ahronot reports. President Trump also confirmed the news: “We will also work with Iran; we would like to see them rebuild their country.” And again: “Russia is receiving signals from Israel about its lack of interest in a confrontation with Iran,” President Vladimir Putin stated at the Russia-Central Asia summit.

Trump also stated in a statement: “Perhaps Bibi will be replaced, that’s politics. I know he’s much more popular now than he was after July 10. I don’t see a two-state solution; I will accept any agreement between the parties.” “I’ve been asked to speak to the Israeli Knesset, and I will.”

US “War Minister” Pete Hegseth praised President Trump’s leadership after the Gaza peace agreement, saying he “never thought this kind of peace would be possible.”

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, told Israeli Minister May Golan: “We’ve reached an agreement that isolates Hamas and forces the Arab world to seek peace; the agreement preserves Israel’s security. If we have to use force, we will. It’s either good or bad.”

Finally, according to a CNN poll: “For the first time, more Americans express support for the Palestinians than for Israel, while on October 7th, Israel had a clear lead.” While many Palestinian supporters lean Democratic, even the Republican Party has seen a sharp decline in support for Israel among people under 50.

The Israeli government’s positive decision ultimately came, after a delay and a heated discussion with hardliners Gvir and Smotrich. Ben Gvir: “Netanyahu promised that Hamas will be dismantled, and if that doesn’t happen, we will dismantle the government.” At 12:34 a.m. on October 10, the cabinet, with all its ministers except Ben Gvir, Smotrich, Struck, Wserlof, and Amichai Eliyahuand, approved the ceasefire, the agreement, and the prisoner lists. The ceasefire officially went into effect. Present at the meeting were US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The company owned by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is now the largest shareholder in the Israeli company that finances the construction of unauthorized settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. The investment firm Affinity Partners is led by Kushner and funded by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel will not hand over the bodies of the Sinwar brothers as part of the deal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the hostage rescue operation will be called “Return to Their Land.” Having confirmed that the Israeli hostages will be returned on October 13, Israel will release 250 convicted terrorists and 1,700 Gazans, Netanyahu’s office announced.

Egypt confirmed to Trump’s envoy that it will not accept a permanent Israeli presence in the Salah al-Din axis. Jordan, meanwhile, has said it is ready to allow 3,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza per week. The Iranian Foreign Ministry on the Gaza war agreement: “We support any initiative to stop the genocide, ensure the complete withdrawal of occupation forces, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.”

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Israel has agreed to release the following leaders, whom it had previously opposed: Marwan Barghouti, leader of Fatah; Ahmed Saadat, leader of the PFLP; Ibrahim Hamed, leader of Al-Qassam in the western West Bank; and Hasan Salameh, leader of Al-Qassam. However, reports on this matter are conflicting; Israel has consistently denied Barghouti’s release. Among the prisoners confirmed to be released: Mahmoud Abu Surur, who carried out the assassination of Shin Bet agent Nahmani in 1993 after luring him to a house in Jerusalem under the pretext that he was their agent. Prisoner Fares Ghanem, also serving nine life sentences, and leaders of the Popular Front, Fatah, and Hamas, detained since the 1990s and the Intifada. Ayham Kamamji is among those who will be released; he is one of the prisoners who escaped through a tunnel from Gilboa Prison. Baher Badr, sentenced to 11 life sentences, and Palestinian policeman Raed Sheikh.

Hamas accused Netanyahu of attempting to block the agreement, saying that he is attempting to manipulate the dates, prisoner lists, and some agreed-upon points of the agreement. On the evening of October 9, Hamas Politburo Chairman Khalil al-Hayya, in a televised speech, officially declared “the war in the Gaza Strip over.” Hamas leader Osama Hamdan stated: “No Palestinian will agree to hand over the weapons of the resistance, and our people need weapons and resistance more than ever.”

Despite the ceasefire’s entry into force, there were attacks and bombings in the run-up to the event. Four IDF soldiers were injured, one seriously and three slightly, in a car accident on the border with the Gaza Strip. Soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade were taken to the hospital, and their families have been informed, the IDF added.

Golani soldiers were aboard a HMMWV tactical vehicle that collided with an M109 self-propelled howitzer on a road near the border with the Gaza Strip. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. They are under army escort, but according to preliminary IDF data, the accident was likely caused by poor visibility due to dust in the air.

On the evening of the 9th, four people were killed and dozens were missing under the rubble of a residential building recently destroyed by the IDF in Gaza City. Efforts to recover the dead and wounded continue, despite the lack of rescue equipment.

The IDF has left its positions as part of a partial withdrawal from Gaza. In Gaza, significant damage was reported near the Abd al-Aal intersection on Al-Jalaa Street, north of the city, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area. IDF soldiers from the Givati ​​Brigade celebrated their withdrawal from Gaza.

Even in the final hours before the ceasefire agreement came into force, Israel continued to bomb civilians in Gaza. According to the Al Mayadeen correspondent: “Artillery bombardment northwest of Al-Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.”

On the morning of the 10th, an Israeli soldier was killed by an Islamic Resistance sniper in Gaza. Israeli bulldozers began leaving Gaza at 10:00 a.m. and are moving toward the Yellow Line. At 9:15 a.m., the Israeli Air Force launched a raid in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City. Israel fired on civil defense crews, resulting in the death of one member in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

An IDF armored vehicle was destroyed by the resistance during clashes in the Joura Al-Lot area of ​​Khan Younis.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/