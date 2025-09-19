ISRAELHAMASWAR. Attacks begin with the ground operation: two in the Gaza Strip and one on the border with Jordan. A security agreement with Syria is ready. Israel is already at work in Quneitra.

The U.S. State Department has designated groups it believes are linked to Iran in Iraq—the Al-Nujaba Movement, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, the Ansar Allah al-Awfiya Movement, and Kata’ib Imam Ali—as foreign terrorist organizations. This could give Israel the green light to attack their facilities in Iraq. The United States continues to transfer weapons from Qatar to Israel.

In a joint statement, the Israeli Ministry of Defense and the defense company Rafael announced the completion of development of the Iron Beam laser defense system and the start of serial production, which will cover all of Israel. Three models of this system were presented: Lite Beam – 10 kilowatts, short-range; Iron Beam-M – mobile, 50 kilowatts, with a range of 5 km; Iron Beam 450 – 100 kilowatts, capable of tracking targets at a distance of 10 km. Furthermore, the cost per shot is virtually zero.

Fiji opened an embassy in Jerusalem, with Benjamin Netanyahu declaring: “This has been our capital for 3,000 years, since the time of King David.” On September 18, security coordination took place between Israel and Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Finally, Israel signaled its readiness for new military campaigns against Iran and Yemen. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced preparations for a new phase of the conflict with Iran and Yemen, citing the high costs of intercepting ballistic missiles and the need to accelerate military readiness. To this end, it is establishing a Supreme Armaments Council to streamline weapons procurement and strategic planning.

A senior Hamas official, Razi Hamad, who escaped the attack in Qatar, says they were midway through discussing the US proposal when the Israeli attacks arrived. “We heard the sound of defensive shelling.”

Retired military personnel are protesting in Lebanon. Furthermore, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, “The Americans are interested in the Lebanese government immediately recruiting around 3,000 officers and soldiers and sending them to the south, with funding from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.”

Al Jazeera reported that Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Al-Sheibani and Israeli Foreign Minister Ron Dermer met in London and discussed de-escalation. Syrian President Al Jawlani/Al Shara: “Talks with Israel could yield results in the coming days. The security agreement with Israel is a necessity, and our airspace and territorial integrity must be respected. If the security agreement is successful, further agreements could be reached.” A Syrian Foreign Ministry source in Damascus told AFP today that Syria and Israel intend to conclude “sequential agreements” by the end of the year. Israeli-Syrian meeting in Baku today. It is recalled that Israel struck the Syrian Ministry of Defense and military headquarters after the last meeting with Syria in July in Baku.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:30 PM on September 18. Six Israeli officers and soldiers were killed in two separate operations inside the Gaza Strip and on the border with Jordan. Ambush in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip: 4 dead and 8 wounded. One seriously injured. Ambush in the northern Gaza Strip: Several injured, some seriously. Al-Karamah Crossing (Allenby) – Jordan-Palestine border: Two dead and seriously injured.

Palestinian sources report 25 deaths due to Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip from dawn on September 18 until 2:30 PM. The correspondent for Al-Masirah reports 30 deaths, most of them in Gaza City. In addition, three deaths and several injuries were caused by Israeli bombardment of displaced persons in the port area west of Gaza City. According to the Gaza Government Press Office: Israel killed 3,542 citizens during the 38 days of ground aggression on Gaza City, at a rate of 93 martyrs per day.

The IDF Spokesperson reported that on September 17 in Lebanon: The IDF, using airpower and under the direction of the Northern Command, attacked and killed Hasin Sifu Sherif in the Beirut area, Lebanon. He was a major arms dealer and supplier operating from Lebanon who directed Hezbollah cells planning terrorist operations against the State of Israel in Syria. Lebanese sources reported that an Israeli drone struck and killed a man a few meters away from his four children, and his wife.

The Institute for the Study of War has published a map of Israel’s proposed security arrangement in Syria, which includes Israel’s retention of control of the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, the expansion of the Quneitra buffer zone, the demilitarization of Daraa, and the imposition of a no-fly zone over Suwayda and other areas south of Damascus. The demilitarized zones would include three in southern Syria, aimed at maintaining the air corridor to Iran through Syria and occupying the territory, just like the West Bank and Gaza. Without waiting for the outcome of the security agreements, Syrian sources reported: “An Israeli military force invaded the village of Al-Mu’allaqa, in the southern countryside of Quneitra, and clearing work is underway in Tal Ahmar, in the eastern countryside of Quneitra. The Israeli army is advancing around the village of Koudna, in the Quneitra countryside, carrying out fortification work in the eastern area of ​​Tal al-Ahmar.

