ISRAELHAMASWAR. Attack in Ramallah: 7 Israelis injured. Settlers occupy the Jordan Valley. Metulla is tinged yellow-green

Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues his role as a mediator to sign the normalization agreements with Israel. This week he was involved in those between Israel and Saudi Arabia: “They continue and we are making progress.” “Since the option of normalization is clear, people should start really thinking about it and making decisions because prolonging this spiral only benefits Iran and its allies.” On March 22, the Secretary of State flew to Israel.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, stressed that there are no moral arguments that can justify the continued sale of arms to Israel by countries that respect the principle of the universality of human rights.

Beijing reiterates its support for the UN Security Council’s efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza China has reiterated its continued support for the UN Security Council’s efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

EU leaders call for an immediate ceasefire in the fighting in Gaza, leading to a permanent ceasefire. After the European Union’s initiative, Great Britain and Australia also called for the immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Press sources say that Finland intends to resume providing funding to UNRWA. Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Phil Tavio announced on Friday that his country will resume providing funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Herzi Halevi, will retire from his post by the end of the year. Senior Israeli officials say the investigation into the events of October 7 will lead to “mass resignations” of officials who failed to prevent the attack.

Israeli Strategic Planning Minister Dermer stated that: “Israel will enter Rafah even if the whole world is against us, including the United States.” The commander of the 82nd Armored Battalion of the 7th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Ofir Kaspi, made a strong point in a political statement in an interview with journalists who entered the Gaza Strip: “I think the solution is to create settlements , but this is a political question. The IDF must maintain the territory, I think if the settlements returned here, we would have won. If we kill Sinwar, we will not destroy Hamas, someone else will come. The solution is to come back here.”

According to rumors, the relationship between Netanyahu and Gallant has hit rock bottom. Tension is poisoning the war cabinet. The Israel Hayom newspaper addresses the deterioration of the relationship between the Prime Minister and the Minister of Security, which has hit rock bottom, especially regarding the conscription law, so much so that the tension between them enters the “cabinet”, increasing the atmosphere “incredulous and poisonous”.

Hamas has denied the arrest of Hamas leaders at the Shifa compound in Gaza. Confirming Hamas’ statement, Israeli sources admitted to having published “fake” photos of detained Hamas leaders. The Israeli army spokesman has admitted that he mistakenly published photos of people arrested in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital while they were not detained.

Erdogan said at an election rally that: “We will send Netanyahu to Allah, who will take care of him, make him unhappy and curse him.” Algeria reaffirms the need to stop Israeli attacks on Syria. Algeria reaffirmed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, putting an end to repeated Israeli attacks on the country and the occupation of the Golan Heights.

Hamas also took the field on March 22 with requests to the international community: “We ask the international community and in particular the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take serious action to protect the Al-Aqsa mosque from Israeli tampering” Sami Abu Zuhri , Hamas leader said: “The Palestinian people look with great appreciation at what the Yemenis are doing in support of the Palestinian people. It is natural that the entire nation would rebel against Israel and its supporters.”

“America and Britain are partners of Israel’s enemies and therefore the Palestinian people face a Western alliance in every sense of the word. The one who supplies weapons to the Israeli enemy is America, and those who are killed in the streets of Gaza are Palestinians with American weapons.” “If there is sincerity in America’s intentions, they must open all land crossings and not send American weapons to Israel.” “Any attack on Rafah is a real shift, and the Arab position must change and become more serious to address Israel’s plans and projects.”

On March 22nd we learned that the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone call last night with the head of the political office of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, discussed the latest developments in Palestine and Gaza”.

On March 21, a French frigate destroyed three ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis in Yemen. On March 22, the US army attacked Houthi targets in the Hodeidah area. Marches for Palestine were held throughout the day on Friday in the largest northern Yemeni cities.

And now a look at the Israel – Hamas aggravation updated at 4:00 pm on March 22nd.

Israeli air defense fighters have intercepted a “suspicious target” over Eilat. Israeli sources say that two anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the “Metulla” settlement. Sirens sounded throughout the day on March 22nd in northern Israel. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon used artillery shells against Israeli soldiers near the “Zarait” barracks.

Israeli air strikes continue west of Nuseirat camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip. Israeli snipers strike in the Al-Mughraqa area, in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Clashes in southern Gaza between Israeli soldiers and Mujahideen Brigades in the area of the Shifa complex. For the fifth day the Israeli “army” continues to besiege the Al-Shifa medical complex, west of Gaza City, bombing the surroundings of the complex.

According to Palestinian health: Israel bombed several buildings and burned the Al-Sharaiben department in the Al-Shifa medical complex. The military is holding around 240 patients, their companions and 10 healthcare workers in detention at the Al-Shifa medical complex. Overall, arrests by the Israeli military against Palestinians also continue.

The IDF in a statement said that “The IDF and ISA continue to conduct precise operational activities in Shifa hospital; In response to the launch carried out yesterday (Thursday) towards the Be’eri area, IDF fighter planes hit an operational tunnel and a military complex. Contrary to what was stated by the Palestinian Health Authority, “The IDF and the ISA continue to conduct precise operational activities in the area of the Shifa hospital, preventing damage to civilians, patients, medical teams and medical equipment.”

In collaboration with the IAF, IDF operations continue in the Al-Qarara area of northern Khan Yunis. IDF troops eliminated numerous Hamas men in close encounters. Additionally, IDF troops in cooperation with the IAF struck Hamas infrastructure, including two compounds containing tunnels and two booby-trapped compounds.

Nahal Brigade troops continue to operate in central Gaza. In recent days the troops have eliminated several terrorists. During one of the activities, the troops identified two terrorists in their area and eliminated them through sniper fire. During a further attack, a terrorist was identified launching a mortar shell at IDF troops, who responded with artillery fire towards the launch site.

During the day, IAF fighter jets struck around 40 targets and assisted the activities of IDF ground troops. Among the targets hit were launch pits and military bases.

The most difficult situation remains that of the West Bank. In Ramallah Hamas attacked Israeli soldiers and settlers. “We affirm that our people are capable of killing the enemy and thwarting all attempts to suppress resistance in the occupied West Bank.” Four soldiers were injured in clashes with a Palestinian resistance fighter west of Ramallah. Israeli media revealed that four soldiers were injured in clashes with a Palestinian resistance fighter who attacked a settler bus west of Ramallah. The final update speaks of seven injuries, two of them seriously, and the attacker killed.

And while the border between Israel and Lebanon is being cleared of settlers in favor of Hezbollah thanks to continuous attacks. Settlers continue to seize assets in the West Bank against Palestinians: eight thousand dunums in the Jordan Valley taken for the benefit of settler settlements. Settlers attacked a village east of the city of Ramallah, Burqa. The Palestinian presidency condemns the occupation of land in the area of the Jordan Valley by the Israelis.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that 3 people were injured by Israeli bullets during clashes in the city of Osrin, south-east of Nablus. One Palestinian death in Jericho, Aqabat Jabr camp brings the death toll in the West Bank to 11 in 24 hours.

Eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling north-east of Rafah. Planes bombed the north-east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, at dawn on Friday.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/