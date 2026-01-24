ISRAELHAMASWAR. Azerbaijan becomes Israel’s main gas supplier. Military blockade against Iran ready. Israeli Command: Silent Wave called for Shabbat. Rafah managed only by Israel.

In Davos, Jared Kushner gave a presentation outlining a “master plan” for the future of Gaza. Jared Kushner, executive member of the Peace Council, called on Jews, Arabs, and Turks to calm down and, for once, work together for the Greater Good: “I see many people trying to escalate tensions by criticizing Israel, or Israelis criticizing Turkey or Qatar. I would say: calm down for 30 days. I believe the war is over. Let’s give it a chance and do our best to move forward. If we believe peace is possible, then peace can be possible.”

The Peace Council agreements were also signed in Davos; there are 19 signatories: Bahrain; Morocco; Argentina; Armenia; Azerbaijan; Bulgaria; Hungary; Indonesia; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kosovo; Pakistan; Paraguay; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; Turkey; United Arab Emirates; Uzbekistan; Mongolia. US President Trump revokes Canada’s invitation to participate in the Peace Council. The Spanish Prime Minister announces that his country rejects the offer to join the Council.

Romanian President Nicușor Daniel Dan: “We are still evaluating President Trump’s participation in the Peace Council.” Among Trump’s Peace Council members, citizens of 11 countries that have joined are barred from obtaining visas to enter the United States.

Trump called Vladimir Putin’s proposal to use frozen Russian assets to contribute to the Peace Council “very interesting.” Trump noted that some countries have contributed “much more” than $1 billion to join the Peace Council.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévost denied rumors that the country would join the Peace Council. According to him, Brussels has doubts about this initiative and wants a “common and coordinated European response.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “I’m concerned about Putin’s presence at the Peace Council. He’s declaring war on a European country. They’re dropping bombs on Ukraine. People are pitching tents in their living rooms to stay warm.”

Negotiations are underway between the United States and the Palestinian National Authority regarding the possibility of the Palestinian Authority joining the Peace Council. Israel is reportedly blocking this step.

Channel 12, from a Peace Council source: “The Trump administration won’t give Hamas more than a few months to disarm.” “Gaza citizens will be prevented from returning to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, except for humanitarian reasons.” The Government’s request to open the Rafah Crossing: “In anticipation of the possibility of opening the Rafah Crossing, Minister Strook requested, at the last Cabinet meeting, that the Palestinian Authority stamp not be placed on the passports of Gaza citizens, after having demanded that departing Gazans receive a document in addition to their passports, without any mention of the Palestinian Authority.”

According to the Kan channel: “Another crossing will be built near the existing one in Rafah, under Israeli supervision, where Israeli security forces will be able to conduct additional security checks on pedestrians.”

The operational modalities of the Rafah Crossing have been practically finalized, with the establishment of an additional crossing under Israeli management and remote security inspections as part of the second phase of the agreements, despite a discrepancy between political statements and implementation data on the ground.

Antonio Costa, President of the European Council: “The European Union is ready to work with America to implement a comprehensive peace plan for Gaza. This is despite serious doubts about several points in Trump’s proposed Peace Council Charter, particularly those related to the scope of the Council’s work, its jurisdiction, and its consistency with the UN Charter.”

Azerbaijan’s oil imports to Israel via Turkey increased by 31% in 2025, reaching approximately 94,000 barrels per day, despite Turkey’s trade embargo – Reuters. This makes Azerbaijan Israel’s main oil supplier, with shipments made through the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Tankers also temporarily deactivate their transponders and display false destinations, such as Egypt or Cyprus, but ultimately dock and unload in Israel.

US-Israel tensions against Iran remain high: “Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded to Zelensky’s statements: “Unlike your army, which depends on foreign aid and is full of mercenaries We know how to defend ourselves well and have absolutely no need to ask for help from foreigners.” Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Mubahedi: “Trump’s claim that his intervention led to the suspension of 800 executions of protesters is unfounded and incorrect.” Reports are also beginning to circulate from Iran that some protesters were killed by Israeli-made bullets after displaying Soviet-made bullets.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 2:30 PM on January 23. Houthi spokesman Yahya Qasim Saree: “If the United States attacks Iran, we will attack American ships.”