Security incident at the Al-Karama crossing connecting Jordan and the West Bank. Israeli media reported that two soldiers were injured as a result of the shooting, while others reported the death of two soldiers. A Hebrew correspondent for Channel 14 reported serious injuries to a soldier and a security guard.

The events reported that three young men arrived from the Jordanian side at the loading station and carried out the attack at the Karameh crossing, between the West Bank and Jordan. The author He is a Jordanian citizen working to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces entered the city of Shechem, in the Palestinian National Authority. Second Israeli channel i24news: “New and worrying details on the rocket launch near Ramallah: a locally produced “Qassam”-type rocket with a warhead. The resistance managed to launch it late at night. The rocket was launched late last week, near the village of Ni’ma (about 4 kilometers from Modi’in Illit). Security forces found the launch pad and the rocket, some distance from the platform. Contrary to what was claimed, the rocket was indeed launched. It was not found during the production or storage phases, but was seized after taking off, disintegrating, and falling to the ground. Regarding the size of the warhead, contrary to what was claimed, the issue is still being investigated by security agencies. The estimate: the rocket contained a relatively small warhead. This is the first time a rocket assembled in the West Bank has reached such a level of maturity and technology. According to industry experts: this type of seized “Qassam” rocket can reach a range of about 10 kilometers, from the launch point, at least to Modi’in.

The Al-Quds Brigades – Battalion Tubas claimed responsibility for an attack: “After re-establishing contact with one of our combat formations, our fighters confirmed that at exactly 10:52 p.m. yesterday, they targeted military vehicles along the axis of Al-Thaghra Street with heavy fire, achieving confirmed results.”

A large force from the Israel Police Southern District, composed of officers from the elite Yoav and Sahar units, the Negev Police, the Border Police, the National Guard, and the Air Force, is assisting the Israel Land Administration in enforcing a court order to demolish an illegal settlement built by the Bedouin minority near Shakib al-Salam, in the Negev Desert, southern Israel.

The attack on Gaza continues. According to army radio, five soldiers from the Golani Brigade have refused to enter Gaza to fight. Since the early morning hours of September 19, Israel has launched intense air and artillery strikes on several settlements. Gaza locations, including telecommunications towers in northwest Gaza City, Al-Bureij refugee camp, Khan Younis, the southern and central neighborhoods of Gaza City, the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, and the northern outskirts of Khan Younis.

One million Palestinians in Gaza and its northern areas continue to resist and refuse forced transfer to the south. Nearly 190,000 people have been forced from their homes due to permanent eviction plans. A resistance ambush in the northern Gaza Strip and reports of injuries among Israeli soldiers: “Intense exchange of fire with the resistance in Gaza.”

According to Palestinian social media, Israel deliberately targeted civilians near the Gaza port. The Mujahideen Brigades claimed responsibility: “Our Mujahideen managed to hit a tank Merkava with a “Saair” missile and directly hit it in the Al-Maslaba area, in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood. North Gaza. Fixed-line and landline internet services were disrupted in the Gaza Governorate and its northern areas. “The army postponed the entry of the 36th Division into Gaza City for several days due to the slow pace of evacuation operations of residents,” Israeli media sources said. Video of IDF fighting in central Gaza City is online.

The Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility: “Al-Qassam fighters, in collaboration with the Mujahideen Brigades, managed to shell Israeli gatherings near the Mortaja intersection, south of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, with several 107 mm rockets.”

Security incident reported in Rafah: “The Israeli helicopter landed on site to evacuate the wounded.” According to Palestinian sources, “four Israeli soldiers were killed in a roadside attack.” An IED reportedly exploded in the path of an Israeli military vehicle in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, killing at least four Israeli soldiers and wounding eight others. Several wounded are reported to be in critical condition. The area was considered a safe zone. Twelve people were reportedly injured.

