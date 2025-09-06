ISRAELHAMASWAR. Beijing adheres to the UN New York Declaration. The Houthis are preparing chemical weapons to launch against Israel. The Qassam Brigades launch Operation Moses Staff.

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights groups that had asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel over allegations of genocide in Gaza, according to a notice posted Thursday on the U.S. Treasury Department website.

The three groups—the Gaza-based Palestinian Center for Human Rights and Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, and Ramallah-based Al-Haq—have been placed under what the Treasury Department called International Criminal Court-related designations.

Palestinian social media is highly skeptical of the announced rupture of relations between Turkey and Israel. Posts similar to this one are spreading: “Turkey severed ALL economic ties with Israel and closed its skies to Israeli aircraft last week. Does anyone believe them? Within a month, we will see Turkish ships in Israeli ports.”

“Netanyahu rejected Macron’s request for a visit to Israel before the planned recognition of Palestine”: Netanyahu set a condition for Macron’s visit, but Macron rejected it.

“Macron had planned a brief visit before the start of the UN General Assembly session, during which France intends to join several Western countries in unilaterally recognizing Palestine. However, Netanyahu set a condition: the visit would only be possible if Macron abandoned this initiative. The French leader did not comply.”

China has decided to adhere to the New York Declaration adopted at the UN high-level conference on Palestinian statehood. The New York Declaration was an initiative of Saudi Arabia and France in July 2025. At the UN General Assembly in September, the question of Palestinian statehood will be the most important topic of discussion.

In Egypt, the government spokesman claimed that Netanyahu was “delusional,” even hoping that “Netanyahu would annul the gas agreement between Egypt and Israel,” and directly threatened Tel Aviv: “If five divisions failed to completely occupy Gaza, what will he do when it comes to a professional army?” Referring to the expansion of Israeli territory, he said: “The Jews want to rule from the Nile to the Euphrates (…) but that will never happen because the Egyptian army exists.”

On the 700th day of Israeli operations in Gaza, Palestinian groups emphasized the need to continue the path of resistance.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has announced that this war is the longest and most brutal of modern times.

The Free Palestine Front also announced that “the Zionist enemy has continued its war of genocide and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip for the past 700 days.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades launched the “Rod of Moses” qualitative operation against the IDF.

In Yemen, the Minister of Information stated that the Houthis have begun producing chemical weapons with the support of Iran.

In Beirut, the Lebanese government held a session on the disarmament of non-state actors at the Baabda Palace. A large Lebanese military deployment was deployed in Beirut ahead of the government meeting. Amal and Hezbollah ministers left the meeting 10 minutes into the meeting.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared he wanted to open the gates of hell on Gaza City and threatened not to close them until Hamas is destroyed.

The Israeli army struck a skyscraper in the central Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli military command, residents of the building had been warned to evacuate before the attack. According to the Israeli Defense Minister, the skyscraper was being used by Palestinian militants for military purposes. According to the army, the building housed sniper positions, observation posts, and other militant infrastructure. According to the Israeli military command, residents of the building had been warned to evacuate before the attack.

The management of the Mishtahi Tower, targeted in Gaza City, responded to Israeli accusations that the tower was being used by Hamas members, announcing: “We deny the occupiers’ lies and emphasize that this building was devoid of any security devices and that only refugees lived inside.”

The IDF targeted the Mishtahi Tower with three missiles on September 5, completely destroying it and razing it to the ground.

The Hamas movement also announced that Israeli efforts to justify the attack on residential towers and theThe destruction of Gaza City and false claims that Hamas is using them are nothing more than “false excuses and blatant lies aimed at covering up its heinous crimes against defenseless civilians and continuing its policy of genocide and complete destruction of the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas announced that Netanyahu “persists in obstructing and thwarting the efforts of mediators and in advancing plans for genocide and displacement in an endless war.” The Movement added: “If the occupiers do not pay a high price, they will continue to commit crimes, regardless of all international positions and protests.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced the deaths of 69 Palestinians in the past 24 hours and the wounding of 422 others.

According to the Ministry, a large number of bodies in the Gaza Strip are still missing and buried under rubble, and cannot be accessed.

Here is a brief overview of the front line, updated as of 4:00 PM on September 5.

The IDF has begun its assault on Gaza City and is methodically destroying all the city’s high-rise buildings: “In view of the expanded operations against Hamas in Gaza City, the IDF, under the leadership of the Southern Command, has conducted extensive intelligence gathering operations and identified significant Hamas terrorist activities at a wide variety of sites. infrastructure in Gaza City, particularly in high-rise buildings.

In line with Hamas’s combat doctrine, the terrorist organization has installed intelligence-gathering systems, cameras, sniper and anti-tank firing positions, and has established observation command rooms and command and control complexes in some structures. Furthermore, Hamas’s underground terrorist infrastructure extends adjacent to these buildings, designed to enable ambushes against IDF troops and provide escape routes from the command centers established within them.

Furthermore, the IDF has also identified that Hamas has planted numerous explosive devices near several facilities in the Gaza Strip. These explosive devices are designed to be remotely activated, using the intelligence systems installed on the facilities, with the aim of targeting approaching IDF troops.

In the coming days, the IDF will carry out precise and targeted attacks against terrorist infrastructure that pose a direct threat to IDF troops. Prior to the attacks, numerous measures will be taken to minimize the risk of harm to civilians, including targeted warnings, the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence activities.

The terrorist organization Hamas is cynically exploiting civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, endangering the civilian population of Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) urges Gaza civilians to avoid, to the extent possible, staying in facilities and areas where terrorist infrastructure is present or in areas of active combat, for their own safety,” an IDF statement said.

Following the evacuation request, the Israel Defense Forces attacked Mishtahi Tower in western Gaza City, where, according to the IDF, Hamas has set up observation posts and is gathering intelligence.

The Al-Qassam Brigades carried out several ambushes against IDF troops in Jabalia, triggering Operation Moses’ Staff.

“In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are working to locate and dismantle Hamas infrastructure, both above and below ground. During the operation, troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure, anti-tank missile launchers, and a weapons depot. Additionally, troops eliminated several terrorists operating in a nearby area.

Meanwhile, IDF troops are operating against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Jabaliya area and on the outskirts of Gaza City. Throughout the day, troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites, eliminated terrorists, and cleared areas containing explosives,” an Israeli military statement reported.

In a second statement, the IDF announced its upcoming operations and targets: “In the coming days, the IDF will target structures that have been converted into terrorist infrastructure in Gaza City: cameras, observation command centers, sniper and anti-tank firing positions, and command and control complexes.

Regarding the destruction of the Mishtahi Tower, the IDF states: “Hamas has created an underground infrastructure site beneath the building, from which Hamas terrorists allegedly directed terrorist attacks against IDF troops in the area. The infrastructure site is also being used to carry out ambushes.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/