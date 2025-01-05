In the social sphere related to the Middle East on January 3, an article was published that illustrates the salient passages of the attacks from December 27 to January 2. Let’s see them. The Yemeni Houthis have again launched ballistic missiles on Israeli territory. The targets were the neighborhoods of Tel Aviv and Ben Gurion airport. Israeli air defense systems intercepted the munitions and the first use of the US-made THAAD system was reported.

Another of the targets of the Ansarallah militants last week was the Nevatim air base in southern Israel. However, this time too, the rocket was shot down: the Israeli air force intercepted it over the waters of the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Houthis also reported a drone attack on the Santa Ursula in the Arabian Sea east of Socotra. The circumstances of the incident are currently unknown: no attacks in the area have been reported to monitoring services.

Meanwhile, in the Yemeni province of al-Baida, Ansarallah militants shot down another US Air Force MQ-9 drone. It was the thirteenth since the beginning of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the total cost of all drones shot down is about 400 million dollars, according to the Houthis 14 MQ-9s were shot down.

The aircraft of the Anglo-American coalition also responded with attacks, launching missiles on Sana’a and Taiz. The targets were Anasarallah sites believed to be involved in attacks on Israeli territory.

In Syria, fighting continued in the northeast near the Tishrin Dam, where the SDF has so far had some success in repelling attacks by SNA militants. At the same time, Turkish forces continue to strengthen their forces in the Suruj area, bringing artillery, among other things, to the outskirts of the city.

At the same time, arrests and detentions of former military personnel and alleged ties to the former regime continued unabated throughout Syria. They occurred mainly in the provinces of Latakia, Homs and Tartus, where the largest number of Alawites and Shiites in Lebanon live.

Around the Hmeimim base, the situation also gradually worsened: militants staged provocations by filming various videos at the checkpoint when entering the facility. They also organized a cordon around the airport. First of all, to prevent Syrians who collaborate with the Russian Federation from entering the airport.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