The United States is considering a complete withdrawal of American troops from Syria, the WSJ said, but obviously the situation is unthinkable. Only with the full achievement of the Abraham Accords between Israel and Syria could the United States consider to leave Syria. The management of Syrian oil and gas is also at stake.

Also according to the Wall Street Journal: “Syrian army troops have come dangerously close to American soldiers in Syria during an operation against the Kurds, and at least once the Americans shot down a Syrian drone that appeared near one of their positions.”

Two Israeli reconnaissance planes fly over the town of Bosra al-Harir, in the eastern countryside of Daraa.

Meanwhile, the anti-Iran war machine is in motion. European air forces are conducting a large-scale deployment in the Middle East. The German, French, and British militaries are sending Eurofighter jets to Akrotiri Air Base in Cyprus and Mafraq Al-Sultan Air Base in Jordan. At least 29 U.S. Air Force C-17 transport planes and at least 12 aerial refueling tankers have arrived in the Middle East in the last five days, landing primarily in Qatar. and Jordan. Similar deployments of American aircraft had been observed before previous US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Al Sudani called for “European Union countries to welcome ISIS members who have their nationality and ensure their prosecution.” Meanwhile, approximately 150 Daesh members have arrived in Iraq from Syria. A total of 7,000 will arrive, including 2,000 foreigners.

The US military is close to completing the formation of a “military blockade” around Iran in anticipation of a large-scale attack. Dozens of F-15E fighters, designed for ground attacks, are concentrated in the western region, in Jordan. In the eastern region, in the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf, the aircraft carrier CVN 72 Abraham Lincoln, equipped with stealth fighters (F-35C) and electronic warfare capabilities, operates along with numerous escort ships with extensive long-range strike capabilities. In the southern region, media reports are reporting an increase in the movement of aircraft from Transport and equipment to Diego Garcia Air Base in the Indian Ocean, normally used for B-52H or B-2 heavy bombers.

The Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has been in the strike zone for Iran since January 23 at 10:00 a.m. Italian time. Trump, during a briefing for reporters on a plane en route from Davos to Washington: “We have a lot of ships headed toward Iran. We have an armada headed toward them. We hope we don’t have to use it. They know what we want. There’s a lot of killing going on.”

According to the Financial Times: “The next war could be bigger than the Twelve-Day War. A CENTCOM command and control plane has arrived in Jordan. Previously, a BBC correspondent reported that Jordan would likely become a major US base in the event of a possible war with Iran. Iran has issued a warning to several neighboring countries: if a country supports the United States and Israel in actions against Iran, that country will become a legitimate target for Iran.

An Israeli tank fired from the al-Hamam site at the perimeter of a Lebanese army and UNIFIL force south of the town of Khiam. On the morning of January 23, an Israeli drone strike failed on the Baalbek highway and a subsequent attack in the same area.

The Hevel Eilot Regional Council, in southern Israel, issued an unusual message to its employees: “Due to the security situation, your full readiness is required over the weekend. You must be available for any emergency task.” Israeli army spokesman Avi Dfrin: “As Shabbat approaches, there are no changes in the instructions of the Home Front Command, officials will update you if any changes occur.” Israeli Home Front Command: “Due to security tensions, the Home Front Command will activate the Silent Wave service on several radio stations on Saturday. Transmission will remain completely silent and will only be interrupted in the event of danger or an alert. This will allow the public observing Shabbat to receive immediate life-saving instructions and warnings through designated frequencies of religious and public broadcasters.”

Israeli Navy ships fired on the coast of Khan Yunis on January 22 for an unknown reason. Mayor of Khan Yunis Municipality: “We are experiencing a real crisis in fuel supplies and water pumping operations. We are ready to cooperate fully with the Gaza Strip Management Committee.” The United States announced sanctions on six charities operating in the Gaza Strip and a group that supported ships attempting to break the siege on the sector, accusing them of working for Hamas.

West Bank: UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, announced that approximately 33,000 Palestinian refugees remain forcibly displaced in the northern West Bank. From his account, X wrote: “The Israeli military operation known as the Iron Wall, which began a year ago, has led to the evacuation of camps due to forced displacement and large-scale demolition operations.”

Israeli forces attack the village of Kafr Qalil, southeast of Nablus.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

