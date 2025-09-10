ISRAELHAMASWAR. Attack on Doha as operation on Gaza City intensifies. Lebanon and Syria bombed. Houthi drones targeting Israel.

Israel responded to Hamas for the September 8 attack on Jerusalem by bombing the Hamas leadership meeting in Doha. According to media reports, the United States sent a proposal to Qatar for an Israel-Hamas agreement, and when the Hamas delegation, returning from Turkey, met, the Shin Bet ordered the air force to attack.

The United States and Saudi Arabia were informed of the attack, and apparently so was Qatar, as the air defense system did not intercept any aircraft. The Israeli Air Force released a photo showing F-16s, an F-15, and an F-35 used in the attack.

The operation was managed from the Shin Bet’s special operations room, located in central Israel, where intelligence directives came from the Shin Bet, and the execution was carried out by the Air Force. During the attack, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Security, the acting head of the Shin Bet, the acting deputy head of the Shin Bet, and the head of the Military Intelligence Division were present in the control room. According to the Shin Bet, the operation was conducted by the Division for the Suppression of Terrorism Among Palestinian Targets Abroad and the Operations Unit. Source: Channel 13.

Joint statement by spokespersons for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet: “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet, through the Air Force, recently conducted a targeted attack against the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. The attacked leadership members have directed the terrorist organization’s activities for years and are directly responsible for the October 7 massacre and the war against the State of Israel. Prior to the attack, measures were taken to minimize harm to uninvolved individuals, including the use of precision weapons and additional intelligence. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet will continue to act with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre.”

Israeli opposition leader Lapid welcomes the bombing of Hamas leaders in Doha.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich: “Terrorists will not be beyond the reach of Israel’s long arm anywhere in the world.” “We made the right decision, and the Israeli military and the Shin Bet executed it with precision.” The mini-security cabinet was only informed of the operation against Hamas leaders in Doha and asked to keep it secret. The Mossad was not involved.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry reacted immediately: “The criminal attack constitutes a violation of all international law and a grave threat to the security of Qataris and residents.” “The State of Qatar strongly condemns this attack and affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless behavior by Israel. We condemn the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings where several members of the Hamas political bureau in Doha reside.” Qatar suspends its mediation activities between Hamas and Israel.

United Arab Emirates, Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates Anwar Gargash: “The security of the Gulf countries is indivisible, and we stand in solidarity with Qatar.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry: “Israel’s attack on Qatar is extremely dangerous and constitutes a violation of the principles, objectives, and rules of the United Nations Charter. Israel’s aggression against Qatar should prompt regional countries and the entire international community to be more vigilant and cautious. This aggression is a warning of the risks arising from the international community’s inaction and indifference to the occupation’s attacks.”

Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Organization for the Liberation of Qatar, Hussein Al-Sheikh: “We firmly condemn the Israeli aggression targeting the sister state of Qatar. This aggression constitutes a serious violation of international law and the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and is considered a threat to security and stability in the region.”

Regarding the attack, it is not known who died; Qatari sources told Al Jazeera that the Hamas delegation is safe and well-alive in a different location from where the attack occurred.

Another region hit on September 8th and again on September 9th is Syria. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry: “We firmly condemn the Israeli air strikes in the areas of Homs and Latakia, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law, a serious attack on Syria’s sovereignty, and a serious escalation against its security and stability.

French media report that the Israeli Foreign Ministry has notified France of its intention to close the French consulate in Jerusalem.

And now a look at the military scenarios, updated at 4:30 PM on September 9. Yemeni drone intercepted over Eilat. Second drone launched over Ramon Airport from Yemen.

Explosions in the Qatari capital, Doha. Sabreen News reported at 3:00 PM that an attack was carried out on Hamas headquarters. Arab television sources claim that the Hamas negotiating delegation survived the Israeli assassination attempt in Doha. Israel’s targets were: Khalil Al-Hayya, Khaled Mashal, Mousa Abu Marzouk, and Zahir Jabarin, Mohammed Darwish, Hossam Badran, Taher Al-Nono. The Israeli military calls the operation in Qatar “The Summit of Fire.” Israeli media quotes Hamas sources as saying: “The operation failed.”

Concurrent with the Israeli bombing, Qatari F-15QA fighter jets flew over Qatari territory on an air patrol, accompanied by American and British refueling planes.

Al Jazeera correspondent: “The fire was put out very quickly, and security forces were deployed to the site.” Qatari security forces are preventing journalists and media workers from filming the site of the attack in Doha. The US Embassy in Doha has issued a directive to its citizens not to leave their homes or go out.

According to Channel 15 and an informed source: “A Hamas delegation met to discuss a new American proposal presented yesterday by the Qatari Prime Minister. after the return of some Hamas officials from Turkey.

Around 4:00 PM, a Qatari official said: “The Hamas negotiating delegation is safe.”

On September 8, Israeli warplanes hit the Air Defense College near the city of Homs. An American MQ-4C Triton drone actively monitored Syria during Israeli attacks on the country. The same scenario was repeated on September 9, with intense Israeli airstrikes in Syria targeting Syrian army assets, a day after a meeting between Syrian and Israeli officials to discuss peace and improved relations.

On September 8, five people, including one Syrian, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon in the Bekaa area. Five other people were injured. Approximately 12 airstrikes were carried out. On September 9, according to the Al-Mayadeen correspondent in the south: “Israeli artillery fired a missile between Ramish and Yaroun.”

The radio Israeli army: “This morning, a reserve soldier was found dead in his home in the city of Rehovot, just hours before his wedding. No crime is suspected, but rather a suicide.

The IDF has now officially issued an evacuation warning to all residents of Gaza City. Israeli warplanes are targeting western Gaza. Intense bombing near the Sahaba area in Gaza. Bombing of the Al-Ba’louji building on Medical Companions Street, in central Gaza City. Aircraft bomb a house near the Al-Hilal Club on Al-Nafak Street, north of Gaza City.

Le Saraya al-Quds: “This morning we bombarded enemy Zionist forces around Muntar Hill, east of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City, with regular mortar fire (60 caliber).”

The Israel Defense Forces dropped leaflets urging residents to evacuate south, toward Mawasi, in Khan Yunis.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/