ISRAELHAMASWAR. Beirut, Tehran, Babylon, Hamas leaders killed during the night, headquarters for the construction of resistance drones hit in Iraq

During the night between July 30 and 31, the building – headquarters of the Shura Council of the group in Haret Hreik – where Fuad Shoukr (Hajj Mohsen) was located in south Beirut, Hezbollah’s chief of staff, as well as missile expert, and second after Nasrallah in Hezbollah; Ismail Haniyeh, number one of Hamas, dies in north Tehran and the leaders of the PMU engaged in the Islamic resistance are killed along with three other people, for a total of seven deaths, with an air raid in the Babylon region; it is discovered that the base was used to build reconnaissance drones.

Israel has taken responsibility for the attack on Fuad Shoukr, the United States for the raid in Iraq against the Iraqi Islamic resistance but no one has yet claimed responsibility for the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. It happened in North Tehran, at about 02:00 on July 31 in the house of war veterans of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on the second floor.

We have to be content with this event in the Iranian narrative, because at the moment there are no videos or photos of the incident. The high-ranking Hamas delegation was in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On the morning of July 30, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with the head of the political bureau of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh, along with the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, Ziad al-Nakhalah and their fellow delegates. Masoud Pezeshkian, the new Iranian president, expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their cause, saying he was confident that the Palestinians’ resistance against the Israeli occupation would lead to “final victory.” Abdul Salam, son of Ismail Haniyeh, said: “We are in a revolution and a continuous battle against the enemy, and the resistance does not end with the assassination of leaders.”

Investigations are underway to find out where the missile that hit Haniyeh’s residence was launched from. Some say it flew inside Iran, others say it came from outside the border; others say it was an F35 attack, and Israeli media say it was a missile launched from a submarine. Iranian air defense denies the entry of any enemy aircraft or missile into Iranian airspace. At the moment, there is no certainty about what happened. In Iran, the spokesman for the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said Wednesday morning that the committee will hold an emergency meeting on the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Solidarity for Hamas has come from Hezbollah, its affiliated militias, and from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Russia, and of course Iran. And while the investigation is ongoing, Rezaei, a former IRGC commander, says: “Israel will pay a high price for Haniyeh’s assassination.” Ayatollah Khamenei has also said that Haniyeh will be avenged. Meanwhile, the red flag has been raised at the mosque in Qom, a sign that revenge will come no one knows when or how. The commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps’ aerospace forces recently said that “We in the IRGC are waiting for the opportunity to conduct Operation Sadegh 2, in which the number of missiles to be launched is not limited.”

Khaled Meshaal is back as the leader of Hamas. The new number one has been in Hamas since its founding in 1987, when Meshaal became the leader of the Kuwaiti branch of the organization. He has always supported dialogue without having any desire to cede “Palestinian” territories to Israel. In 2017, he resigned following the policy that those who ran Hamas had to reside in Gaza. Shortly before the handover, Meshaal presented the 2017 Hamas charter in Doha, in an attempt to seal his legacy and commit those who would come after him to the same policies. Now he returns to power. According to Israeli sources, Khaled Meshaal and Sinwar are the last two prominent figures of Hamas who are still alive.

A Hamas national relations official in Lebanon told Sky News that the assassination complicates the round of negotiations and could lead to its collapse.

The White House said after the Israeli attack in Beirut: “Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad and unwavering against all threats supported by Iran, including Hezbollah. Israel has the right to defend itself from the grave threats it faces.”

The US Secretary of Defense, during his visit to the Philippines, said: “We will defend Israel with all our means (…) We will help defend Israel. You saw us do it in April. You can expect us to do it again.” The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken: “We were not aware of Haniyeh’s assassination and did not participate in it.” The burial ceremony of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Hamas resistance movement, will be held in Tehran.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tells troops on the Arrow long-range missile defense that “We do not want war, but we are preparing for all possibilities.” The visit comes after Israel’s attack on Beirut and Tehran, which likely killed the two most senior figures in both organizations. The Israeli military is expecting a long-range missile attack by Hezbollah. The target is officially Tel Aviv, while Kria and power plants in the south and north are in danger.

Israel, according to an adviser to Netanyahu’s office, “is interested in continuing negotiations for the release of hostages held in Gaza.” “Israeli Foreign Minister Katz sent a message to foreign ministers around the world after the Beirut attack, saying: “Israel is not interested in an all-out war, but the only way to prevent it is the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

Walid Jumblatt, Druze leader in Lebanon, to Sky News: “Enough of this ambiguity. Yes, I support the resistance in Lebanon.” Interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati: “We strongly condemn this attack on the southern suburb of Beirut and raise our voices warning that things will get worse if the enemy continues with its recklessness and murderous criminal madness (…) Recent developments have moved the situation from a state of clashes to a state of open danger.”

The presidency of the Amal Movement condemned “the brutal Israeli aggression targeting the southern suburb of Beirut,” considering that “Israel is desperately trying to break her will and assassinate her with a treacherous raid.”

The Amal presidency stated that “the crime does not only require condemnation and denunciation, but rather urgent international, regional and international action to stop the Israeli murderous machine and its aggression, which has now crossed geographical borders, laws, laws of humanity and human rights.”

It added: “The continuation of the occupation of Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, as it has been in place for more than 9 months, led to the cowardly assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement, Ismail_Haniyeh, will put the region, its security and stability at risk of Israeli madness and terrorism.”

And now a look at the situation between Israel – Hamas – Hezbollah updated at 17:00 on July 31.

On the evening of the 30th, Israeli air strikes were reported in the villages of Deir Siryan, Hula and Markaba. Explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Jewish attack targeted the area of ​​Hart Hraik. The IDF confirms that it carried out an air strike in the Lebanese capital Beirut recently. According to the Israeli military, the attack targeted the Hezbollah commander behind the deadly rocket attack on Majdal Shams and other deadly attacks on Israel. Following the attack, Hezbollah supporters took to the streets of Beirut, demanding retaliation. As the group had previously vowed to respond to a possible attack on the capital, some Israeli media reported panic in Haifa.

The attack reportedly injured over 80 people and killed at least 5. The village of Al-Shehabia in southern Lebanon was hit. On July 31, Israeli aircraft launched several thermal balloons in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah published its daily summary of attacks at 00:45, almost two hours late: “attack on Involvement of Israeli jets with AD, Al-Sahil Brigade in Beit Hillel with rockets, Jal al-Allam Base with artillery, Al-Sahil Brigade in Beit Hillel with drones, Soldiers near Kfar Yuval settlement, Al-Sahil Brigade in Beit Hillel again with rockets. Attack on soldiers near Avivim barracks; Ramtha Base with rockets; Zibdeen base with rockets, Al-Bayad base with suitable weapons; Kela’ Barracks on the Golan Heights with rockets. Many of these attacks were in retaliation for Israeli targeted assassinations of junior Hezbollah members”.

Clashes between Hamas militias and the army continue in the Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam Brigades: claim attacks in collaboration with Al-Quds Brigades in Shaboura camp in the city of Rafah. Al-Quds Brigades: claim a mortar attack on a group of Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the supply line in the “Netzarim” axis.

Al-Qassam Brigades together with Al-Quds Brigades, hit soldiers east of Juhr al-Dik with SK-8 short range missiles. Clashes in the Al-Shoka area, east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

